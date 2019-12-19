WRESTLING: Banged-up Beaver Dam/Wayland has little trouble beating Mount Horeb, 51-29

Battered, bruised, under the weather even.
But not beaten.
Beaver Dam/Wayland’s prep wrestling team got contributions from starters and backups alike Thursday night vs. Mount Horeb to overcome the absence of several key contributors, defeating the Vikings 51-29 to improve to 2-1 in Badger North Conference dual meets.
“We’re working through a lot of injuries right now and I was real happy with how hard our guys worked,” BDW coach Tim Winker said. “We might not have our best lineup that we’ve had out there all year, but we have kids who are willing to work hard and willing to get better. And that’s all I can ask for — and that’s what I’m excited about.”
The night began with an entertaining back-and-forth match at 195 pounds, as Jose Rodriguez was able to overcome an early 6-2 deficit and pin Dylan Brandemuehl with 31 seconds gone by in the third period and the score tied at 11.
Rodriguez very nearly got the job done in the first period, turning Brandemuehl with 20 seconds to go before ultimately failing to get his shoulder blades to the mat and only getting three near fall points for a 7-6 lead. The tables were turned in the second period when trailing 11-10 it was Rodriguez who fought off the pin, allowing two near fall points before getting an escape to knot things back up.
There wasn’t much excitement for a little bit after that, though, with BDW’s 220-pound back-up Hayden DeZarn getting pinned in 37 seconds before Mount Horeb forfeited at heavyweight.
At 106 pounds, BDW’s Kyler Neuberger gave it his best to try and go the distance but trailing 6-0 in the second period he was forced to forfeit because of flu symptoms.
Then came a little run by the Golden Beavers, with forfeits at 113 and 120 to grab a 24-12 lead then a pin by 126-pound starter Carson Graham over Austin Ringgenberg with a minute to go in the match to make it 30-12 and a hard-fought 3-0 win by Ren Nickel over Elliott Michels at 132 to make it 33-12.
Nickel started the third period from the down position clinging to a 2-0 lead and he kept from getting turned the entire 2 minutes to score the win.
He “wrestled a tough match,” Winker said. “He stayed in good position and managed to come out on top in a very close match.”
Mount Horeb did win by pin at 138 to get within 33-18 but BDW had arguably its top wrestler up next in Dietrich Jaeckel — and the senior jumped out to a 6-1 lead over Ethan Steinhoff before getting the pin with 49 seconds remaining in the second period.
Just like that, any breaths of life that remained in the Vikings’ comeback hopes went away.
“Dietrich went out there and slammed the door—and secured the win for us,” Winker said. “It was good to see him dominate the match like he usually does and kind of put an exclamation point (on the night) and get us a little bit of momentum back as we got into Logan (Thomas) and Jaden Barstow.”
The back-up Thomas did indeed take advantage, pinning Noah Jacobson with 24 seconds to go in the first period of their match at 152 for a 45-18 advantage.
Barstow battled hard at not giving up bonus points in his match with Wesley Drager at 160 but trailing 9-4 in the waning seconds of the match was pinned to make it 45-24.
Spencer Booth’s pin of Neil Droster at 170 provided the final scoring of the night for BDW as Andrew Rosado fell to Jared Leuzinger at 182 to close out the meet.
In all, the Golden Beavers had backups in at 132, 138, 152, 160, 170, 220 and heavyweight — making up exactly half of their lineup.
They acquitted themselves well.
“I really didn’t know how good our backups would compete against them because I don’t know how good our backups are on a varsity schedule,” Winker said. “So to get them out there and get a few of them wins was good to see — to see them fighting and not backing down in a varsity match.”
BEAVER DAM/WAYLAND 51, MOUNT HOREB 29
106 pounds — Jaxon Pernot, MH, won by injury default over Kyler Neuberger. 113 — Eddie Tostado, BDW, won by forfeit. 120 — Matthew Hendrix, BDW, won by forfeit. 126 — Carson Graham, BDW, pinned Austin Ringgenberg, 5:02. 132 — Ren Nickel, BDW, def. Elliott Michels, 3-0. 138 — Hanna Errthum, MH, pinned Brayan De La Crus, 1:46. 145 — Dietrich Jaeckel, BDW, pinned Ethan Steinhoff, 3:12. 152 — Logan Thomas, BDW, pinned Noah Jacobson, 1:36. 160 — Wesley Drager, MH, pinned Jaden Barstow, 5:54. 170 — Spencer Booth, BDW, pinned Neil Droster, 1:42. 182 — Jared Leuzinger, MH, won by technical fall over Andrew Rosado, 19-4, 4:40. 195* — Jose Rodriguez, BDW, pinned Dylan Brandemuehl, 4:48. 220 — Joey Behling, MH, pinned Hayden DeZarn, 0:37. Hwt — Jayden Corr, BDW, won by forfeit.
*Starting weight
