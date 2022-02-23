Why Portage wrestling's Jack Callen is relishing his first WIAA state championship appearance

The feeling was bittersweet when Jack Callen ended his freshman season on the Portage high school wrestling team in the winter of 2019.

Wrestling 16 pounds above his weight at 182 pounds, the now-senior went just 5-16 in splitting time between the Warriors’ varsity and JV teams. He made Portage’s regional lineup but lost both of his matches. He watched three of his classmates qualify for sectionals, including Lowell Arnold, who later went on to the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament.

Callen will be the first to tell you he wasn’t jealous of his teammates’ accomplishments — Portage coach Shane Haak raves about his commitment to his teammates. It was the fact he didn’t get to go along for the ride with teammates he’s competed with since sixth grade that really stuck in his craw.

“I wasn’t jealous (of their success), but I was jealous of them spending time without me and I wanted to spend more time with my teammates,” he said. “I saw them running the hallways, and I was like, ‘I want to spend another weekend with them.’”

The disappointment motivated Callen, who is set to complete a journey that began three years ago with that moment. He will be competing this weekend at the Kohl Center, in Madison, with his teammates after qualifying for the WIAA Div. 2 individual state tournament for the first time.

The accomplishment caps off a remarkable turnaround for Callen, who will join Arnold and fellow senior Chase Beckett as they look to become the Warriors’ first state champion since Jacob Poches captured the Div. 2 160-pound title in 2015.

“I think it’s very rewarding and it’s very satisfying as far as being told by all the positive people around me, how hard work pays off. It’s so satisfying to see that’s true,” Callen said. “My teammates and my coaches believing in me the whole time, and then my parents and support system like that, it’s just very satisfying to see.”

Callen isn’t alone in relishing the accomplishment. Haak has been right there to see the journey unfold.

“It’s been really neat to watch him this year, and throughout his whole career, the building process as he continues to work in the offseason in the weight room, at the (wrestling) club and offseason tournaments,” he said.

That work with his club team is one of the many things Callen credits to his growth on the mat. It may not have ever happened if not for some nudging from the likes of Arnold and Beckett.

Taking his lumps

Following their freshman year, Callen said Arnold and Beckett, who will make their third and second state appearances, respectively, urged him to work harder in the room and later convinced him to join their club team in Madison, Team Nazar.

“I was like, ‘Hey, I think this is a good idea,’ and it got me out of my comfort zone,” Callen said. “I was really scared, but it’s made me a better athlete and a better person overall.”

Similar to his freshman year of his high school career, Callen took his lumps. New to the world of club wrestling, the 195-pounder said he “was put against people that were bigger and stronger.”

But while that was hard to take at first, it proved a valuable lesson.

“It brought more confidence out in me,” he said of the rigors of training against some of the best grapplers around his weight class.

“The repetition and the work, doing it over and over again, it brought so much more confidence to me that I finally believed in myself. I didn’t realize what I could actually do until getting more reps.”

Haak couldn’t agree more.

“No doubt, and when you do work hard, that investment you put in the sport, that gives you confidence,” Haak said. “Some confidence came from the weight room, all the offseason wrestling he does, and I think those are all things that continue to build from that.”

It showed in Callen’s results this season.

He went 38-9, winning an invitational title at Black River Falls and placing top four at two other meets, including at the Badger Conference Tournament. However, it was one of Callen’s lesser tournament placings that helped bolster his confidence more.

At the renowned Bi-State Classic in La Cross over the Holiday Break, Callen finished ninth at 195 pounds compiling a 5-2 record, punctuated by a consolation semifinal win over youth rival Anthony Kujawa, of Adams-Friendship, and an 8-3 sudden victory decision over Goodhue’s (Minnesota) Cody Lohman.

“I placed ninth and I know that’s not a big deal to everybody, but I know it’s a big tournament where if you make the podium, you’ve got a good shot at opportunities and all that,” he said.

“[Beating Kujawa] boosted my confidence because he was a state qualifier and I knew I was at the level I could compete there.”

Callen built off the fourth-place finish at the Badger Conference meet by winning the Div. 2 Lodi regional. But things nearly unraveled at the penultimate meet before state.

Positivity pays dividends

At Saturday’s Div. 2 Richland Center sectional, Callen dropped his opening match to eventual runner-up Brady Horne, of Darlington/Black Hawk, getting pinned in 3 minutes, 48 seconds.

The loss left Callen sitting on pins and needles waiting to see if he would get a wrestleback match should Horne advance to the final.

It was a difficult state to be in for Callen, who wasn’t able to wrestle in last year’s Div. 1 Beaver Dam regional due to COVID-19 exposure. But that didn’t dampen his spirits.

“I kept thinking the whole time and believing I was going to get another opportunity,” he said. “Obviously, it couldn’t have ended up that way, but I kept thinking to myself, ‘I’m going to have another match,’ just in case if I did, I was prepared.”

That positive thinking paid off. Horne topped Evansville’s Liam Speich 9-7, allowing Callen to take his spot in the wrestlebacks and rally to finish third for his first-ever state ticket. Haak was pleased to see someone like Callen get rewarded for that persistence.

“As a lot of people tell you, ‘Just because you put the work in, it doesn’t mean you deserve anything,’” he said. “That’s the unfortunate thing, but you hope that’s the case where you have kids do things the right way and they put the work in, they get to see that success. It doesn’t always work out that way in sports, but it’s been really cool to see Jack [get rewarded].”

Callen credits a lot of that hard work to Shane and Tim Haak, Shane’s father and assistant coach, who Callen said he spent lots of time “watching film with them and going over mistakes I made in the room.”

“I always try to make adjustments with them, and I can’t thank them enough for all the time they spent with me,” Calen said. “They were always willing to put in time and go over things again.”

All of that time will come to a head Thursday when Callen takes to the Kohl Center floor for the first time in his career to meet Abbotsford/Colby senior Carter Grewe (45-3) in a 195-pound preliminary match. Haak hopes Callen enjoys the moment under the bright lights and is positive “he’ll prepare just like any other match.”

Regardless of the outcome, Callen is just excited to get to spend that extra time with some close friends that he so desperately craved three years ago.

“It’s very special to me that I get to spend another weekend with them because they always believed in me and tried to push me to my fullest potential,” he said of Arnold and Beckett.

“I think it’s a very special bond we share because they’ve always been great at wrestling and put in the work, and it’s just nice to see how they rubbed off on me and we get to spend another week together. I’m really looking forward to watching them and seeing how they compete, because they’ve been very motivating to me.”

