WRESTLING: Columbus' James Roche finally gets to go state after injuries got in way last two years

Maybe.

“Yeah,” he said, “I think it does. But I guess I’d have to compare without the injuries to see. I’m sure it feels great no matter what.”

Also adding to the level of gratification Roche and those around him are feeling is that finally making it to state is the culmination of what has been a steep climb up the mountain from where he was at four years ago as a freshman.

Columbus coach Jim Stadler knew right away when Roche was a freshman that he had the potential to one day make it to state. But Stadler also knew there would be some dark days before there was sun.

“We said that he’d take his (medicine) but when it came time for him to be a senior, he’s going to be dishing it out,” Stadler said with a lump in his throat, choking back the emotions he was feeling about Roche reaching the summit. “So right there it tells me the guy has the heart, and it’s hard not to talk to the guy with some type of emotion. He came in green. He had some youth experience, not a whole lot. And he was a bigger kid as a freshman, so you see him every day getting beat up, getting handled as a freshman, because you’re 14 years old and you’re going against 18 year old kids.

