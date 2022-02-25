 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WIAA INDIVIDUAL STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

Watch Now: Beaver Dam's Kyler Neuberger advances to second round of consolations

MADISON — Beaver Dam’s Kyler Neuberger finally got his feet back under him after he earned an 8-0 major decision victory over over Waukesha West’s Xavier Guerrero during the first round of the 132-pound consolations of Friday’s WIAA Division 1 individual wrestling state tournament.

Neuberger will face Stoughton’s Cole Sarbacker in the second round later Friday with a chance to make the podium.

Neuberger lost his quarterfinal Thursday to Appleton North's Jake Stoffel by major decision. 

“I have to wrestle better than I did today,” Neuberger said after the loss.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

