WATCH NOW: Pardeeville wrestling's William Becker escapes prelims at state championships

MADISON — Pardeeville freshman William Becker (34-5) edged out Cashton junior Colin O`Neil (34-13), 3-2, during the preliminary round of Thursday's WIAA Division 3 individual state tournament.

"I just trying to get my points and then the last period, I just tried to ride him out and not give up any points," Becker said.

Becker said he wasn't nervous going into his first-ever state match, but that the final four minutes were tough against O'Neil.

"I was getting a little tired," Becker said. "I've trained extremely hard and know I have a lot of people beat with endurance."

He will wrestle De Soto senior Aiden Brosinski (47-1) Friday morning during the quarterfinals.

"I'm just trying to do my best and see what happens," Becker said about moving onto the quarterfinals.

