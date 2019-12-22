WRESTLING: Beaver Dam/Wayland's Jaeckel, Markesan's Friday win titles at BDW's Christmas Classic

Markesan was led by heavyweight Bryce Friday, who won the championship with a 3-1 decision over Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern’s Troy Leibfried.

Friday trailed 1-0 midway through the third period but got an escape to knot things up and then in the final 15 seconds fought off Leibfried’s takedown attempt and countered with a takedown of his own.

“We knew coming in we were going to be the top two so we were just kind of preparing all day for him,” Friday said. “In previous matches it was just kind of get on and get off the mat to conserve energy in the tank and get the W today.”

Friday did indeed cruise through his first two matches, winning both by pin in a combined 1 minute, 56 seconds. He then won by injury default in the quarterfinals before a hard-fought pin in 5:11 over Wisconsin Lutheran’s Aundre Reid in the semifinals.

Then came the match with Leibfried — who it turns out is being coached by a familiar face to Friday.

Markesan alum Tanner Weber, who won the D3 heavyweight championship in 2018 the same year Friday made it to state at 220 as a sophomore, goes to school at UW-Platteville and is helping coach at Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern.