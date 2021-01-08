WRESTLING: Beaver Dam comes back to defeat Horicon 38-33

HORICON ― The Beaver Dam prep wrestling team was down by 10 points heading into the final three matches of Friday’s non-conference dual meet against Horicon.
The Golden Beavers got what they needed with pins by 220-pounder Kaden Reabe and 106-pounder Eddie Tostado, and heavyweight Nick Ludowese won his match by technical fall, propelling the way to a 38-33 win over the Marshmen.
“We had a lot of kids that normally don’t contribute really come up big for us. Keegan Jacobs came through with a pin,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Winker said. “Than even Eddie Tostado to finish the night (with a pin). Those are kids that normally we don’t look to (win us duals) and they came up huge for us, and really helped us in the final score.”
Beaver Dam had just battled back to regain the lead early in the match at 23-21 when 170-pounder Gabriel Klatt pinned Taner Voy in 1 minute, 31 seconds. However, Horicon 182-pounder Brady Elvers and 195-pounder Josh Thomsen both recorded pins to take a 33-23 lead over the Golden Beavers.
“We looked at the scoreboard and we kind of knew how it was going to play out leading into those (last three matches),” Winker said. “We talked to every single one of them about just winning the match first. If we get a loss in any of those (final three), it doesn’t matter what happens in the others. We had to win all three matches. Somebody was going to get bonus points, at least enough for the tie. We were just focusing on making sure we got wins there.”
What happened was Reabe pinned Horicon’s Shane Fluhr 14 seconds into the third period to cut the deficit to 33-29. Ludowese defeated Horicon’s Nicolaus 6-0 to trim the deficit to 33-32. Then to end the night, Tostado pinned Mason Holl 1 minute into the second period to get the victory for Beaver Dam.
“It’s just every day coming to practice and getting better,” Winker said. “They were staying in good position and taking advantage (of the situation) when it’s your time.”
Horicon coach Joe Kern said his team just needed to focus on the fundamentals after losing those final three matches.
“I’m proud of the kids,” he said. “It didn’t go our way, but in the end it’s one of those things we’ve got to continue to work every day, and stick with the fundamentals.”
Kern was pleased with how his team battled all the way through against a very tough Beaver Dam team.
“For our whole team, (the goal) was to go a full six minutes and battle the whole time,” he said. “I’m really proud of a lot of our kids. We started out in the beginning with Austin Zamorano battling through a whole match. He did not give up a pin versus a real quality opponent. Then you get all the way through with all of our kids, who kept fighting. That’s all you can ask for.”
Zamorano lost by a technical fall, 18-1, to Beaver Dam’s Kyler Neuberger at 132 pounds to put the Golden Beavers up 11-6. Beaver Dam began the meet with a forfeit win at 113 pounds, and after a double forfeit at 120 pounds, Horicon’s Brody Groenewold pinned Beaver Dam’s Matthew Hendrix in 3:36 to tie it up at 6.
Horicon retook the lead at 12-11 after Beaver Dam had to forfeit at 138 pounds. The Marshmen then raised the lead to 15-11 when Ethan Johnson defeated Beaver Dam’s Ren Nickel 4-2 in overtime. The Marshmen got up to 21-11 over Beaver Dam after Alex Krumholz, who was trailing 6-5, pinned Beaver Dam’s Carson Graham 3:34.
“Alex is a firecracker,” Kern said. “His energy is just so high all the time. He’s got a high motor. It’s one of those things where he has absolutely no quit and just endless energy. For him, it doesn’t matter what the score is. He can roll with any kid at any time.”
Kern was pleased with all the matches his team won Friday night.
“There’s so many of them,” he said. “To see Austin battle through, Austin’s had a tough go this season. He’s wrestled two of the better kids in the state – his first match against Markesan and then today against Beaver Dam. He just battles the whole time.
“Josh Thomsen is kind of up and down, but he made sure to come through. Ethan Johnson bumped up a weight class for the team and he had to go into overtime. He just battled, battled and battled. Finally, it was one of those things where he had a little bit of a break through. I’m thinking it’s something that it bleeds on as the season goes.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.