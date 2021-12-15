Why major tribulations last season can help Wisconsin Dells wrestling this winter

McFaul is back and better than ever, too, having been fully vaccinated and receiving a COVID-19 booster shot as well. The same can be said for Mor, who returns after a one-year stead as interim head coach following four prior seasons as the Chiefs’ top assistant.

Along with Mor, coaches Joey Van Dinter and David Williams are also back. Having that much experience, especially in regard to Mor, can only help in McFaul’s mind.

“As we all know the season was a mess and our kids just weren’t themselves last year. I think they were all confused; you lost your coach, the season was shortened and there were a lot of things going on,” McFaul said. “The kids seem to have a much better attitude this year and it’s like having two head coaches, really; we work well together, are bouncing stuff off each other each day and he has good ideas from things he learned last year.

“I think that year of acting as and being head coach gave him some more maturity, and he’s doing a really nice job.”