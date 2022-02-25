 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WIAA INDIVIDUAL STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

Watch Now: Sauk Prairie's Nolan Vils pins opponent in first round of heavyweight consolations

Nolan Vils

Sauk Prairie's Nolan Vils pinned Kenosha Temper's Colin Nitsch in 1 minutes, 45 seconds of the first round of the heavyweight consolations during Friday's WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament.

 MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin

MADISON —  Sauk Prairie’s Nolan Vils needed little time to pin Kenosha Temper’s Colin Nitsch during the first round of the heavyweight consolations of Friday’s WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament.

Vils pinned Nitsch in 1 minute, 45 seconds to advance to face Franklin’s Steven Martinezdelacotera later Friday.

Vils, the No. 8 seed entering the tournament, got a pin in the prelims but lost to Stevens Point's Jared Rohde after being pinned in 2:43.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

