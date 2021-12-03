Why the Portage wrestling team looks to return to form following an up-and-down season last year

The 2020-21 season was an up-and-down campaign for the Portage prep wrestling team.
The Warriors suffered lopsided dual losses to rivals Baraboo and Reedsburg; however, they also picked up wins over the likes of Beaver Dam, Lodi and Watertown Luther Prep. Portage also had a fluctuating lineup that ultimately only had four wrestlers compete at regionals, but only one of them, Spencer Andrews, was one of three graduated seniors.
After dealing with all of those roadblocks last season, the Warriors look primed for big things this winter behind a large returning group, spearheaded by an experienced senior class.
Coach Shane Haak is certainly happy to get back to the mat, and hopefully, a more familiar season.
“It’s great to get going for the first couple weeks and obviously you’ve been practicing for really three weeks coming up here, and you get to a point where it’s time to wrestle somebody new,” he said. “We’ve got to wrestle other people and some good competition, because you’re wrestling conditioning is different in a match, dual or tournament than it is in practice. We’ve got to get some of that under us.”
While the Warriors may not fully be in match shape, they’ve spent plenty of time on the mat, especially the team’s deep group of seniors. That large class is spearheaded by the duo of Chase Beckett and Lowell Arnold, both of whom are hungry to return to the WIAA individual state tournament.
Beckett finished as runner-up in Division 2 at 106 pounds in 2020 but missed last season with a knee injury, while Arnold missed state last season at 170 pounds after consecutive trips as a freshman and sophomore.
“I think they have great drive, and they’ve had great drive in their careers,” Haak said of the pair. “We have a lot of great competitors and that’s what competitors do, to have the drive to want to be successful. At the same time, you have to have that drive throughout the season and they have a drive to have success this month, starting this weekend.
“We have a ton of leaders who have a similar mentality … where they have that drive to try and improve each week.”
Chief among those sharing in the pair’s persistence is the senior quartet of Seth Williams, Riley Hibner, Jordan Starr and Jack Callen. Williams qualified for sectionals last season at 145 pounds but dropped each of his matches, while the entire foursome saw significant varsity time last season and beyond.
Among the group, Haak said he’s most interested to see what Callen, who will wrestle among the upper four weights, has in store for his sendoff season.
“Jack Callen has put a lot of work into the sport and we’re excited to see how he does this year,” Haak said. “They have high expectations for themselves, that’s for sure.”
That push to succeed doesn’t stop at the senior class however, with a number of other returnees hoping to make an impact this season. In the upper weights, Haak will rely on juniors Pierce Kristof and Javier Moyotl-Hernandez while fellow juniors Garret Crawford and David Williams will help fill out the middle weights.
Junior Luke Paulson wrestled at regionals last season at 160 pounds while Jamie Peters has also made major strides already this season. Fellow junior returnees include Wyatt Amend and Emerson Pease.
“We have some guys with that mindset to go along with Chase and Lowell, and so we just have to keep trying to improve,” Haak said.
The Portage program as a whole should continue to improve as well thanks to a strong incoming freshman class. Among the debuting grapplers, Haak believes Max Johnson, Landon Heitmeier and Cole Beckett could make an immediate impact.
Just in general Haak is happy that the Warriors program continues to grow with Portage boasting around 30 wrestlers total this season. Those numbers, as well as an improved toughness cultivated in part on the football field, have helped come through not only the Portage youth program but by word of mouth.
“Just being an advocate of the sport and I think our wrestlers have done a good job of that,” Haak said. “When you talk about how the sport has helped them personally and overcome challenges in life, and I think that’s what makes the sport appealing.”
Those numbers will be key as the Warriors head into what is sure to be another grueling conference season, even as they shift to the newly reconstructed Badger West. While there are new teams — Monroe and Oregon — and old — Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie — on the schedule, Portage will have its hands full every night.
It’s a challenge that Haak is excited to take on.
“I think there’s a lot of teams to be very solid this year and we expect that. We always have confidence in ourselves and our ability that we can go out and compete each week, but there are a lot of other teams in this conference that have the same mindset,” he said.
“I think it’s a grind each week, week in and week out, but we’re looking forward to that and it really matches our mindset.”
Portage will get its first shot at the rest of the Badger West tonight when it travels to Mt. Horeb. Haak knows that an early season win over the Vikings won’t fully win the Warriors a league championship; however, he does know just how big an impact early season results can affect teams, especially those like his that have more concrete long-term goals this winter.
“You always have to have those long-term goals, but you can’t get ahead of yourself with that because you can’t win the conference tournament, or regionals or sectionals in December. But are those goals we have in the future going forward? Absolutely,” he said.