Why the Portage wrestling team looks to return to form following an up-and-down season last year

Those numbers will be key as the Warriors head into what is sure to be another grueling conference season, even as they shift to the newly reconstructed Badger West. While there are new teams — Monroe and Oregon — and old — Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie — on the schedule, Portage will have its hands full every night.

It’s a challenge that Haak is excited to take on.

“I think there’s a lot of teams to be very solid this year and we expect that. We always have confidence in ourselves and our ability that we can go out and compete each week, but there are a lot of other teams in this conference that have the same mindset,” he said.

“I think it’s a grind each week, week in and week out, but we’re looking forward to that and it really matches our mindset.”

Portage will get its first shot at the rest of the Badger West tonight when it travels to Mt. Horeb. Haak knows that an early season win over the Vikings won’t fully win the Warriors a league championship; however, he does know just how big an impact early season results can affect teams, especially those like his that have more concrete long-term goals this winter.