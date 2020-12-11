WRESTLING: Beaver Dam, Portage both pleased with progress following Warriors' second win in a week over Golden Beavers

Normally the same two prep wrestling teams wouldn’t face each other in a dual meet in back-to-back weeks, but being that nothing is normal right now and the COVID-19 pandemic has turned high school sports schedules upside down, such was the case for Beaver Dam and Portage the last two Friday nights.
Portage coach Shane Haak had a solution to pretend that it wasn’t.
“You have to have a faceless opponent,” he said of a mindset that is particularly valuable in the postseason, when the same kids sometimes square off three or even four weekends in-a-row. “You can’t go off of last week or last year’s results for this week — you have to kind of forget about it.”
It worked. While the specifics weren’t exactly the same — in fact, they were considerably different at a number of weights — the Warriors’ repeated last Friday’s result, winning 43-22 over the Golden Beavers this Friday night at Beaver Dam High School to follow up their 48-24 victory a week ago.
“We watched film from last week and we had a list of things that we wanted to improve on this week in practice, and that was our goal really,” Haak said, adding that at the top of that list was to “focus on improving underneath.”
And?
“And I thought we made some steps today with that,” he said. “We worked a lot underneath on getting escapes and reverses. That was our point of emphasis.”
Meanwhile for Beaver Dam, coach Tim Winker was pleased with the overall look of things despite the fact the outcome wasn’t much different.
“Our conditioning is improving and our effort and our technique I think is improving across the board,” he said. “Some guys got a rematch from last week and I thought they did a little better job competing and staying in the match, so it’s good to see.”
Portage’s Riley Hibner won by forfeit at 120 pounds to open the match then 126-pounder Jeffry Jones pinned Matthew Hendrix with 53 seconds to go in the first period, giving Portage a 12-0 lead right out of the gate.
Beaver Dam 132-pounder Kyler Neuberger did answer by notching a major decision (16-3) over David Williams to get the Golden Beavers on the board and make it 12-4, but it wouldn't be until 170 pounds before the Golden Beavers scored again, closing to within 33-9 when Gabe Klatt won by technical fall (19-4) over Spencer Andrews with a takedown with 20 seconds to go in the match.
Winker said he was pleased with Neuberger’s energy in the match despite not getting the pin against Williams like he did last Friday.
“For him to push the pace at the end to try and get the tech fall when he couldn’t get the pin — he came up a little bit short, but I like that aggression throughout the end of the match even when you’re breathing heavy,” Winker said.
Meanwhile, Klatt’s match this week offered a lot less in the way of resistance after he suffered a 4-2 sudden-victory loss last week to Lowell Arnold, who Haak said got a little banged up in practice and thus sat this meet out.
In addition to Neuberger and Klatt, Winker said he was also pleased with Ren Nickel at 138 pounds. Nickel suffered an 8-2 loss to Emerson Pease, but he trailed only 5-2 before getting put on his back with 20 seconds left in the match and giving up three near-fall points.
Nickel was able to keep from getting pinned, however, and thus he only yielded three team points and not the three additional bonus points that are awarded for the fall.
“He was setting up his shots better (and) he did get a takedown,” Winker said of Renn, who was shutout in last week’s 7-0 loss to Pease. “It was a good improvement for him, and that’s what we want to see week-in, week-out.”
Beaver Dam racked up its final 13 points at the end of the meet when 220-pounder Nick Ludowese won by major decision (13-4) over Jack Callen — Ludowese got a late takedown to bump it from a decision to a major and get the one bonus point for the team — and heavyweight Hayden DeZarn scored a 6-2 decision over James Anderson.
That made it 43-16 prior to Anastasia Putz-Huettner winning by forfeit at 106 pounds and there being a double forfeit at 113.
Beaver Dam’s two upperweights wrestled different opponents than a week ago, when both won by pin.
And the different faces squaring off proved beneficial for both sides.
“There are a lot of things he can learn from in that match, but I thought he wrestled hard,” Haak said of Callen, who got bumped up from 195, thus making way for Anthony Trujillo to take the mat for the first time this season and score a 10-2 major decision over Kaden Reabe.
As for Ludowese and DeZarn, Winker said the fact that those two got tested a little bit more this week should pay dividends moving forward.
Callen and Andeson stayed in “a little bit better position” and made them “work for points,” Winker said of this week’s matches compared with last week’s. “So it’s good to see that and good to see them find some things that they can improve on.”
Both coaches agreed that there were plenty of positives to come from this Friday’s dual.
For Winker, it was this simple fact: “Our guys continue to fight, they continue to work hard,” he said.
And for Haak, it was obviously the team’s victory but also the fact that even in the individual losses, points for Beaver Dam were hard-earned — with no pins allowed after allowing three last Friday.
“That just takes guts and battling,” he said. “That stuff is just such a mentality to fight through those to the end. I think that shows how much they care about their teammates when they do that.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!