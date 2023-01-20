Why Peyton Fry had extra motivation to lead Reedsburg wrestling over Portage

PORTAGE — Reedsburg’s Peyton Fry had revenge on his mind.

The 160-pound sophomore had previously lost 3-0 to Portage senior David Williams at 145 pounds during last season’s Badger Conference meet.

That gave him motivation for his offseason training and got the rematch during Friday's Badger West Conference dual meet.

Fry built a 12-1 lead in the third round before he got Williams in the position that he wanted and pinned him in 4 minutes, 36 seconds on Portage's Senior Night.

“I was expecting a good, hard and tough match,” Fry said. “I just came out there aggressive and not too worried about it. I came out and won.”

Fry’s pin was one of seven by the Beavers to cruise past Portage, 53-24.

“They have a very good wrestling team,” Portage co-coach Mitch Beckett said. “They were really tough on top with working their arm bars. They did a good job and we did not do a good job staying off our back. We need to get better.”

Reedsburg switched their 106- and 113-pound wrestlers to gain an advantage over Portage. It worked because sophomore Treynor Curtin pinned Portage freshman Sawyer Cole in 48 seconds at 106 pounds, and Beavers sophomore Boe Severson followed it up with a pin in 2:42 over sophomore Cole Beckett at 113.

“It set the tone to go out there,” Reedsburg coach Rob Bautch said. “…Treynor went out there and set the tone for us and got the pin right away. Then we come right back with Boe, who they thought they want a matchup with Boe better. He came back and got the pin, too. … Boe is tough and I think they underestimated him a little bit. Boe came out with that pin and it was awesome.”

Reedsburg sophomore Kade Parrish took it to Portage's Kylon Dandridge, earning a technical fall by score of 16-1. The win gave Reedsburg a 17-0 lead over Portage.

The Warriors finally got on the board at 126 pounds when senior Jayson Kreier pinned Reedsburg's Payton Ferguson at 2:50 to make it 17-6.

“It was good to see Jayson, who’s a senior, get a win tonight on Senior Night,” Beckett said. “He’s a kid that’s been part of our program for a long time.”

Reedsburg senior Brogan Mittlesteadt pinned Portage senior Jeffry Jones in 1:33 at 132 pounds to raise the Beavers’ lead to 23-6.

Reedsburg junior Colton Herritz came away with a close 7-2 victory over Portage senior Garrett Crawford at 138 pounds to raise the lead to 26-6.

A pin followed it in 2:38 by junior Drew Purifoy over Portage senior Joseph Poches at 145 pounds to go up 32-6.

“His record doesn’t show it, but he just knows how to move,” Bautch said. “It’s coming and it’s clicking for him. He’s getting some big wins. He’s had a lot of losses where he’s been winning and makes mistakes. Now he’s cleaning them up and he’s beating some quality kids, too.”

Not backing down, Portage junior Luke Paulson pinned sophomore Derek Brito in 1:59 to cut the deficit to 32-12.

However, Fry’s pin over Williams followed it to raise the lead back up to 26 points at 38-12.

“I just tipped my cap to Peyton,” Beckett said. “That was a match we expected to be close and felt like we could win, so Peyton did a nice job.”

At 170 pounds, Portage sophomore Landon Heitmeier pinned Reedsburg senior Devin Judd in 4:42 to cut the deficit to 38-18.

“It was a close match and he took advantage of catching him in the third period,” Beckett said of Heitmeier. “He not only caught him and scored, but he put him away. I’m sure they’ll probably meet in a few weeks at the conference tournament. That was a really big win and a win Landon can really build on.”

Reedsburg sophomore Bennett Rhodes won his 182-pound match 7-1, and senior Trey Schinker pinned Portage senior James Peters in 1:13 to raise the Beavers lead to 47-18.

Reedsburg junior Jesus Gonzalez pinned Portage senior Pierce Kristoff in 2:55 to put the Beavers up 53-18.

The Warriors ended the night on a good note as senior Javier Moyotl-Hernandez pinned Reedsburg senior Isaac Henke in 1:56 to round out the scoring, 53-24.

“Javi is the leader of this team,” Beckett said. “He’s only wrestled three years. He keeps getting better and better. We’re excited to see how he is going to finish the season.”

Photos: Friday's dual wrestling meet between Reedsburg and Portage