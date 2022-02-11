Why Portage wrestling senior Lowell Arnold is focusing on having fun in his final postseason

Recovering from injuries is nothing new to Lowell Arnold.

The Portage senior injured his ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow during his freshman season on the Warriors wrestling team.

But when Arnold re-injured that same UCL during his final football season this fall, it put the remainder of his high school wrestling career at risk. With the future UW-Parkside grappler having to wait and see whether or not he could compete again, Arnold reassessed how he wanted to treat his final campaign.

“I was thinking about the mindset I was going to have and it was basically just to have fun — just have fun the rest of the my senior season,” Arnold said.

The two-time state qualifier has done just that since making his return. Arnold is a perfect 13-0 since coming back in early January and is eager to restart his pursuit of another trip to state.

“That’s in Lowell’s make up,” Portage coach Shane Haak said. “He loves the sport of wrestling and he loves to compete. As he’ll tell you, it doesn’t matter when he wrestles, he loves the sport and competes hard.

“With him being out the first part of the season, to get back, I think it was good he got a couple matches in here and for a lot of our coaches and wrestlers, we’re not surprised with the success he’s had right away.”

The most recent success came at the Badger Conference Tournament on Saturday at Beaver Dam High School. Having finished runner-up as a freshman and sophomore — the 15-team league didn’t hold a conference tournament last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Arnold reached the top of the podium for the first time winning the 152-pound bracket.

Arnold cruised in his opening two matches by way of a 15-0 technical fall win over Milton’s Parker Kersten and a first-period pin over Watertown’s Ryan Bergman. It set the table for a championship meeting with Stoughton senior Trenton Dow, ranked No. 8 in Division 1 of the Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings.

Arnold, now ranked fourth in Div. 2, never trailed and pulled away for a 6-2 decision for his first league championship. Having previously had to settle for second against two Vikings, Arnold said the win was just a little sweeter having beaten Dow.

“It felt good to finally beat someone from there in the conference finals and it was good to get a couple solid quality matches before the postseason,” he said.

For Haak, the key to Arnold’s success at the league championships was his belief that “he can compete with anybody and has the opportunity to have success against anybody.”

“I think that mindset really helped him in the conference tournament, and he’s been able to handle those obstacles well to keep that level-headed mindset,” Haak said.

Right back in the thick of things

Arnold also benefitted from getting a lot of matches in quickly upon his return, on top of having an already sound foundation built up despite missing the first two months of the season. After receiving a forfeit in his first match back, Arnold officially wrestled again in the Warriors’ 39-37 dual win over Beaver Dam/Wayland on Jan. 14, pinning the Golden Beavers’ Gavin Vitense in 1 minute, 30 seconds.

He picked up another pin in Portage’s 52-26 loss to Reedsburg a week later before getting his first real taste of tournament action Jan. 22 at the Wauwatosa West Tom Janssen Invitational. Arnold went a perfect 5-0 on the day, picking up three pins, a major decision and a forfeit.

“I think that was a good couple days for him,” Haak said. "He got five duals, went 5-0 in Wauwatosa and really got some good matches there, which I think it really prepared him to go through the February month."

“It felt good to go out there and finally wrestle five matches throughout the day,” Arnold said.

As positive as it was getting thrown right back into the thick of things, Arnold’s arduous work during the offseason helped get him up to speed. Arnold said he trains year-round with Madison based Team Nazar, including during football season.

And despite being kept off the mat, he spent plenty of time continuing to improve his cardio.

“So I was already in pretty good shape before I got injured, and then when I was injured, I still was hitting the bikes and making sure I kept working on my cardio,” he said. “Then once the doctor cleared me to go back to drilling, I just started right way.”

Ready for one final ride

Arnold's track record before the season garnered interest from colleges. Ultimately, the 152-pounder found the perfect home for his future at UW-Parkside, in Kenosha. While Arnold admitted he had a handful of other suitors, his connection with fellow Rangers commit and Team Nazar training partner Brody Hemauer, of DeForest, sweetened the idea of going to UW-Parkside.

As did his previous connection with current Rangers head coach Nick Becker. A former three-time NCAA Division II national champion, Becker went on to coach Arnold and the rest of the Junior Wisconsin National Team at the Freestyle Greco Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota.

“In the end I thought UW-Parkside was the best opportunity to succeed. Nick Becker was the national team coach, and I really liked how he ran that and was coaching that, and we just had a connection from Fargo,” Arnold said. “And then Brody and all the other new recruits they have there, I thought it was just the perfect fit.”

Arnold is the second Warrior to commit to wrestle at the next level, joining fellow senior Chase Beckett, who will take his talents to UW-Platteville in the fall. The pair have been instrumental in Portage’s turnaround under Haak, which reached new heights with a fifth-place team finish at the Badger Conference Tournament.

Portage's Chase Beckett accomplishes two milestones during Saturday's Badger Conference meet The senior 126-pounder earned his 100th victory as well as won the 126-pound individual title on Saturday, which gave him redemption for missing out on that feat as a sophomore.

Beckett played a role getting Arnold into wrestling years earlier. Arnold is excited to close out his career alongside Beckett, with hopefully another trip to the Kohl Center and the WIAA Div. 2 individual state tournament.

Arnold has been on the big stage twice but has yet to reach the podium — he lost both of his matches at 132 in Div. 1 as a freshman and 145 in Div. 2 as a sophomore, with three of them coming by a combined four points. Haak knows Arnold has high expectations on himself, especially after missing state altogether last season.

“I think he’s always got high expectations to succeed at the highest level, and at the same time to be successful you can’t focus on the last weekend in February. You have to focus on the week at hand … and that’s how he can be successful,” Haak said of Saturday's Div. 2 Lodi regional.

Arnold is thinking the same way and plans to have a smile on his face doing so.

“It’s the same routine as always — it’s just another tournament and I’m just looking forward to going out there and showing people what I can do,” he said.

