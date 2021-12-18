WATCH NOW: Badgers wrestling P.A. announcer Randy Ferrell makes cameo at Beaver Dam holiday tourney

The Beaver Dam High School wrestling team welcomed teams from around the state on Saturday for the program's annual Wickersham Memorial tournament that it plays host to every year the weekend before Christmas, and fans ended up getting a special treat.

Arrowhead High School coach Randy Ferrell, who's also the public address announcer for the University of Wisconsin wrestling team's home duals at the UW Field House, was on hand with his Warhawks and agreed to an impromptu request to take the mic and call out the names of the finalists at each weight prior to the finals starting.

Ferrell is also the former president of the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association.

