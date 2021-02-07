WRESTLING: Beaver Dam's Neuberger qualifies for state; Klatt denied but ends among top 12 in Wisconsin at his weight

Neuberger’s teammate, 160-pounder Gabe Klatt, did not, however, advance.

But the freshman’s road was blocked by two of the best in the state.

The 12th-ranked Klatt won by major decision (14-3) over Mukwonago’s Jake Adams in the opening round but then had to face second-ranked Jack Ganos of Hartland Arrowhead in the semifinals and got pinned in 1:17.

Klatt rebounded with another major decision (9-0), this one over Milton’s Justin Sanchez on the consolation side of the bracket, followed by a 10-7 win over Waukesha North’s Elijah Zirbel in the third-place match.

But because Ganos was defeated by No. 1 ranked Luke Mechler of Stoughton in the finals and Ganos had already defeated Klatt on the day, Klatt’s tournament came to an end.

Still, he finishes his rookie campaign in the top 12 in the state.

“He had pretty hands down the top one and two kids in the state at 160. Everybody else was kind of fighting for third in the state,” Winker said of Mechler and Ganos being in this sectional. “We told him, ‘Hey, if you come out of here in third place you’re going to be in a pretty good situation.”

And Klatt did just that.