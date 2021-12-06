'They just look like wrestlers': Big freshman class has Beaver Dam/Wayand coach excited about season, future

A year ago in the midst of the pandemic, the Beaver Dam/Wayland prep wrestling team barely had enough athletes on the roster to fill out the line-up, with 14 in all, some at the same weight meaning the Golden Beavers still had to forfeit in a few spots.

That number has ballooned this winter thanks to a big influx of freshmen.

“Some of the kids it’s their first year, but some of the kids it’s like, ‘You’ve never wrestled before but you look like you’re going to be a dang good wrestler’ just based on the way they present themselves on the mat and their work ethic,” Golden Beavers coach Tim Winker said. “They just look like wrestlers, so I’m excited about those guys over the next four years to see how they grow and develop and build off each other.”

With 14 freshman added to the roster, Beaver Dam now has 30 in the fold.

Tops among them is Kyler Neuberger, a senior who had a breakthrough campaign in 2020-21, advancing to the state tournament — at 126 pounds — for the first time in his career.

Neuberger lost his only two matches at state, dropping his record on the year to 14-3.

He’s back and ready for more in 2021-22.