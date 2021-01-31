WRESTLING: Beaver Dam's Neuberger, Klatt secure runner-up finishes, advance to sectionals

When the dust settled at Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 regional tournament at Beaver Dam High School, Beaver Dam coach Tim Winker had nothing but praise for his team.
The Golden Beavers advanced two wrestlers to next week’s sectional tournament, and four more finished third and were close to advancing.
“I thought this was the best we’ve wrestled all year,” Winker said. “I thought their aggressiveness, their sense of urgency out on the mat — that’s the best I’ve seen all year. Certainly we still made mistakes, but we’re still overall a pretty young team. Their sense of aggression, their sense of urgency on the mat was great to see. I was just really proud of the way we wrestled today.”
Things seemed to fall into place for Beaver Dam junior Kyler Neuberger when he got out of bed in the morning. The 126-pounder for Beaver Dam said he woke up on time and made weight like he wanted to, but “everything just felt a little too perfect.”
It wasn't. Neuberger, who is honorable mention in Div. 1 at 126 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online (wiwrestling.com), defeated Stoughton’s Alex Wicks 11-4 in the semifinals.
“I think the Stoughton kid probably struggled with conditioning,” Winker said. “I think he was losing quite a bit of weight to make it down to 126. Having just started his season, I think his conditioning caught up with him. That Alex Wicks from Stoughton is a really good wrestler. Kyler really commanded that match the entire time.”
Neuberger didn't feel as though he commanded the match, however, as the junior said he felt sluggish and could’ve done better. Instead of dwelling on that feeling, Neuberger said he went to the wrestling room where the Golden Beavers practice and did about 20 sprints — “It was just to blow my lung out, so I could perform better,” he said — before his championship match against Monona Grove’s Jaden Denman.
“Going into the finals I was just super confident that no one could beat me," Neuberger said.
It showed, because Neuberger pinned Denman in 2 minutes, 54 seconds to win the regional.
Winker said Neuberger has been wrestling well as of late but hadn’t wrestled his best match of the season yet. He came close in his championship match with Denman and Winker said he hopes that continues into next week's sectional at Mukwonago High School.
“To make it down into next week and especially into the state tournament this year, where you’re trying to be the top two out of 32 (at your weight from regionals and sectionals combined), you’re going to have to beat some pretty good athletes.” Winker said. “Kyler was able to set the pace in both of his matches. It was great to see. Hopefully it was a confidence booster knowing he can do that against quality opponents.”
“I’m hoping to win it,” Neuberger added about next week’s sectional tournament. “This regional tournament was one of the three tournaments I’d like to win this year. Regionals, sectionals and state, I have some pretty tough kids I have lost to in the past in sectionals. So hopefully I can get that out and win.”
Neuberger won’t be alone heading into next week either. Beaver Dam freshman Gabe Klatt, who’s honorable mention at 160 pounds, finished second at 160 pounds.
Klatt started out the day by pinning DeForest’s Koby Prellwitz in just 51 seconds.
Klatt started off hot, but was soon humbled in the championship match when he faced last year’s Div. 1 state champion at 145 pounds in Stoughton’s Luke Mechler, who’s ranked No. 1 at 160.
Mechler was too much for Klatt and easily won by technical fall (20-4) in 4:16.
“We knew Gabe was going to get everything he possibly wanted out of that match,” Winker said. “Gabe wasn’t scared of him. He went out there and went toe to toe. He stilled tried to do everything he could.”
Despite the loss in the finals, Winker was impressed with Klatt's heart and said he isn't far off from being able to hang with the likes of Mechler.
Four Golden Beavers come oh so close
It wasn’t like they didn’t give it their all, but 106-pounder Eduardo Tostado, 195-pounder Kaden Reabe, 220-pounder Nick Ludowese and heavyweight Hayden DeZarn all took third and fell just one place short of advancing to sectionals next week.
Pre-COVID times, Beaver Dam would've had three more advance, but the WIAA reduced the number of sectional qualifiers to two (insead of the normal four) because there were less athletes competing at this year's regional.
All but DeZarn had a wrestle back for second place. However, DeZarn did win his third-place match against Sun Prairie’s Isaiah Horan, pinning him in 1:11. But he didn’t get a chance at a wrestle back because Monona Grove’s Kristian Schlicht, honorable mention in Div. 1, defeated DeZarn 11-0 in the semis but lost the championship match 5-1 to Stoughton’s Griffin Empey, the third-ranked wrestler in Div. 1. Since DeZarn had already lost to Schlicht, there was no need for a wrestle back to determine second place.
