Why major tribulations last season can help Wisconsin Dells wrestling this winter

Every team went through plenty of trials and tribulations last season while traversing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Possibly none more so than the Wisconsin Dells high school wrestling team.
The Chiefs were without longtime head coach Jim McFaul, who took a one-year medical leave of absence for the 2020-21 campaign, thrusting assistant coach Alex Mor into the interim head coach position. Coupled with that, the South Central Conference didn’t hold its season-ending tournament and the Chiefs’ schedule as a whole received an understandable, yet disappointing, facelift.
All of those road bumps could spell success this season however, as Wisconsin Dells looks to get back on track, starting with McFaul back at the helm of a team he hopes can once again contend for the league championship.
“I was certainly looking forward to it,” McFaul said of returning this fall, something he didn’t see as being a problem with the school district. “You don’t realize how much you miss it until you’re watching videos and seeing the kids compete.
“Not being next to the mat was very, very difficult last year, so there was no question when we got to the end of the season and we had our banquet, I let them know I had my intentions of coming back.”
McFaul is back and better than ever, too, having been fully vaccinated and receiving a COVID-19 booster shot as well. The same can be said for Mor, who returns after a one-year stead as interim head coach following four prior seasons as the Chiefs’ top assistant.
Along with Mor, coaches Joey Van Dinter and David Williams are also back. Having that much experience, especially in regard to Mor, can only help in McFaul’s mind.
“As we all know the season was a mess and our kids just weren’t themselves last year. I think they were all confused; you lost your coach, the season was shortened and there were a lot of things going on,” McFaul said. “The kids seem to have a much better attitude this year and it’s like having two head coaches, really; we work well together, are bouncing stuff off each other each day and he has good ideas from things he learned last year.
“I think that year of acting as and being head coach gave him some more maturity, and he’s doing a really nice job.”
The Chiefs themselves aren’t doing half bad so far this season either. Wisconsin Dells is 6-7 overall so far this season against a rugged non-conference schedule, including matches against the likes of traditional powers Weyauwega-Fremont, Lancaster and River Valley at the Reedsburg Duals and Adams-Friendship Devils Duals.
Facing off against that level of competition is very much by design by McFaul in order to help gear the Chiefs up for the South Central Conference season. But more importantly, to just get the team time on the mat.
“Getting a lot of mat time is going to pay dividends; I keep telling the kids we’re probably behind everybody because of what happened with football,” he said, noting the Chiefs football team’s run to the WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinals.
“They went deep into the playoffs … all of those guys were on the team and we probably would have had them working out in a gym some place, doing some open mats and gotten them wrestling a lot sooner.
“To their credit, they had a great football season and it set us back a little bit from the start, but now we’re starting to get caught up. I told them ‘We got a late start, but we’re going to be very prepared come January.’”
Helping spearhead that rally are some of those same football players, led by the trio of juniors Hunter Isaacson, Lennon Stroede and Dylan Warren. Isaacson finished in sixth place at 220 pounds in the Div. 2 individual state meet last season in his state debut, while Stroede (195) and Warren (182) both finished fourth at sectionals.
“That junior group has taken charge, I think emotionally and in the practice room, and physically, too,” McFaul said.
Along with that trio, McFaul will rely on seniors James Sampson and Gavin Treu, both of whom sat out last season but return this winter, to provide a solid 1-2 punch at heavyweight. In McFaul’s mind, the group creates “probably as good a four weight classes as anybody in the state at the top.”
There’s plenty of depth behind that group however, in the form of both returnees and newcomers.
Along with the trio of juniors, sophomore Nick Ersland is back after qualifying for sectionals last season at 106 pounds. He’ll make the jump to 113 this year to make room for sophomore Marty Platt at 106.
Meanwhile, sophomore Jack Nichols (120), Chase Theiss (126) and Luke Sampson (132) will help round out the lower weights. Fellow returnees also included juniors Mikolaj Amaya-Owerczuk (138), Jacob Rogers (152) and Elicia Leonard (138).
McFaul will also have plenty of fresh blood at his disposal, but not just underclassmen. Seniors Peyton Knapton (152), Jesus Cosme (126) and juniors Patrick Metz (170) and Trey Morse (160) are all out for the first time this fall.
The upperclassmen first-timers are giving McFaul something he hasn’t had in the past, but something he’s certainly welcoming with open arms.
“They’re learning as we’re going, but it’s certainly different than trying to teach new freshmen what to do,” he said. “These kids are physical and they have confidence; they’re making the types of mistakes that kids are always going to when they haven’t had any mat time, but they’re catching on really quick.
“They’re just older kids that are tough, physical kids that are picking up on things right away. I think given the mat time, they’re going to pick up some big wins for us.”
McFaul is also hoping to get freshman Sam Ersland (145) available by the end of the season as he recovers from a lower back injury. While changes to the lineup are expected, McFaul is confident things will start to come together for the Chiefs. He expects that to start at the program’s first-ever two-day tournament over the holidays, Merrill’s Northern Exposure Tournament on Dec. 29 and 30.
“I think that’s the first time we’ll see our true lineup,” he said.
Before that however, the Chiefs will hold their SCC opener against rival Mauston on Thursday. It’s a tall task for Wisconsin Dells in its opener to face the rival Golden Eagles, followed by a home dual against Adams-Friendship on Jan. 6, but McFaul isn’t deterred.
“We’re all pretty excited because we have a chance here to have a pretty good team once we have everyone in the lineup,” he said.