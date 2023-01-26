Weight management continues to evolve in wrestling, and still teaches a life pillar

While sports are always evolving, some rules and regulations have stood the test of time.

Football continues to use a 10-yard set of chains to determine first downs, a basketball hoop remains 10-feet high and a hockey goalie sits in front of a 4-by-6 net.

Weight classes have always been a constant in the sport of wrestling. Beginning with 10 ranks in the WIAA’s first chronicled season in 1940, the field ultimately expanded to its current number of 14 in 2003.

“It’s part of the sport, making weight, and it’s not going to change,” Portage co-coach Tim Haak said. “It’s just ingrained in it.”

As resolute as it is in wrestling’s DNA, making weight has drastically changed over the years. Long gone are the days of intense starvation, dehydration and workouts in sweat suits to try and shed those last tenths of a pound.

Weight cutting has taken on a new name — weight management — thanks to efforts on all parties involved, but that doesn’t make the challenge any easier.

“It’s one of the unique things about wrestling, ... and it is difficult getting that across to the kids,” Horicon coach Joe Kern said. “But at the same time, I think it teaches one of the pillars of not just the sport, but of life, and that’s discipline.”

With a team comprised of 14-18 year olds, discipline can certainly be an issue. It was when Haak and other veteran coaches donned a singlet during their wrestling days.

An Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association and National Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee, Haak said the biggest thing he had to do when he took over the program at Harvard, Illinois, was “change the culture of eating right.”

“Back when we were at school we’d have a 2-foot-long hoagie and a Mountain Dew,” Former Portage wrestler and current co-coach Mitch Beckett said when thinking back on his old post workout meals.

That change in how coaches and athletes view nutrition has been central in managing weight, rather than cutting it. Baraboo senior Connor Goorsky said he grapples with that issue from time to time.

The 138-pounder acknowledged he likes to get on a really good diet. That’s aided by his participation in jujitsu with its similar weight deviations, but during the season trying to stay at his weight can be tough.

“You could choose to have big waffles in the morning with like whipped cream on top, or you could choose to have like some oats with protein and eggs and something really healthy,” he said. “It’s just what’s going to help you in the long run; are you going to have more energy with waffles (or) are you going to have more energy with eggs and oats with protein?

“It goes back to wanting to be on the top of that podium, but it’s definitely difficult.”

For some wrestlers, such as Portage’s Javier Moyotl-Hernandez, making weight isn’t an issue. The senior said he’s around 30 pounds under his weight class of 285 pounds, but that doesn’t deter him from focusing on a proper meal plan.

“I still try to eat the right foods and everything,” he said. “I don’t really mind eating just like vegetables, white meat and stuff like that. That’s pretty good food for me and I feel pretty good.”

For others, that’s easier said than done as Kern admitted one of his wrestlers has more of a picky appetite.

“He cut down to 138 and he has been trying his butt off, but now all of a sudden he’s always on that teetering point,” Kern said. “So explaining to kids who don’t like vegetables and other healthier foods that, ‘Hey, you can eat a bunch of those versus one candy bar and your body’s going to get so much more fuel.’”

Failing to refuel can be a double-edged sword for wrestlers. It can help making weight a little bit easier, but the adverse effects outweigh the shortcuts.

It’s made Lodi coach Cody Endres and his staff continually reinforce eating at every meal.

“The hardest thing to do is eat and drink and that’s what we promote,” Endres said. “You’re gonna eat breakfast, you’re gonna drink water all day and you just might have to get an extra workout in.

“Not only is it healthier for you and you feel better, but you also improved because you got an extra workout in today.”

Standards help halt risky techniques

The WIAA has done its part in helping wrestlers kick bad weight management trends. With kidney failure, reduced regulation of body temperature and acute or chronic fatigue stemming from excessive weight loss due to food deprivation and/or dehydration, the mandatory weight control was introduced in Wisconsin beginning with the 1991-92 season.

The Board of Control implemented a two-prong plan that included a nutrition-education dimension, as well as the adoption of skinfold measurements. The latter has helped set a baseline for wrestlers to determine the lowest healthy body weight they can achieve.

According to the WIAA website, the program “requires each male wrestlers to maintain at least 7% body fat, and females 12% body fat.”

Parents can sign off on their student-athletes going under 7% body fat, but now lower than 5% body fat, according to Endres.

