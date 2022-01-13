Why Baraboo's Alexis Winecke is 'the real deal' and how Connor Goorsky has mastered the learning curve

Meaning?

“It’s easier for them have more strength, and I have to work for mine more,” Winecke said. “So I want to get to my (moves) and I don’t want to get stuck underneath people.”

Her attention to detail has definitely shown.

“She really adapted,” said Goorsky, a junior and a co-captain along with Winecke. “She knows that maybe she won’t have strength on some people, so she really works on her technique.

“She has the best technique of anybody in our room. She really knows what she’s doing.”

But she hasn’t completely ignored the weight room. Quite the opposite, actually.

Winecke took third at her weight class at the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation state tournament, held in March, as an eighth-grader, first as a freshman, third as a sophomore and fifth last year.

That showing last year really stuck in her craw.

“It wasn’t a performance I was super proud of,” she said, “so I knew that if I worked on my strength I could be so much better.