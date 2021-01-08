WRESTLING: Beaver Dam comes back to defeat Horicon 38-33

HORICON ― The Beaver Dam prep wrestling team was down by 10 points heading into the final three matches of Friday’s non-conference dual meet against Horicon.

The Golden Beavers got what they needed with pins by 220-pounder Kaden Reabe and 106-pounder Eddie Tostado, and heavyweight Nick Ludowese won his match by technical fall, propelling the way to a 38-33 win over the Marshmen.

“We had a lot of kids that normally don’t contribute really come up big for us. Keegan Jacobs came through with a pin,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Winker said. “Than even Eddie Tostado to finish the night (with a pin). Those are kids that normally we don’t look to (win us duals) and they came up huge for us, and really helped us in the final score.”

Beaver Dam had just battled back to regain the lead early in the match at 23-21 when 170-pounder Gabriel Klatt pinned Taner Voy in 1 minute, 31 seconds. However, Horicon 182-pounder Brady Elvers and 195-pounder Josh Thomsen both recorded pins to take a 33-23 lead over the Golden Beavers.