“Is the skinfold perfect? No, no system ever is, but it’s good that there’s a system set up,” Baraboo coach Alex Knipp said.

Said Portage senior David Williams, “Those tests are solely put in place just to make sure that the wrestlers stay safe mentally and physically.”

Before having a skinfold taken, the WIAA and other state-led organizations have begun making wrestlers complete a hydration test. A wrestler’s hydration status can skew skinfold results to the point where a more radical cut in weight can take place during the season.

The WIAA has been proactive on the opposite end of the spectrum as well, implementing various growth allowances over the course of the season to account for wrestlers’ growing bodies. After having to make scratch weight initially, wrestlers are allowed two extra pounds starting on Christmas Day.

Wrestlers gain another pound on the date of regionals — Feb. 11 this season — and another pound on March 1. Williams has seen his body change immensely during his four-year career, starting out at 113 pounds as a freshman, slowly growing into his body while traversing six weight classes up to 160 pounds this winter.

Goorsky, who wrestled at 126 pounds as a freshman and currently wrestles at 138 pounds, said he tries to make the most of the growth allowances, especially at Christmas.

“I don’t want to get chubby or fat or anything by eating a bunch of bad stuff, and I could, but my goal is to bulk up on the protein and get ready for the guys coming down from the weight class above,” he said.

Said Beckett: “You may not always see the 285-pounder that may need it but the 106- and 113-pounder needs it. Kids who are freshmen, sophomores will sometimes all of a sudden get that growth spurt in them and they have to move up a weight class during the year. You can’t control some of that stuff.”

Revamped weigh-ins wield results

The process of checking weight for a meet has also gotten a facelift to help curb drastic weight cuts.

Weigh-ins for both dual meets and tournaments are now held the morning or evening of, typically lasting an hour before the time matches are set to start, with wrestlers getting one chance to make weight. Endres recalled having the luxury of weighing in for a Saturday morning meet on the night before.

That process would allow wrestlers to starve themselves the entire day before making weight for the next day, and then promptly putting all of that weight back on the next day.

“With hour weigh-ins, you basically have to feel good when you weigh in,” Endres said. “I think that alone has really reduced the amount of weight guys cut because they know they don’t have time to recover, and if they don’t have time to recover, that’s gonna affect their performance.”

For those who miss weight, it can cost themselves and their team. Dual meets allow some reprieve with wrestlers still able to bump up a weight class, but missing weight at a tournament is a death knell.

“We had a kid who missed weight today and it can be pretty frustrating to be honest with you,” Knipp said after Baraboo’s 42-39 win over rival Portage on Jan. 5.

Kern conversely had his 120-pound wrestler miss weight by one-tenth of a pound at last year’s North Fond du Lac Invite.

“He stayed there with us and cheered as team, but you could tell all day, he kind of had his head down, and I just pulled him aside and I said, ‘Now, watch every one of these kids,’” Kern said. “I said, ‘What do you think?’ He goes, ‘I think I could have beat them,’ and I said, ‘I believe that. I think you would have won this tournament, but it’s on you.’

“For some kids it clicks right away like, ‘Oh, I missed an opportunity. That’s on me.’ Other young kids may kind of point the finger but after a little while, they figured out the same thing.”

Watchful eyes and personal ownership

Teams are fighting to avoid dealing with these teachable moments.

Haak said he and Beckett are constantly monitoring the Warriors to ensure they’re making the right decisions.

Kern said that he’s continuously watching over his wrestlers to see where they are. The seasoned coach said he typically uses Monday to check with his team about where they’re at. On more important weeks where they may have a larger amount to lose, he spends time with them to remind them to continue those positive habits.

“If they do come in big, just say it because then we’ll make sure that we’re ok,” he said.

Endres supports that same sense of ownership within the Blue Devils, allowing wrestlers to determine what weight classes they want to compete at.

He said he moved up a weight class during his time wrestling at UW-La Crosse. After wrestling at 215 pounds his senior year at Lodi in 2009-10, Endres bumped up to heavyweight for the Eagles, rather than dropping down to 197, to keep himself in a better space mentally.

“I recognized I was focusing more on my weight class than improving and growing as a student and an athlete,” he said. “If you’re worried about your weight and number on the scale, you’re not focused on getting better.”

