BARABOO — All season long, Rob Bautch has preached bonus points with his Reedsburg wrestling team.

The Beavers have also been pinning all year long, too.

The two worked in concert Tuesday night as Reedsburg racked up a combined 16 pins in its two matches to secure its first WIAA Division 1 team sectional championship at Baraboo High School.

The Beavers topped Stoughton 48-27 in the championship dual after rolling past Sun Prairie East/West 57-19 in the semifinals to punch their ticket to the WIAA Division 1 team state tournament on March 3 at the UW Fieldhouse in Madison.

“They’ve been working hard all year and we had some bad lows; we’ve never been healthy, never had a full squad but we just started to jell and come together,” Bautch said. “The last three or four weeks they’ve just been wrestling outstanding.”

That exemplary run continued in full force Tuesday night with the Beavers dropping bonus points in just three of their combined 19 wins on the evening. Reedsburg recorded just three decisions — each worth three team points — with every other win coming by way of a six-point pin fall.

Two of those pins helped swing momentum in the Beavers’ direction for good against the Vikings, who built an early lead en route to a 49-22 win over Waunakee in the other semifinal. After Peyton Fry and Devin Judd recorded decision wins at 160 and 170 pounds to tie the championship match at 18, Bennett Rhodes and Trey Schinker gave the Beavers the lead for good at 182 and 195.

Rhodes stuck Stoughton’s Joe Wahlin in 2 minutes, 39 seconds to give Reedsburg a six-point cushion, one that Schinker quickly doubled, pinning Kaeson Salonek in just 42 seconds for a 30-18 lead.

“That’s just the biggest part of this program,” Fry said of the team’s passion for one another. “We all work hard for each other and put in the work for each other. Everyone did their part. It didn’t take just one guy, everyone worked hard and made it happen.”

The Vikings made things interesting with a 3-0 decision by Beckett Spilde at 220 and a pin from Griffin Empey at 285, cutting Reedsburg’s lead to 30-27. The Beavers shut the door from there however, notching first-period pins in the final three matches of the night to knock off one of the state’s preeminent powers.

The loss denied Stoughton a 10th consecutive WIAA Division 1 state team tournament appearance, their 17th overall. Still, co-coach Dan Spilde lauded the Vikings’ effort after finishing the regular season with an uncharacteristic sub-.500 record in dual meets and still coming within one win of another big dance trip.

“We knew coming in, against a team like this, the odds were against us,” Spilde said. “We had to win all the toss-up matches, we had to find one upset, and we had to be pinners and be stingy on defense. That’s a lot to ask out of a team, but we hung in there for quite a while. They have a solid team and we just didn’t have enough to beat ‘em.”

The pins came early and often for the Beavers against Sun Prairie East/West in the semifinals. Reedsburg won its first seven matches by pin, including a stretch of four straight from Fry, Judd, Rhodes and Schinker at weights 160, 170, 182 and 195 that blew open a tight 18-16 match early on.

The sheer amount of pins didn’t surprise Bautch, as the veteran head coach said the Beavers have “been pinning all year.” The fact the group did so against premier competition, in a completely unknown environment no less, is another story.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen. You could have a bad day, you could have a good day, but for us to come out here and get those pins is huge,” he said. “They’ve never been here before, and to have that pressure that not only do you have to get a win, but you have to get a pin. I couldn’t ask for anything more from them.”

