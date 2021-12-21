Wisconsin Dells wrestling grinds out massive rivalry win over Mauston/Necedah

There’s a healthy amount of animosity that comes out during rivalries, and when all is done and dusted, a fair share of respect, too.
The Wisconsin Dells and Mauston/Necedah high school wrestling teams did their part to keep that going as the Chiefs and Golden Eagles battled in a South Central Conference opening dual meet on Dec. 16 at Mauston High School. While host Mauston opened the night with plenty of festivities on its Alumni Night, it was the Chiefs that got the last laugh, picking up a 48-30 win.
“The kids dug deep; they really worked hard when they were out there. We’ve worked them very, very hard in practice this past week so we knew they were going to be in shape,” Wisconsin Dells coach Jim McFaul said.
Despite coming up on the short end, it was still an exciting night for Mauston/Necedah coach Tom Miller.
“It’s just a fun rivalry; there’s so much history in their program and there’s so much history in ours. Joey Van Dinter and Snipe (Jim McFaul) their coaches, we all know each other and after the match is over we’re friends,” he said.
“They respect us, we respect them and the conference tournament is going to be fun. We need to find a way to get there and hopefully they get a loss along the way and give us a shot, but right now they’re in the driver’s seat for the conference title and it’s going to be tough to make that up.”
The Golden Eagles (1-2, 0-1 South Central) had no problem making up an early 18-0 deficit through three matches against the Chiefs. Mauston/Necedah proceeded to win five of the next six matches, all by pin fall, to seize a 30-21 lead with five weights remaining.
It was a run that was highlighted by a pair of freshmen in Hayden Gyllin and Espyn Sweers, who picked up impressive wins at 170 and 195 pounds, respectively. Gylling made the jump up a weight class and pinned Chiefs junior Patrick Metz in 59 seconds while Sweers stuck senior Lennon Stroede, a Div. 2 sectional qualifier a year ago, in 1:50.
“They’re very good freshmen by all means, but that’s a tall task to ask. It’s just nice to see those freshmen want to take that challenge on and that’s a hard thing to engrain in kids; it’s not very coachable, you have to have that and they do,” said Miller, who lauded Gyllin especially for shifting up a weight class.
But just as quickly as the Golden Eagles countered, the Chiefs (7-7, 1-0 SCC) punched right back down the home stretch. After a forfeit win at 220, senior James Sampson pinned Mauston/Necedah freshman Devin Dorrow in just 17 seconds at 285 to give the Chiefs a 33-30 lead they wouldn’t surrender.
Sophomore Marty Platt followed with a pin over freshman Preston Seebecker at 106 before another forfeit win and a Jack Nichols 11-7 decision win at 120 to seal the win for the Chiefs. As impressed as he was by his team’s finish, McFaul praised the Chiefs start thanks to senior Jesus Cosme at 132 pounds.
After Wisconsin Dells received a forfeit win to open the night, the senior pinned Mauston/Necedah sophomore Austin Manning in 2:16 in his first varsity match.
“I said he gets the game ball if there was one in wrestling,” McFaul said. “Jesus Cosme just did a fantastic job; that was his first varsity match, and for him to come up with a pin there, it was probably three points we didn’t expect. We thought he could win that match, but that was big.”
Wisconsin Dells senior Peyton Knapton also impressed at 160 pounds as the first-time wrestler grinded out a 15-13 decision over Golden Eagles senior Vince Bellock. Knapton narrowly edged out the two-point win, finishing the match with three penalties, just one away from a potential disqualification.
McFaul noted the errors that Knapton made, but applauded him for showing “a lot of heart and a lot of grit.”
“We have a ways to go with that stretch of 152, 160 and 170 in there, but a lot of potential. They’re just going to continue to get better,” he said.
The Chiefs are already in a good spot already having wrestled 14 dual matches ahead of their trip to Merrill’s Northern Exposure tournament over the Holiday break. Conversely, with just three meets under their belt, Miller knows the Golden Eagles have a ways to go, but plenty of time to do so.
“We’re still learning, growing and have a lot of young kids on our team, so we just have to keep preaching to the kids ‘We have to get better every day,’” he said. “It’s a long season and the end of the year is all that really matters this year.”
Golden Eagles alumni show out en masse for Hall of Fame renewal
Prior to the thrilling action on the mat, Miller and the Golden Eagles program opened the night by hosting their annual Alumni Night festivities, as well as the induction of four more people into the Mauston Wrestling Hall of Fame.
After a three-year hiatus due to a new coaching hire, a snowstorm and the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller, an honoree in his own right in 2010, wanted to make some new additions in his first year back at the helm.
“Alumni night is always something I take a lot of pride in. I started wrestling in Mauston in 1977 in Pre-K and my family has all been wrestling through here, so there’s a lot of tradition,” he said.
That certainly was the case for this year’s honorees of Tony Zuberbuehler, Rob Steffen, and Dale and Toni Dolata. Both four-year wrestlers from 1981-1984, Zuberbuehler and Steffen helped changed the direction of the Golden Eagles’ program according to keynote speaker, former coach Bill Devoe, a 2001 inductee, and rightfully so.
Zuberbuehler finished his career with a record of 58-30-2 with a state tournament appearance in 1983, while Steffen won a pair of SCC titles and closed his career with a mark of 60-29-1. For Miller, it was special seeing a pair of wrestlers he looked up during his youth wrestling days join the program’s illustrious club.
"When I was in youth club, I went to the high school practices and my brother was on the team, and those were the guys that I really looked up to," he said. "That was the best part, seeing those guys in there."
It was also special inducting a pair of the program’s biggest supporters in Dale and Toni Dolata. Toni, and Dale, prior to his passing on July 23, 2019, were fixtures at Golden Eagles wrestling events to watch their many grandchildren take to the mat. But according to Miller, they rooted for everyone in blue and yellow.
“The Dolata name is very synonymous with Mauston wrestling and she’s just a fan, and she’s there for everybody,” he said of “Grandma Dolata.”
“When her grandkids were wrestling, she was at the match but was just as involved with every one of the kids matches, not just her own grandkids. She’s always being there and she’s all about the program.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.