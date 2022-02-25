Watch Now: Sauk Prairie heavyweight Nolan Vils shows resilience, secures WIAA wrestling medal

MADISON — As Sauk Prairie coach Matt Gaffney was walking off the mat, he turned around to see his heavyweight wrestler trying to catch his breath.

Junior Nolan Vils was following stride for stride trying to calm down when Gaffney got his attention and told him, “That was the best match I’ve seen you wrestle.”

Vils had just pinned Franklin’s Steven Martinezdelacotera in 2 minutes, 43 seconds to advance to Saturday’s consolation semifinals in the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament at the Kohl Center, in Madison, which gives him a chance to wrestle for either third or fifth place.

His road towards bronze will either go through Stoughton’s Griffin Empey or Manitowoc Lincoln’s Gryffin Jonas.

“He’s been working really hard and Nolan’s starting to figure out the sport,” Gaffney said. “He’s starting to figure out his hips and his power, and he’s starting to believe in it. To have that happen at the Kohl Center is a dream. That’s the kind of things we peak for.”

Vils (45-5) said he had trouble with Martinezdelacotera (43-4) as he was bigger and stronger than any other wrestler he had faced all season long.

“He was hanging on my leg,” Vils said. “I couldn’t, you saw how long he got it. It took forever to get him off. I’m glad I got the win there.”

That’s why when he found himself in a position to pin Martinezdelacotera in the second period, he took advantage of the opening.

“I didn’t really have anything locked up and I was afraid he was going to roll through,” Vils said. “I had just got him on his back, and I was trying work something to hold him there and I couldn’t really get anything. I ended up getting him stuck there and he couldn’t go.”

Martinezdelacotera made Vils work for everything.

“I knew he had 30 pounds on him,” Vils said. “That first shot I took, he came down on me, I was just wondering if I would be able to finish or not. He made me work for it. He’s really tall and really heavy.”

Gaffney said what he thought was most exciting about Vils’ approach to the match was “his pressure on top.”

“I’ve felt it,” he said. “Many coaches on the staff have felt it. When he gets on top of kids, he’s strong. As you can see from his physicality, his nature and his physique that he’s a strong kid. Now he’s starting to figure out where his hips are. His arm bar and his half (Nelson) is what I’m pretty excited about.”

Vils started his day on an easier note. He built a five-point lead before he pinned Kenosha Tremper senior Colin Nitsch (26-14) in the consolation quarterfinals Friday morning.

“I knew I could keep him down,” Vils said. “I just worked my pinners on him. I knew the match was mine.

“I was just focusing on hitting my shots, hitting my fakes. ... I feel pretty good about (this win). As for the rest of the tournament, I’m just taking it one match at a time.”

Gaffney said he was proud of the way Vils bounced back after losing to Stevens Point’s Jaren Rohde (36-1) in Thursday’s second round.

“That shows who you are as a person,” Gaffney said. “I don’t really like talking about myself, but I told him last night that the toughest kid gets third. I think that’s a true statement. It’s easy to stay winning on the winning side. I’m not saying it’s easy, but to come on the back side is tough, too.

“That’s where you prove who you are as a person. Vils is doing that, clearly. To come into today and get two pins, that’s huge. He’s dialed in right now. He’s been dialed in the whole tournament.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.