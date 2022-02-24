 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
WIAA DIVISION 3 INDIVIDUAL STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

WATCH NOW: Pardeeville's William Becker escapes D3 prelims

  • 0
Will Becker

Pardeeville's Will Becker (top) wrestles Cashton's Colin O`Neil in the Division 3 quarterfinals at 152 pounds during the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament Thursday at the Kohl Center. 

 KAYLA WOLF, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL

MADISON — Pardeeville freshman William Becker (34-5) edged out Cashton junior Colin O`Neil (34-13), 3-2, during the preliminary round of Thursday's WIAA Division 3 individual state tournament. 

"I just trying to get my points and then the last period, I just tried to ride him out and not give up any points," Becker said. 

Becker said he wasn't nervous going into his first-ever state match, but that the final four minutes were tough against O'Neil.

"I was getting a little tired," Becker said. "I've trained extremely hard and know I have a lot of people beat with endurance."

He will wrestle De Soto senior Aiden Brosinski (47-1) Friday morning during the quarterfinals. 

"I'm just trying to do my best and see what happens," Becker said about moving onto the quarterfinals. 

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

0 Comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers men's hockey team prepares to play Minnesota on the road

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News