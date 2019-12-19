WRESTLING: Banged-up Beaver Dam/Wayland has little trouble beating Mount Horeb, 51-29

“Dietrich went out there and slammed the door—and secured the win for us,” Winker said. “It was good to see him dominate the match like he usually does and kind of put an exclamation point (on the night) and get us a little bit of momentum back as we got into Logan (Thomas) and Jaden Barstow.”

The back-up Thomas did indeed take advantage, pinning Noah Jacobson with 24 seconds to go in the first period of their match at 152 for a 45-18 advantage.

Barstow battled hard at not giving up bonus points in his match with Wesley Drager at 160 but trailing 9-4 in the waning seconds of the match was pinned to make it 45-24.

Spencer Booth’s pin of Neil Droster at 170 provided the final scoring of the night for BDW as Andrew Rosado fell to Jared Leuzinger at 182 to close out the meet.

In all, the Golden Beavers had backups in at 132, 138, 152, 160, 170, 220 and heavyweight — making up exactly half of their lineup.

They acquitted themselves well.