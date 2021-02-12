WRESTLING: Beaver Dam's Kyler Neuberger, dad Jason enjoying ride to state together

Competing at one of the lighter weights over the years, Kyler Neuberger has never had much of an advantage when it comes to size on his peers — much less his dad.
That didn’t stop the junior on Beaver Dam’s prep wrestling team from trying to beat the old man, though.
“One time when I was younger I pinned him, and he made me this nice hat with a big pin on it. Obviously he wasn’t trying,” Kyler recounted of when he was 8 years old.
Now the two are on a little bit more even playing field, albeit dad Jason still has the edge.
“I think I’ve taken him down once this whole season. That’s it. He’s pretty good,” Kyler said. “I think this is the closest I’ve been to beating him, and I’ve taken him down once.”
Fortunately for Kyler, he’s not competing against his dad when the matches count on his record.
In fact, they’re competing together, on the same team.
And they’re enjoying one heck of a ride, too.
Last Saturday when Kyler pinned Mukwonago’s Jason Wisinski, ranked fourth in the state in Division 1 at 126 pounds according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online, in the sectional semifinals, Jason was right there by his side, seated in a chair alongside the mat as the assistant coach to Golden Beavers’ head coach Tim Winker.
It got better. After losing in the finals, the two got to enjoy the thrill of victory in the match for second place — necessary when the winner of the third-place match and the loser in the finals haven’t faced off yet in the tournament — when Kyler pinned Stoughton’s Alex Wicks with 33 seconds to go, punching a ticket to this Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 state tournament at Kaukauna High School.
“It’s a lot harder to coach your own kid, without a doubt. Very difficult. It’s your dad and your coach (to him),” Jason said after that wrestleback match. “But today is very exciting.”
Because the WIAA has pared-down the state tournament to account for the fact there are less teams — and therefore less individuals — competing this winter due to varying COVID-19 restrictions from school district to school district across the state, there were only four sectionals instead of the usual eight.
And since only the top two from each sectional moved on, that means Kyler already can lay claim to being in the top eight in Division 1 at 126 pounds this season.
Jason said the way Kyler bounced back from the loss to Waunakee’s Kolby Heinz in the championship match was worth a pat on the back.
“You go into the finals and in your head you want to win that. And it’s heartbreaking — it’s literally like a stab in the chest that you lost that. So then it’s like, OK, how do you rebound from that and focus for your next match. How was he going to act?” Jason said. “I couldn’t control it. This was on him.
“How he did — it was very impressive to take that pressure."
Like last Saturday, the road to this point in Kyler’s career hasn’t always been smooth.
But rather than shy away from the various challenges along the way, he’s embraced them — especially the seminal challenge.
“He started out not liking wrestling very much. He got his butt kicked a lot,” Jason said. “He came home one day and he cried and he said, ‘I want to figure this out.’ And I said, ‘Well, then you’ve got to make a commitment to it.’
“And he did that. It’s very nice to see the growth that he’s accomplished.”
Growth, indeed.
“In fourth grade,” Kyler added, “I didn’t make it to state. I lost in the wrestleback then, too. I made the decision that I’m quitting all sports and just focusing on wrestling to make it there.
“In fifth grade I made it there, and I just remember the joy. It feels pretty reminiscent (now) of how it did then.”
Kyler was ranked 12th in Div. 1 at 126 last weekend and is seventh headed into the state tournament.
If sectionals were any indication, don’t bet against him climbing the ranks and making it up to sixth or better, which would garner him one of the medalist spots.
“This year’s been nothing but chaos,” Jason said of having a season amid the pandemic, beginning with only dual meets — and only one per week — in December before graduating to triangulars in January and now these last couple weeks a mostly-regular postseason format.
“It was like, ‘Are we wrestling? Are we going to keep wrestling? Are we going to have a state tournament?' Everything was so uncertain. And to come in the room and keep training, it’s tough on the kids.
“But when you beat the No. 4 kid in the state? Pinned him in the semis? That’s knocking it out of the park right there. Just a great day.”
A great journey, too.
“It’s tough at times because sometimes he’ll tell me, ‘Hey, I’m not your coach right now, I’m your dad.’ So I’m like, ‘So we can’t talk about this stuff?’” Kyler said. “It’s hard to juggle."
But that relationship also has added to the emotions of this accomplishment for Kyler.
“Yeah, it definitely does,” he said. “It’s great to finally make it through with my dad by my side.
“We’ve worked a long time for this, and I’m happy that he’s there with me.”
