A year ago, Beaver Dam/Wayland’s prep wrestling team needed a big comeback in order to beat DeForest.
Not this time.
Paced by five straight pins to open the meet and then a forfeit that followed, the Golden Beavers scored the first 36 points on Friday night and cruised to a 54-22 Badger North Conference victory over the host Norskies.
James Brown started things off at 170 pounds by pinning Alex Endres with 45 seconds remaining in their match, and then 182-pounder Ian Wendt-Utrie followed by pinning Peyton Laufenberg in the complete opposite manner — needing just 21 seconds to do so.
Andrew Rosado (195 pounds), Jose Rodriguez (220) and Nick Ludowese (heavyweight) all followed with pins and like that Beaver Dam was in front 36-0.
And unlike what the Golden Beavers were able to do last year when they fell behind big but rallied to win by, the Norskies couldn’t come back.
“We got some favorable matchups at those upper weights which also helped us get started,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Winker said of the big lead early.
One of the big highlights for Beaver Dam came in a loss, as 132-pounder Caleb Frey was able to scrap enough to only yield a major decision — saving a point or two like he’d have given up if he lost by technical fall or pin.
Staked to the early lead, Winker also adjusted his lineup at the lower weights and middle weights to give some of his more talented wrestlers challenges against some of DeForest’s better wrestlers — like returning state qualifier Brody Hemauer at 160 pounds.
You have free articles remaining.
They didn’t net wins, but Winker was still happy.
“I was very pleased with how our guys embraced the opportunity for a challenge,” he said.
All in all, it was a good season opener.
“I was very happy with how our entire lineup, JV included, wrestled tonight,” Winker said. “And I'm looking forward to seeing our improvement throughout the season.”
BEAVER DAM/WAYLAND 54, DEFOREST 22
106 pounds — Eddie Tostado, BD, won by forfeit. 113 — Chase Shortreed, DeFo, won by major decision over Kyler Neuberger, 9-1. 120 — Matthew Hendrix, BD, pinned Austin Schuster, 1:39. 126 — Luke Barske, DeFo, won by technical fall over Carson Graham, 16-1. 132 — Jacob Larson, DeFo, won by major decision over Caleb Frey, 12-0. 138 — Brandon Fischer, DeFo, pinned Brayan De La Cruz, 3:40. 145 — Celestine Uherka, BD, won by forfeit. 152 — Dietrich Jaeckel, BD, pinned Koby Prellwitz, 3:36. 160 — Brody Hemauer, DeFo, def. Teegen McCormack, 9-2. 170* — James Brown, BD, pinned Alex Endres, 5:15. 182 — Ian Wendt-Utrie, BD, pinned Peyton Laufenberg, 00:21. 195 — Andrew Rosado, BD, pinned Kyle Blum, 5:31. 220 — Jose Rodriguez, BD, pinned Jagger Lokken, 2:43. Hwt. — Nick Ludowese, BD, pinned Alonzo Blevins, 1:49.
*Starting weight
~Meet was at DeForest
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)