WRESTLING: Beaver Dam's Kyler Neuberger, dad Jason enjoying ride to state together

It got better. After losing in the finals, the two got to enjoy the thrill of victory in the match for second place — necessary when the winner of the third-place match and the loser in the finals haven’t faced off yet in the tournament — when Kyler pinned Stoughton’s Alex Wicks with 33 seconds to go, punching a ticket to this Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 state tournament at Kaukauna High School.

“It’s a lot harder to coach your own kid, without a doubt. Very difficult. It’s your dad and your coach (to him),” Jason said after that wrestleback match. “But today is very exciting.”

Because the WIAA has pared-down the state tournament to account for the fact there are less teams — and therefore less individuals — competing this winter due to varying COVID-19 restrictions from school district to school district across the state, there were only four sectionals instead of the usual eight.

And since only the top two from each sectional moved on, that means Kyler already can lay claim to being in the top eight in Division 1 at 126 pounds this season.

Jason said the way Kyler bounced back from the loss to Waunakee’s Kolby Heinz in the championship match was worth a pat on the back.