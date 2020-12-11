WRESTLING: Beaver Dam, Portage both pleased with progress following Warriors' second win in a week over Golden Beavers

Meanwhile for Beaver Dam, coach Tim Winker was pleased with the overall look of things despite the fact the outcome wasn’t much different.

“Our conditioning is improving and our effort and our technique I think is improving across the board,” he said. “Some guys got a rematch from last week and I thought they did a little better job competing and staying in the match, so it’s good to see.”

Portage’s Riley Hibner won by forfeit at 120 pounds to open the match then 126-pounder Jeffry Jones pinned Matthew Hendrix with 53 seconds to go in the first period, giving Portage a 12-0 lead right out of the gate.

Beaver Dam 132-pounder Kyler Neuberger did answer by notching a major decision (16-3) over David Williams to get the Golden Beavers on the board and make it 12-4, but it wouldn't be until 170 pounds before the Golden Beavers scored again, closing to within 33-9 when Gabe Klatt won by technical fall (19-4) over Spencer Andrews with a takedown with 20 seconds to go in the match.

Winker said he was pleased with Neuberger’s energy in the match despite not getting the pin against Williams like he did last Friday.