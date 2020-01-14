WRESTLING: Dodgeland puts on special night for former coach Engel, family following loss of son

“I don’t know what to say. I really don’t know what to say. It’s remarkable to just see the character from these young men and women across the programs. I don’t have the right words. I wish I did — I wish I had a more eloquent way of putting it — but my wife and I and our family will remember this for a long time.”

Members of nearby Horicon’s wrestling program also were in attendance and Engel made a point to thank not just Dodgeland, but Horicon as well, and Johnson Creek for their participation in the show of support for his family.

Westyn was more than just a member of Dodgeland’s program by proxy — once he started walking and talking, he was one of the guys.

“He would come into tournaments and meets like this and one of his favorite sayings was, “Wanna wrestle?” Josh said. “He would go up and give the guys high fives and unbeknownst to me or his mom, he would give them stickers to put on their shoes or just to put on their warm ups before the matches. That’s something that the athletes brought up throughout this process that we thought was really kind of special.

“It means a lot that he was able to connect with them but also that they took the time to connect with the little guy. It makes you very, very grateful for all those relationships that were made along the way.”