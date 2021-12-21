Wisconsin Dells wrestling grinds out massive rivalry win over Mauston/Necedah

There’s a healthy amount of animosity that comes out during rivalries, and when all is done and dusted, a fair share of respect, too.

The Wisconsin Dells and Mauston/Necedah high school wrestling teams did their part to keep that going as the Chiefs and Golden Eagles battled in a South Central Conference opening dual meet on Dec. 16 at Mauston High School. While host Mauston opened the night with plenty of festivities on its Alumni Night, it was the Chiefs that got the last laugh, picking up a 48-30 win.

“The kids dug deep; they really worked hard when they were out there. We’ve worked them very, very hard in practice this past week so we knew they were going to be in shape,” Wisconsin Dells coach Jim McFaul said.

Despite coming up on the short end, it was still an exciting night for Mauston/Necedah coach Tom Miller.

“It’s just a fun rivalry; there’s so much history in their program and there’s so much history in ours. Joey Van Dinter and Snipe (Jim McFaul) their coaches, we all know each other and after the match is over we’re friends,” he said.