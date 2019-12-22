WRESTLING: Beaver Dam/Wayland's Jaeckel, Markesan's Friday win titles at BDW's Christmas Classic

Twelve months ago, Dietrich Jaeckel woke up the next morning after winning the championship in his 132-pound weight bracket at the Wickersham Memorial Christmas Classic with bad news.
Not this year.
The senior on Beaver Dam/Wayland’s prep wrestling team repeated as champion Saturday at the Golden Beavers’ annual tournament, only this year while winning the 145-pound bracket he didn’t have to fight through an injured hand to do so.
And he didn’t wake up the next day to a hand as big and purple as Barney — a hand, it turns out, that wasn’t just “jammed” but instead broken.
For his part, Saturday wasn’t about exercising any demons, though. It was about nothing more than getting the job done.
“Something you can brag about because it’s your city,” Jaeckel said of why winning at the Wickersham is special. “I wanted to win this tournament — last year I won it, and I wanted to come back and win it again for the second time in a row.”
He didn’t just win, either. He dominated.
Jaeckel won by pin in his first two matches in either the first or second period, pinned Horicon’s Hunter Augustine with 59 seconds to go in the quarterfinals, won by decision 10-4 Union Grove’s Travis Moore in the semifinals and then controlled Dodgeland’s Hayden Kurth from start to finish in a 17-4 major decision to take championship.
“Pretty much nobody touched him all day,” BDW coach Tim Winker said. “He even walked through the finals.
“He’s just a very talented wrestler and he really set himself apart from the rest of his weight class today.”
Jaeckel didn’t waste any time getting going against Kurth — a WIAA Division 3 state qualifier last year — and very nearly pinned him the first period.
“I wanted to get after him to show him that I wasn’t messing around,” Jaeckel said. “He’s a good wrestler and was very explosive and scrambled with me a lot. I knew that I had to shut down his things — I knew he is very upper body (oriented) and wanted to throw me a lot, so I wanted to shut that down.”
Jaeckel thought he got the pin but the referee didn’t see it the same way. It mattered little in the end, though, because Kurth never was able to get any momentum.
“The last few minutes, I wanted to make sure I didn’t get out of position so I could secure the win,” Jaeckel said of more or less going on the defensive after building a big lead.
BDW finished 11th in the 16-team field with 191 points, trailing 10th-place Horicon (211½) but ahead of 12th-place Kenosha Tremper (172).
Hartland Arrowhead (358½ points) won the championship narrowly ahead of runner-up Kimberly (357), and among other area teams Markesan took seventh (267) and Dodgeland 13th (136.5).
Markesan was led by heavyweight Bryce Friday, who won the championship with a 3-1 decision over Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern’s Troy Leibfried.
Friday trailed 1-0 midway through the third period but got an escape to knot things up and then in the final 15 seconds fought off Leibfried’s takedown attempt and countered with a takedown of his own.
“We knew coming in we were going to be the top two so we were just kind of preparing all day for him,” Friday said. “In previous matches it was just kind of get on and get off the mat to conserve energy in the tank and get the W today.”
Friday did indeed cruise through his first two matches, winning both by pin in a combined 1 minute, 56 seconds. He then won by injury default in the quarterfinals before a hard-fought pin in 5:11 over Wisconsin Lutheran’s Aundre Reid in the semifinals.
Then came the match with Leibfried — who it turns out is being coached by a familiar face to Friday.
Markesan alum Tanner Weber, who won the D3 heavyweight championship in 2018 the same year Friday made it to state at 220 as a sophomore, goes to school at UW-Platteville and is helping coach at Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern.
Friday was one step better on Saturday, though, and for the time being at least as the upper hand on his former teammate.
Horicon’s best finisher was Brandon Zamorano, who took second at 170 pounds after losing a close 10-6 decision to Hartland Arrowhead’s Adam Polczynski.
Dodgeland’s best finisher other than Kurth was Tye Bader, who pinned Waukesha South’s Joe Kulas in 5:37 in the third-place match at 182.
BDW’s Logan Thomas (152 pounds) and Jose Rodriguez (195) both took sixth to follow Jaeckel as the top three finishers for the Golden Beavers.
But while it wasn’t necessarily a remarkable day for the home team, it was another step in the right direction.
“We’ve got a young team, but we’re wrestling hard — we’re learning to compete, we’re just learning technique and we’re getting better,” Winker said. “It’s a long day — everybody’s wrestling five matches — but they’re all battling the entire way through the day. And they’re competing against kids at their level by the end of the day.
“I’m proud of how they wrestled, and we’ll get back to work on Monday and keep getting better.”
