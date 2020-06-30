WRESTLING: Beaver Dam, Horicon coaches weigh in on WIAA's push to grow the sport for girls

Winker said that wrestling is fairly popular among girls in Beaver Dam at the youth and middle school levels — “I’d say there’s a fair amount of girls involved but I couldn’t give you exact numbers,” he said — but by the time they get to high school the numbers drop off significantly for one reason or another.

Having a separate state tournament for girls, he thinks, might help retain some of that interest.

And Horicon coach Joe Kern agrees.

“I think the WIAA made a great choice, because I do think that in the future it will get some young girls coming through the middle school program to think about sticking with the sport,” said Kern, who added that there are currently four middle school girls in Horicon who are in the youth wrestling program. “It’s very difficult at the high school level for girls to compete.”

Kern pointed to the Marshmen’s recent program history and 2017 graduate Brittany Roser, a talented athlete who qualified for the sectional tournament as a sophomore and also took fourth in the Division 3 girls discus at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships in 2016 and fourth in the D3 shot put in 2017.