Even with how things ended for DeZarn, Winker was pleased to see how the sophomore performed.
“We knew all year if we could get his aggression out of him, he’d be able to wrestle with just about anybody in the state,” Winker said. “Even in his semifinals match against Monona Grove, it ended up being 11-0, but Hayden realized how close he was to scoring points against somebody at that caliber.”
Tostado and Reabe both were pinned in their wrestle-back opportunities.
Tostado, who received back-to-back byes, lost the championship match by technical fall (19-4) in 4:56 to Sun Prairie’s Christopher Anderson. In the wrestle back, Tostado was pinned by Stoughton’s Rose Ann Marshall in 1:28, which ended his career with the Golden Beavers.
Reabe pinned DeForest’s Jagger Lokken in 4:43 in the semis before being pinned in 43 seconds in the championship match to Stoughton’s Rudy Detweiler. In the wrestle back for second place, Reabe was pinned by Oregon’s Tyler Ward in 52 seconds.
In the last match of the day, Ludowese’s wrestle back was one that came down to the wire. Ludowese, who defeated DeForest’s Jack Barske 7-2 in the semis before he was pinned by Stoughton’s Brook’s Empey in 43 seconds in the championship match, had a tied match at 2-2 and 3-3 in the wrestle back match with Monona Grove’s Guenther Switzer.
With less than a minute remaining, Switzer got a takedown and a near fall to go up 7-3, and eventually defeated Ludowese.
“There’s only 20 seconds left and the score is tied, you’re kind of limited on what your options are,” Winker said. “He’s just trying to not let the kid get a takedown and by doing that, he ended up getting near-falled, too.
"Hopefully Nick realizes how close he is to being a state qualifier or state place-winner. That leaves him a little more hungry to continue to work hard and improve his skills for next year.”
Brayan De La Cruz.jpg
Anastasia Putz-Huettner 2.jpg
Anastasia Putz-Huettner.jpg
Brandon Esser 2.jpg
Brandon Esser 3.jpg
Brandon Esser.jpg
Brayan De La Cruz 2.jpg
Eduardo Tostado 2.jpg
Eduardo Tostado 3.jpg
Eduardo Tostado 4.jpg
Eduardo Tostado.jpg
Gabriel Klatt 2.jpg
Gabriel Klatt 3.jpg
Gabriel Klatt 4.jpg
Gabriel Klatt 5.jpg
Gabriel Klatt 6.jpg
Gabriel Klatt 7.jpg
Gabriel Klatt.jpg
Hayden DeZarn 2.jpg
Hayden DeZarn.jpg
Kaden Reabe 2.jpg
Kaden Reabe 3.jpg
Kaden Reabe.jpg
Keegan Jacobs 2.jpg
Keegan Jacobs 3.jpg
Keegan Jacobs 4.jpg
Keegan Jacobs.jpg
Kyler Neuberger 2.jpg
Kyler Neuberger 3.jpg
Kyler Neuberger 4.jpg
Kyler Neuberger 5.jpg
Kyler Neuberger 6.jpg
Kyler Neuberger 7.jpg
Kyler Neuberger.jpg
Lowell Arnold 2.jpg
Lowell Arnold 3.jpg
Lowell Arnold 4.jpg
Lowell Arnold 5.jpg
Lowell Arnold 6.jpg
Lowell Arnold.jpg
Luke Paulson 2.jpg
Luke Paulson.jpg
Matthew Hendrix 2.jpg
Matthew Hendrix 3.jpg
Matthew Hendrix.jpg
Nick Ludowese 2.jpg
Nick Ludowese 3.jpg
Nick Ludowese 4.jpg
Nick Ludowese.jpg
Ren Nickel 2.jpg
Ren Nickel 3.jpg
Ren Nickel.jpg
Seth Williams 2.jpg
Seth Williams 3.jpg
Seth Williams 4.jpg
Seth Williams 5.jpg
Seth Williams.jpg
Spencer Andrews 2.jpg
Spencer Andrews 3.jpg
Spencer Andrews 4.jpg
Spencer Andrews.jpg
Tim Winker.jpg
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.