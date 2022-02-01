Why Horicon girls wrestler Cyriana Reinwald was 'shell shocked' after winning a state title

Horicon freshman Cyriana Reinwald isn’t like any other freshman.

No, this one stands out among the rest because of her can-do attitude, work ethic and the will to succeed that many can’t fathom.

That came to light at Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 girls state wrestling tournament at the La Crosse Center. Reinwald, who competed at 165 pounds, breezed through the competition, pinning all five opponents en route to the championship.

“It was definitely a relief to get the (finals) match over knowing that I went out there and got the job done, and made my family and everybody else proud,” Reinwald said.

But what makes Reinwald special if you’re looking from the outside-in?

Well, for starters, Reinwald entered Wisconsin's first-ever girls state tournament unseeded because she had a 0-0 record. That was due to her not wrestling in any dual meets or tournaments during the regular season because she's a starter on the girls basketball team.

The result was Reinwald had an even tougher test at the state tournament because she would have to face some tough individuals.

“Yeah, definitely.” She said. “As the tournament went on, I definitely got more confident in myself and my ability, knowing that the seeds meant nothing. I wrestled my best.”

Reinwald started out by pinning Oregon junior Ashlynd Schnelle in 1 minute, 9 seconds in the first round. Then she made easy work of Rice Lake senior Taylor Schulz, who was ranked 12th at 165 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, by pinning her 48 seconds.

Her third match seemed just as easy because she pinned Milwaukee Ronald Reagan senior Deyana Jaraba, who was ranked fourth, in 37 seconds to make it to the semifinals.

“I felt very comfortable going into this tournament even though she was unseeded,” Horicon coach Joe Kern said. “That stuff didn’t matter to me. I trusted in her ability and what she could do on the mat.”

Kern had known Reinwald's ability for some time now, having watched her grow through the youth ranks with a decorated career.

Then when she got to high school, even though she dedicated a substantial chunk of her time to basketball, she found practice time with wrestling whenever she could, whether it was after basketball practice or found time after a basketball game.

“I do see when she gets to come in the room and when she works, she really pours her heart into all the time she gets on the mat,” Kern said. “It’s a very unique situation because she is dual sporting, I knew this was something she was going to work hard for all year. This is the only tournament that she’s competing in this year. It’s one of those things where knowing her as an individual, I knew she was going to put the time in and she was just going to go for it.”

Reinwald definitely proved Kern right.

“It takes a very unique and special individual because they have to be able to be good with time management,” Kern said. “They have to be dedicated to multiple things. … She’s very good at spreading herself thin, but still takes care of her commitments and is very successful with them.”

After already defeating two highly ranked opponents, Reinwald faced Fennimore sophomore Rachel Schauer, who was ranked second, in the semifinals.

“I was going up against a girl I knew I had lost to before,” Reinwald said. “Obviously, coming in unranked, the girl probably had a big head about it. It was definitely hard because with me bleeding and having a face-wrap wrapped around my head.”

Reinwald had got popped on the nose and was bleeding during the match, and had used up 3½ minutes of the 5-minute blood time allotted for a wrestler.

“Wrestling is the only sport that has blood time and for a reason,” Kern said. “It’s very physical and a combat sport. I do want to give a very big shout out to the medical staff that was there at the state tournament. They did a very good job of getting her nose plugged and eventually just patching it up.”

Reinwald powered through the injury to pin in 5:09 to advance to the state finals against Sun Prairie sophomore Sophia Bassino.

Reinwald took care of business in the finals, pinning Bassino in 5:31, and completing a five-pin sweep of the state tournament.

“I was a little shell shocked at first,” she said. “Obviously, I was tired, but once I came to, I was really excited.”

“It’s extremely cool,” Kern said. “I’ve known Cyriana for a long time. When she’s on the mat, she may be quiet when you talk to her, but when she’s on the mat, she has that mindset that she’s coming there for business. She’s always been a finisher. I think it showed this weekend when the opportunity is there, she’s going to do everything she can to seize it, take advantage of it and do her best.”

Speaking of being a hard worker, Reinwald also made a name for herself in the classroom because she finished the previous semester with a 4.0 grade point average.

“It definitely makes my job a lot easier when I don’t have to pester young individuals about grades,” Kern said. “If I could get a whole team of Cyriana Reinwalds, I would be a very happy and lucky coach. She sets a very good example for everyone in the entire school.

Kern said he knows Reinwald will continue to set a great example because they’re going to see her accomplishments and strive to be like her.

“It is rare to find a young individual who is kind, smart, hard working and humble,” he said. “She is everything you can ask for.”

She is, indeed.

“I told you, she’s a very special individual,” Kern said proudly.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

