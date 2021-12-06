'They just look like wrestlers': Big freshman class has Beaver Dam/Wayand coach excited about season, future

A year ago in the midst of the pandemic, the Beaver Dam/Wayland prep wrestling team barely had enough athletes on the roster to fill out the line-up, with 14 in all, some at the same weight meaning the Golden Beavers still had to forfeit in a few spots.
That number has ballooned this winter thanks to a big influx of freshmen.
“Some of the kids it’s their first year, but some of the kids it’s like, ‘You’ve never wrestled before but you look like you’re going to be a dang good wrestler’ just based on the way they present themselves on the mat and their work ethic,” Golden Beavers coach Tim Winker said. “They just look like wrestlers, so I’m excited about those guys over the next four years to see how they grow and develop and build off each other.”
With 14 freshman added to the roster, Beaver Dam now has 30 in the fold.
Tops among them is Kyler Neuberger, a senior who had a breakthrough campaign in 2020-21, advancing to the state tournament — at 126 pounds — for the first time in his career.
Neuberger lost his only two matches at state, dropping his record on the year to 14-3.
He’s back and ready for more in 2021-22.
“He’s just wrestling with a lot more confidence,” Winker said of Neuberger, who was one of just two winners for BD/W in Thursday night’s season-opening 66-12 loss to Milton and took first at Saturday’s Gerald “Sarge” Marking Scramble hosted by Plymouth.
“He knows what he’s going to do and how he’s going to attack every opponent,” Winker added of Neuberger, who’s at 138 pounds to start this season. “He’s just making sure he’s working his stuff and not worrying about what anybody else is going to do.”
The other winner against the Red Hawks was 220-pounder Nick Ludowese, a senior who Winker also has big expectations for.
“He was a leader for us in football, leader for us last year in wrestling — he’s going to win a lot of matches for us and hopefully has an outside chance at getting down to the state tournament,” Winker said of Ludowese, a runner-up for BD/W on Saturday as the Golden Beavers finished tied for fourth (154 points) at the 11-team scramble won by fellow Badger East foe Waunakee (195).
And the other returning star for the Golden Beaver is Gabe Klatt, a beast on the gridiron this fall who Winker thinks won’t skip a beat transitioning back to the mat.
“Gabe’s just an all-around great athlete. He just works to get better at whatever season he’s in,” Winker said of the sophomore 182-pounder, who was pinned in the opener but rebounded to take first on Saturday in Plymouth, pinning all five of his opponents in under 2 minutes. “He just comes into the practice room and works hard day in and day out just trying to make sure he’s ready in every aspect for anyone who steps on the mat against him.”
Klatt, Ludowese and Neuberger form the core of BD/W’s lineup — but with so many new faces in the fold, how the Golden Beavers’ 14 spots will ultimately look come January and February when the intensity ramps up remains to be seen.
The early indications are that 145-pounder Broc Mullenbach and 152-pounder Easton Warden, both freshman, will be factors.
They both lost vs. Milton but Mullenbach battled to an 8-0 major decision defeat and Warden made his opponent work into the second period before getting the pin.
Their hard-nosed effort — the hard-nosed effort of the whole team, as a matter of fact — was the biggest takeaway for Winker from that loss on Thursday.
“Our kids are tough and they’re willing to fight,” he said. “We had a few kids, especially some freshmen out there, against some very talented upperclassmen and they just battled as long as they could — they battled the entire time.
“They’ve got grit and determination, and that’s great to see in our kids.”
Other spots in the line-up that have shown promise in the early going are 113 pounds (Avery Femrite took fourth Saturday), 132 (Ren Nickel also took fourth), 160 (senior Logan Thomas took third in his return to the mat after sitting out as a junior) and heavyweight (Hayden DeZarn also took third).
“He’s got a lot of talent and a ton of motor,” Winker said of Thomas, “and he’s coming in every night after practice to get a little bit of extra work in. I’m excited to see where he goes.”
Winker shares the same sentiment about the team in general, in large part because of the state-tournament hopefuls at a few weights, but also because of the newfound depth in the program.
“We have a number of freshman who do have a lot of experience,” he said, “where as we continue through the season they’re just going to continue to get more and more battle-hardened and kind of understand what they need to do as far as scoring points, keeping matches close and being able to save those team points that we’ve kind of been missing the last couple years.”
Boys wrestling preview: DeForest's Brody Hemauer is back, plus 21 other wrestlers to know this season
GALLERY: Wrestling action from Division 1 regional at Beaver Dam High School
Brayan De La Cruz.jpg
Anastasia Putz-Huettner 2.jpg
Anastasia Putz-Huettner.jpg
Brandon Esser 2.jpg
Brandon Esser 3.jpg
Brandon Esser.jpg
Brayan De La Cruz 2.jpg
Eduardo Tostado 2.jpg
Eduardo Tostado 3.jpg
Eduardo Tostado 4.jpg
Eduardo Tostado.jpg
Gabriel Klatt 2.jpg
Gabriel Klatt 3.jpg
Gabriel Klatt 4.jpg
Gabriel Klatt 5.jpg
Gabriel Klatt 6.jpg
Gabriel Klatt 7.jpg
Gabriel Klatt.jpg
Hayden DeZarn 2.jpg
Hayden DeZarn.jpg
Kaden Reabe 2.jpg
Kaden Reabe 3.jpg
Kaden Reabe.jpg
Keegan Jacobs 2.jpg
Keegan Jacobs 3.jpg
Keegan Jacobs 4.jpg
Keegan Jacobs.jpg
Kyler Neuberger 2.jpg
Kyler Neuberger 3.jpg
Kyler Neuberger 4.jpg
Kyler Neuberger 5.jpg
Kyler Neuberger 6.jpg
Kyler Neuberger 7.jpg
Kyler Neuberger.jpg
Lowell Arnold 2.jpg
Lowell Arnold 3.jpg
Lowell Arnold 4.jpg
Lowell Arnold 5.jpg
Lowell Arnold 6.jpg
Lowell Arnold.jpg
Luke Paulson 2.jpg
Luke Paulson.jpg
Matthew Hendrix 2.jpg
Matthew Hendrix 3.jpg
Matthew Hendrix.jpg
Nick Ludowese 2.jpg
Nick Ludowese 3.jpg
Nick Ludowese 4.jpg
Nick Ludowese.jpg
Ren Nickel 2.jpg
Ren Nickel 3.jpg
Ren Nickel.jpg
Seth Williams 2.jpg
Seth Williams 3.jpg
Seth Williams 4.jpg
Seth Williams 5.jpg
Seth Williams.jpg
Spencer Andrews 2.jpg
Spencer Andrews 3.jpg
Spencer Andrews 4.jpg
Spencer Andrews.jpg
Tim Winker.jpg
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.