Why a smaller team isn't stunting Baraboo wrestling coach Joe Bavlnka's expectations this winter

Shrinking team sizes unfortunately aren’t uncommon to the sport of wrestling.
That’s not to say Baraboo wrestling coach Joe Bavlnka hasn’t been thrown a bit of a curveball this season. Following some key losses to graduation, the Thunderbirds have a thinner than usual roster, with the 19-year head coach admitting this year’s crop is the smallest team he’s had under his wings during his nearly two decades in charge.
While it’s left the seasoned head coach scratching his head as to the cause, he knows the cupboard isn’t fully barren.
“I don’t know if it’s from the youth program or I’m sure the pandemic has had something to do with that, and that’s something I’m trying to figure out and address as a head coach,” he said. “but I’ve got some solid kids back.
“We just had some unbelievable hammers nad some tough kids and this year I see the same thing in some of the kids we’ve got.”
He’s not kidding.
Despite the T-Birds turnover, Baraboo still returns seven regional participants, including a pair of sectional qualifiers, from last year’s team that finished 9-3 in dual meets. Two of those losses came to WIAA Division 1 team state participants Holmen and Waunakee, with the other being a two-point defeat to rival Reedsburg.
The biggest loss Bavlnka must deal with is on his side however, with the departure of some standout seniors, including last year’s Div. 1 182-pound state champion John Gunderson, as well as two-time state qualifier Brandon Jesse and 2020 state qualifier Carlos Chavez.
“Those seniors were obviously a huge part of that and you lose a kid like John Gunderson being a state champ, it’s a lot,” Bavlnka said.
Still, he’s confident in who the T-Birds return, starting with returning junior sectional qualifiers Connor Goorsky and Luke Statz. Goorsky finished fourth at 132 pounds last season, while Statz dropped each of his first two matches at 170 in the oversized Div. 1 Mukwonago sectional — there were only four Div. 1 sectionals last season as opposed to the traditional eight due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bavlnka is confident it’s just the start for the pair this season.
“Connor Goorsky has put a tremendous amount of time into training in terms of mixed martial arts with his jiu-jitsu and he does a lot of offseason wrestling down at Team Nazar, one of the top clubs in our state,” he said.
“And then you’ve got Luke Statz who only had a couple of losses (last year). I thought he competed really well at the sectional tournament when we had the super sectional and he’s back.”
The T-Birds also return senior Alexis Winecke in the lower weights, as well as sophomore Talan Pichler. A stalwart of the Baraboo program, Bavlinka said Winecke is “one of the top female wrestlers in the state.”
“I look for her to be a possible girls state champ for us, if not definitely placing in the top-five,” he added.
As for Pichler, Bavlnka also has big things in mind after a stunted debut season last winter. Pichler started the year 14-1, but was ultimately sidelined due to an injury and missed the postseason.
“I don’t think he got as much recognition last year just because of how the COVID (season) was, and I think he’s one of the top kids in the state at 138 (pounds),” Bavlnka said.
The seasoned head coach will also look to seniors Vincent Tikkanen at the middle weights and senior Riley Martin at 220 pounds. The T-Birds also return sophomore Braylon Owen, who turned in a solid freshman season last year, and welcome freshman Payton Oberg, who Bavlnka expects to make an immediate impact.
“I think he’s going to be a really solid, four-year kid from us and as a freshman I think he’s going to make a lot of noise right away,” he said.
While they may be undermanned, the T-Birds haven’t been deterred yet. Bavlnka said the group has been working incredibly hard each day so far, with little to no diversions in the practice room.
“They’re very coachable and there haven’t been any distractions off the mat and it’s just everything you want out of a group. That’s the way we have to view it and have fun,” he said.
Bavlnka believes that aiding in that charge was seeing the success Gunderson had at state last season, becoming the T-Birds’ first individual state champion since Traenor Spencer capture the 130-pound title in 2002.
As much as he’s preached putting in extra time on them at telling wrestlers what it takes to get to that upper echelon, Bavlkna knows that having seen Gunderson do just that was the extra oomph he needed to get the message across.
“When they see their teammate right next to them and watching them every day in practice, and reach that ultimate goal, they believe they can do it and it just picks up the work ethic and mentality that John had, and hopefully he instilled that in his teammates,” he said.
It’ll certainly be needed in what is sure to be a rugged Badger West Conference fresh off its facelift, with the likes of Oregon and Monroe now on the T-Birds schedule. In Bavlnka’s mind, the league is pretty wide open, with the likes of rivals Reedsburg and Portage as the early favorites to come out on top.
Baraboo will have its say in the matter however, starting with today’s season-opener against fellow title hopeful Sauk Prairie. While it’s a daunting task taking on the Eagles out of the gates, Bavlnka is taking things right in stride.
“I like it; it’s fun and why not,” he said of the rivalry opener. “Sauk just beat us for so many years in-a-row when they were such a state power, and the last couple years we got them, so you know they’re going to want to come in here and get one from us, but that makes it fun for the kids.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.