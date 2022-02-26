WIAA state wrestling notebook: Lodi's Parker Heintz caps career with bronze; Stoughton's Suddeth gets third

Wrestlers always want to end their careers on a winning note.

However, while one Lodi grappler did do just that, another wasn't as lucky during the third-place matches of Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 individual state tournament.

Senior Parker Heintz finished third at 113 pounds, while classmate Chandler Curtis lost his third-place match to finish fourth at 132.

“It was a good way to end my wrestling career,” said Heintz, who won't be wrestling in college but will instead run cross country and track and field at either UW-La Crosse or Minnesota State-Mankato.

Curtis (48-8) started Saturday with a medical forfeit victory over Winneconne sophomore Brody Hart (41-5) during the consolation semifinals before losing 8-3 to GET/Melrose-Mindoro's Tanner Andersen (47-2)

Heintz (47-7) got an escape early in the second period of the third-place match against Rice Lake senior Carter Schulz (38-10) and held out to win just 1-0.

“Starting the third period, I was up 1-0,” Heintz said. “To choose neutral, I was like, 'I just got to stay on offense because one mistake could cost me the match.' There was a stoppage with 30 seconds left and I was getting really nervous then. I just stayed on my offense and had one stalling call against me. I just got in on a shot and time expired then.”

Heintz said Schulz made things hard the entire match.

“Whenever I got into my ties, he was just strong. He just fought off my ties and wouldn’t let me get any of my shots,” Heintz said. “In the third period, when he chose neutral, I’m pretty good at defending the shots. I just said I’ve got to stay with my offense and not get too many stalling calls and I’ll be good.”

Heintz said he gained confidence after he got his first takedown of the day against Amery freshman Lane Anderson (40-16). After that Heintz went on to defeat him 12-5 and advance to the third-place match and a chance to improve on his fourth-place finishes each of the last two seasons at 113 and 106, respectively. He lost his opening match at 106 pounds as a freshman and didn’t place.

Suddeth overcomes adversity

Stoughton’s Chance Suddeth (51-6) was disappointed after losing in the 120-pound semifinals Friday night, but he bounced back Saturday morning.

The Vikings junior started the day in the consolation’s bracket with a 5-1 victory over La Crosse Logan/Central junior Cole Fitzpatrick (36-10). He then followed it up with a 6-2 victory over Waterford junior Hudson Halter (40-7) to finish third.

“I was definitely proud of how I performed today,” Suddeth said. “Coming back’s a big deal.”

Suddeth said the key in the third-place match against Halter was staying on his attacks.

“I knew I couldn’t stop moving, otherwise it was going to end up like last night and I was going to get taken down,” he said.

Suddeth ended the first period with a takedown to go up 2-0, which was the opposite of Friday night's semifinals when Kaukauna sophomore Lucas Peters (47-3) got a takedown just before time expired in the first period.

“It hurt him (Halter) mentally and helped me mentally,” Suddeth said of his takedown in the third-place match. “It was a big confidence booster knowing that I could take him down, and do it at the last minute.”

Halter got an escape to start the second to make it 2-1. Suddeth recorded another takedown and allowed an escape for a 4-2 lead but quickly doubled that and rode Halter out to put things away.

“A lot better than last night," Suddeth said of his feelings following the win. "I have a lot more energy today. I wasn’t feeling the best last night; I feel a lot better today.”

Déjà vu for Neuberger

Beaver Dam's Kyler Neuberger (49-6) faced off against Appleton North sophomore Jake Stoffel (43-3) twice during the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament.

The Golden Beavers senior dropped both meetings, including a 6-3 decision during the Div. 1 132-pound third-place match.

“He’s a dang good wrestler,” Beaver Dam assistant coach and Neuberger’s father Jason Neuberger said of Stoffel, who rolled to a 14-1 major decision in Thursday's quarterfinals. “Kyler came out and made really good adjustments in the match and kept it close. He just needed a little bit more at the end.”

Kyler bows out of his second state tournament with a fourth-place finish.

“It’s a big accomplishment,” Jason said. “Coaching-wise I’m proud of him. Dad-wise, I’m really proud of him.”

What hurt Kyler was five unanswered points during the second period that proved to be too much.

“You’ve got to bounce back and score points after a (five-point period),” Jason said. “That’s a lot of points. He made it a lot more of a physical match. He definitely made it closer. That’s a good wrestler there.”

Kyler started the day with a 6-4 victory over Holmen sophomore Preston Kratochvill (41-11).

Goals set for next season

Sauk Priaire junior Nolan Vils felt “pretty good” heading into the Div. 1 heavyweight bracket of the tournament.

He said he knew he could “compete at a high level and place.”

He did just that Friday when he earned his way up on the podium with victories over Kenosha Tremper senior Colin Nitsch (26-14) and Franklin senior Steven Martinezdelacotera (43-4).

It was just a matter of if he was going to finish as high as third or as low as sixth. He answered that Saturday morning when he pinned Manitowoc Lincoln senior Gryffin Jonas (44-5) in 3:42 to put himself in the third-place match against Stevens Point's Jaren Rohde (38-2). However, Vils was pinned by the Panthers senior for a second time — the first came in Friday's semifinals in 2:43 — to finish fourth.

“It would’ve been nice to win, but I’ve got to be realistic,” Vils said, who was seeded eighth. “I’m looking forward to next year.”

Vils got a takedown in the first period in the rematch to go up 2-0, but in the third period Rohde tied it with a reversal and followed it up with a pin.

“I saw it coming, but I don’t think I’ve worked in those funky situations like that enough,” Vils said. “I wasn’t really prepared to end up in a situation like that, but I’m not saying he couldn’t have beaten me. It was really close, and I think it could’ve gone either way."

Either way, Vils felt he did well.

“I feel like I just had a fantastic tournament,” he said. “They’re probably the best wrestling matches I’ve ever had. I’ve wrestled the best out of my entire career in this tournament.

“I’m going to win the entire thing next year,” he added. “That’s the goal. The job’s not finished, I’m not done. I’m coming back next year and I will win it.”

How other local kids did

DeForest senior Brody Hemauer (43-7) lost his first match of the day, 7-3, to Union Grove senior Cooper Willis (46-6), but bounced back to beat Waukesha West senior Magnus Kuokkanen (38-3) by major decision 8-0 to finish fifth at 170 pounds … Waunakee senior Kaden Hooker (30-7) finished fourth after he lost the Div. 1, 195-pound third-place match 5-1 against Appleton North sophomore Brock Arndt (42-5) … Verona senior Jay Hanson (46-7) forfeited the fifth-place match to Manitowoc Lincoln senior Gryffin Jonas (44-5) to finish sixth at 285 in Div. 1.

