WRESTLING: Columbus' James Roche finally gets to go state after injuries got in way last two years

COLUMBUS — A year ago, James Roche was in a sling. He was wearing street clothes, not a singlet.
Then a junior on Columbus’ prep wrestling team, he was almost a sure thing to make it to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament in 2019 but for the second year in a row a dislocated shoulder — this time in the championship match at the Capitol Conference tournament and not during a semifinal victory at regionals like in 2018 — sidelined him at the absolute worst possible time.
Roche didn’t pout about it though. Instead, he remained in his teammates’ corner and even went and watched as 126-pounder Dylan Knoch tried to punch a ticket to state.
“It was pretty hard,” Roche said of being a fan and not a participant, “but at least once I watched at sectionals, I knew I could do it — I knew I had the ability.”
He put that confidence to good use this season and now, finally, Roche is on the road to Madison.
No injuries this time around. Just a lot of hard work, a lot of wins — he’s 32-4 — and a berth in this weekend’s state tournament at the Kohl Center, where the 220-pounder will begin his bid at making the medal stand when he takes on Luxemburg-Casco junior Travis Legrave (28-13) in Thursday night’s prelims.
Roche knows what it’s like to be on the outside looking in, so having faced the kind of adversity he’s faced makes this trip to state just a tad sweeter than it would have otherwise been.
Maybe.
“Yeah,” he said, “I think it does. But I guess I’d have to compare without the injuries to see. I’m sure it feels great no matter what.”
Also adding to the level of gratification Roche and those around him are feeling is that finally making it to state is the culmination of what has been a steep climb up the mountain from where he was at four years ago as a freshman.
Columbus coach Jim Stadler knew right away when Roche was a freshman that he had the potential to one day make it to state. But Stadler also knew there would be some dark days before there was sun.
“We said that he’d take his (medicine) but when it came time for him to be a senior, he’s going to be dishing it out,” Stadler said with a lump in his throat, choking back the emotions he was feeling about Roche reaching the summit. “So right there it tells me the guy has the heart, and it’s hard not to talk to the guy with some type of emotion. He came in green. He had some youth experience, not a whole lot. And he was a bigger kid as a freshman, so you see him every day getting beat up, getting handled as a freshman, because you’re 14 years old and you’re going against 18 year old kids.
You have free articles remaining.
“For him starting out, it was hard. He had a (tough) road. But he had good partners along the way — he had a solid partner who worked with him and brought him up through the ranks. But the biggest thing is you’ve got to be willing to do the work. And he was willing to do the work — he paid the price.”
Roche was 9-19 his first year but flipped the script and went 20-9 as a sophomore and 21-5 as a junior.
His baptism by fire paid dividends.
“I just tried to learn from it,” he said. “I had to take the losses and try to get better each and every time — get stronger, get faster and get better at technique.”
In so doing, he’s gotten the Cardinals their first state qualifier since heavyweight Brenden Lillo in 2016 and added another Roche name to that list of qualifiers that’s plastered on the gymnasium wall at Columbus High School, joining his uncle Pat, a 155-pounder who made it in 1984.
Roche’s resiliency isn’t the only reason he’s headed to state. He’s also gotten better year after year, culminating in where he’s at now.
“He’s gotten better with takedowns, he’s been able to defend better on his feet, and down on the mat I’d say he works well off the bottom — pretty quick, pretty explosive. And on top he does well, too,” Stadler said. “So he’s kind of put the whole package together, where he’s able to control an individual if he needs to for a period of time, and he can get away. All three things — neutral, top and bottom — he’s pretty solid.”
For his part, Roche said the biggest improvement for him from the last couple years to this year has been “probably on top and my riding — my pressure has gotten a lot better. And my shots are a lot cleaner and smoother.”
When he had surgery last spring to fix his dislocated shoulder, the doctors used a different procedure than in 2018 in an effort to make it harder for the injury to reoccur. If it were to happen again, Roche said he would have to suffer a fracture in order for the arm bone to pop out of the shoulder socket.
“That comforted me a little bit,” he said of being able to give it 110% without fear of his season being spoiled for a third straight year.
Through it all, he finally achieved his dream of getting to wrestle on the state’s biggest stage.
“He realized that he was going to have to do the work. That’s why he said, ‘I’m going to take my (medicine) as a freshman but boy, it’s going to come back and I’m going to be the one dishing it out.’’” Stadler said. “And that’s kind of what has happened. He’s worked for four years to get to this point.”
A point at which all that’s left to do is make one last memory.
“I just want to see him wrestle well and go out on a high note. Whatever the outcome is, great — at least you did your best,” Stadler said. “That’s what I want to see is just the best performance he can give, and that will top everything off.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.