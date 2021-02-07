WRESTLING: Beaver Dam's Neuberger qualifies for state; Klatt denied but ends among top 12 in Wisconsin at his weight

MUKWONAGO — Same level of the postseason. Same win-or-go-home stakes.
Different result.
A year after losing in the second-place match at sectionals — a match that’s necessary to determine a true runner-up if the loser of the championship match and the winner of the third place match haven’t yet faced each other in the tournament — Kyler Neuberger redeemed himself Saturday at Mukwonago High School.
The senior 126-pounder on Beaver Dam’s prep wrestling team didn’t miss his chance to advance this time around, pinning Stoughton’s Alex Wicks with 33 seconds remaining in their “wrestle back” match to punch his ticket to next Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 state tournament at Kaukauna High School.
The top two individuals at each weight earned state berths, and Neuberger — ranked 12th in Div. 1 at 126 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online — pinned fourth-ranked Jacob Wisinski of Mukwonago with 23 seconds remaining in the second period of their semifinals match to advance to the finals.
But then came a hard-fought 5-0 loss — one in which the score was 0-0 after two periods — to Waunakee’s Kolby Heinz, ranked ninth, setting the stage for a repeat of last year’s scenario.
Neuberger wasn’t going to be denied a second time.
“There’s no words that can explain it,” he said when asked to describe what it felt like to move on to state. “It’s pretty emotional. I’m very happy that I made it.”
The match between Neuberger and Wicks was back-and-forth in the early going. No one scored over the first two minutes and it was knotted at 4-4 in the second period after Wicks followed up a takedown by Neuberger with a reversal.
It was then that Neuberger surged, getting an escape and a takedown to go in front 7-4 before delivering the dagger.
“When I got away there, and I kind of tied up with him and shot (for a takedown), I felt him gasp for air,” said Neuberger, who won 11-4 over Wicks a week earlier at regionals. “So I feel I broke him there — I knew I had him. When we went to the mat and I locked up a cradle, he didn’t really fight that hard. So I kind of knew I had him — I knew I was going to state.”
Still, it was that victory over Wisinski that really catapulted Neuberger on to Kaukauna.
“I’ve lost to him multiple times in the past. Over the summer we wrestled together — we’re good friends — and he just kicks my ass all the time," Neuberger said.
“I’ll get lucky on a couple positions. That’s pretty much the way I’m going to win is if I get on top and pin him. I said to my coach, ‘That’s pretty much the only way I can win.’ He’s a good wrestler.”
That way worked. Neuberger trailed 4-0 in the match before his fortunes ultimately turned.
“He kind of ended up in an awkward situation but came out with a pin,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Winker said. “Wisinski had some shoulder injuries that I kind of heard about later, but Kyler went out there and got the win — and that’s the biggest thing. Today, you just win your next match.”
In so doing — in beating Wisinski and, later, beating Wicks to move on to state — Neuberger also staked claim to at worst eighth place in the state at 126 this season.
Because the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the number of schools competing in wrestling this winter, the WIAA also reduced the number of sectionals from eight down to four. That meant only the top two finishers at each of the 16 regionals moved on and only the top eight now remain.
Neuberger feels vindicated.
“I kind of felt disrespected by the rankings this year,” he said. “I was always top 12 through 16 and I felt I was top six through eight, so this kind of proves my point.”
“The bottom line,” Winker added, “is Kyler just kept battling today, kept fighting to score points, and came back in that second place match — the wrestle back — and punched his ticket to state.”
Neuberger’s teammate, 160-pounder Gabe Klatt, did not, however, advance.
But the freshman’s road was blocked by two of the best in the state.
The 12th-ranked Klatt won by major decision (14-3) over Mukwonago’s Jake Adams in the opening round but then had to face second-ranked Jack Ganos of Hartland Arrowhead in the semifinals and got pinned in 1:17.
Klatt rebounded with another major decision (9-0), this one over Milton’s Justin Sanchez on the consolation side of the bracket, followed by a 10-7 win over Waukesha North’s Elijah Zirbel in the third-place match.
But because Ganos was defeated by No. 1 ranked Luke Mechler of Stoughton in the finals and Ganos had already defeated Klatt on the day, Klatt’s tournament came to an end.
Still, he finishes his rookie campaign in the top 12 in the state.
“He had pretty hands down the top one and two kids in the state at 160. Everybody else was kind of fighting for third in the state,” Winker said of Mechler and Ganos being in this sectional. “We told him, ‘Hey, if you come out of here in third place you’re going to be in a pretty good situation.”
And Klatt did just that.
“He’s shown just about everything he possibly can as a freshman. He just ended up with two of the top kids in the sectional in his sectional, and that’s kind of where the road is going to end,” Winker said. “But I think it leaves him pretty hungry for next year.”
Going to sectionals with just two individuals but those two taking second and third leaves the program hungry, too.
“For our two kids to represent us that well, I was very proud,” Winker said. “I think there’s a lot of promise for our younger kids coming into our program that we’re going to get more kids down here to sectionals and have a broader spectrum of success on a day like today.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.