 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Badgers wrestling P.A. announcer Randy Ferrell makes cameo at Beaver Dam holiday tourney
0 Comments
alert

WATCH NOW: Badgers wrestling P.A. announcer Randy Ferrell makes cameo at Beaver Dam holiday tourney

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kyler Neuberger

Beaver Dam's Kyler Neuberger looks toward his coaches and points at his head after outwitting Mukwonago's Jacob Wisinski en route to a pin in the semifinals at 126 pounds at last season's sectional tournament on Feb. 6 in Mukwonago. 

 DAN LARSON, Daily Citizen Archives

The Beaver Dam High School wrestling team welcomed teams from around the state on Saturday for the program's annual Wickersham Memorial tournament that it plays host to every year the weekend before Christmas, and fans ended up getting a special treat. 

Arrowhead High School coach Randy Ferrell, who's also the public address announcer for the University of Wisconsin wrestling team's home duals at the UW Field House, was on hand with his Warhawks and agreed to an impromptu request to take the mic and call out the names of the finalists at each weight prior to the finals starting. 

Ferrell is also the former president of the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association. 

Check back later for full coverage from Saturday's tournament. 

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News