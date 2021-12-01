Why a smaller team isn't stunting Baraboo wrestling coach Joe Bavlnka's expectations this winter

“They’re very coachable and there haven’t been any distractions off the mat and it’s just everything you want out of a group. That’s the way we have to view it and have fun,” he said.

Bavlnka believes that aiding in that charge was seeing the success Gunderson had at state last season, becoming the T-Birds’ first individual state champion since Traenor Spencer capture the 130-pound title in 2002.

As much as he’s preached putting in extra time on them at telling wrestlers what it takes to get to that upper echelon, Bavlkna knows that having seen Gunderson do just that was the extra oomph he needed to get the message across.

“When they see their teammate right next to them and watching them every day in practice, and reach that ultimate goal, they believe they can do it and it just picks up the work ethic and mentality that John had, and hopefully he instilled that in his teammates,” he said.

It’ll certainly be needed in what is sure to be a rugged Badger West Conference fresh off its facelift, with the likes of Oregon and Monroe now on the T-Birds schedule. In Bavlnka’s mind, the league is pretty wide open, with the likes of rivals Reedsburg and Portage as the early favorites to come out on top.