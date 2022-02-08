Wisconsin Dells wrestling rides depth to South Central Conference title as Mauston racks up champs

With any level of success in sports, that team or player usually finds a target on its back sooner rather than later.

After winning three straight South Central Conference titles from 2018-20 — the six-team league didn’t hold a formal conference tournament to officially crown a league champion last winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic — the Wisconsin Dells high school wrestling team has become the team to beat in the SCC.

The Chiefs held that title again last Friday after capturing a fourth league title in five seasons after finishing second as a team at the SCC Tournament at Westfield High School. Wisconsin Dells finished runner-up in the team standings with 229.5 points, sandwiched narrowly between bitter rivals Adams-Friendship (242) and Mauston/Necedah (201).

However, after finishing a perfect 5-0 in the conference’s dual season, the second-place finish ensured another league title for the Chiefs.

“It’s very satisfying,” Wisconsin Dells coach Jim McFaul said. “We filled all our weight classes and it was key for us to win all the dual meets, for sure, in a day and age where it seems like every team is struggling for numbers.”

He wasn’t kidding.

While the Chiefs came away with the league title, they crowned just one individual champion while the Green Devils and Golden Eagles each came away with six individual titles. It was Wisconsin Dells’ depth that carried the day though as the Chiefs tallied six runner-up finishers and five more wrestlers took third.

“The other teams had more champions, but we had a lot more kids placing,” he said. “We knew what we had to do finishing second and we certainly could have wrestled better, but the kids wrestled hard and it had the feel of ‘Everybody was against us,’ and that’s what it’s like when you’ve won four of the five years.”

Wisconsin Dells wrestling grinds out massive rivalry win over Mauston/Necedah The Chiefs countered a major rally to take a big step towards another SCC title, while the Golden Eagles renewed their Hall of Fame on Alumni Night in front of a raucous crowd.

Mauston/Necedah certainly gave the Chiefs a run for the money behind their program-record six individual champions. The Golden Eagles had another runner-up finisher and coach Tom Miller knew there weren’t many other place to pick up points with forfeiting a pair of weight classes.

“We kind of had our backs against the wall with only have 12 guys, but I couldn’t have been happier with the kids and how they stepped up,” Miller said. “We just didn’t expect the Dells and Adams to wrestle at the level they did. I have to take my hat off to them, they stepped up, too, and it was a nice three-team race for most of the night. It was fun.”

It certainly was for the Golden Eagles and their six individual winners. Helping lead the way were juniors Dalton Hoehn and Jackson Whitney, who each grabbed gold for the first time at 182 and 138 pounds. Hoehn outlasted Chiefs junior Dylan Warren, 4-2, in the 182 title match while Whitney notched a pair of pins, including in 3 minutes, 8 seconds over James Kujawa to take the bracket at 138.

Miller wasn’t surprised by the pair as “they’ve been our leaders all year long in the room,” and neither was he shocked at all by the performance of Drake Gosda. The sophomore 113-pounder stuck rival Nick Ersland of Wisconsin Dells in 16 seconds.

“He makes people pay when kids get in bad positions and he’s such a pinner; that’s huge this time of year to keep moving on,” Miller said.

That’s not to say Miller wasn’t unfazed by some of the Golden Eagles’ performances. Freshmen Hayden Gyllin and Espyn Sweers continued to shine in their debut seasons, capturing titles at 160 and 170, respectively. Meanwhile, sophomore Alex Suhr exacted a bit of revenge on the Chiefs’ Jack Nichols, avenging a dual loss to the Chiefs sophomore with a 4-2 decision to take the 120-pound title.

“To see what those two are doing as freshmen at the upper weights is pretty astonishing,” said Miller of Gyllin and Sweers.

Familiar man in charge: Tom Miller returns after decade-long hiatus to take over Mauston wrestling team The former coach from 1997-2011 is back after spending the last 10 years as President of the Mauston Youth Wrestling Club. Miller inherits plenty of familiar faces on a young Golden Eagles team.

“Alex has come a long way and his record even shows it. We wrestled him the beginning of the year and I think it shows the progression,” Miller added of Suhr, who captured his first-ever league title just days after the passing of his grandfather. ” He had a lot of emotion riding on that, and for him to step up and do what he did, we were very, very impressed.”

McFaul was equally impressed with the performance of the Chiefs’ lone champion, Luke Sampson. The Dells sophomore looked dominant on his way to the 132-pound title, pinning the Golden Eagles’ Mason Romanelli in 4:28 in the semifinals before sticking Wautoma’s Dylan Dobraff in 5:02 for the title win.

For McFaul, the pillar to Sampson’s success this season has been the cross country star’s conditioning.

“He’s always first when we’re running and it’s just great work ethic,” McFaul said. “He’s going to go a full six minutes and there’s been several times when he’s been behind in a match, but you never really worried about it too much because you knew by the time it was done, he was going to wear the kid down.

“I wasn’t surprised he won that weight class.”

While Sampson was the lone champion for the Chiefs, Wisconsin Dells had plenty of other opportunities as six other wrestlers finished second in their respective weight classes including Warren, Nichols, Ersland, Chase Theiss (126), Adam Huff (195) and James Sampson (220). The key difference for the Chiefs was their five third-place finishers.

Among those salvaging bronze were Sam Ersland (145) and Trey Morse (160), both of whom won via pin fall for extra team points, as well as Mikolaj Amaya-Owerczuk (138), Peyton Knapton (152) and Patrick Metz (170).

“To be able to finish second and have as many kids wrestling for third place, it was a big difference maker,” McFaul said. “Getting those all added up and separated the distance between us and Mauston/Necedah. We needed all of them and we talked about it going in that they’d be vital to us finishing second.”

Everyone for both the Golden Eagles and Chiefs will need be on top of their game as well at Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 Lodi regional meet. As fierce as the competition was at the league tournament, the field will be even tougher with the host Blue Devils ranked No. 6 in Div. 2 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, as well as Portage, which finished fifth at the Badger Conference Tournament, among the other competing teams.

Both teams should be well seasons for another rugged competition as Mauston/Necedah and Wisconsin Dells both wrestled a challenging schedule all season long, something both McFaul and Miller pays dividends with a large contingent bound for sectionals.

“They’ve certainly improved, have been wrestling good competition all season long and I’d put our schedule against anybody’s in the conference as far as strength of schedule,” McFaul said.

“When you have a 30 second match, it’s not going to get you to the next level; when you get those 10-8 matches, that’s what you need,” Miller added. “You can’t be a deer in the headlights, you need to know you belong there.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.