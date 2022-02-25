Watch Now: Sauk Prairie's Nolan Vils pins opponent in first round of heavyweight consolations

MADISON — Sauk Prairie’s Nolan Vils needed little time to pin Kenosha Temper’s Colin Nitsch during the first round of the heavyweight consolations of Friday’s WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament.
Vils pinned Nitsch in 1 minute, 45 seconds to advance to face Franklin’s Steven Martinezdelacotera later Friday.
Vils, the No. 8 seed entering the tournament, got a pin in the prelims but lost to Stevens Point's Jared Rohde after being pinned in 2:43.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.