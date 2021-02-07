WRESTLING: Dodgeland's White, Markesan's Slark qualify for Div. 3 state tournament

JUNEAU ― According to his coaches, junior Louie White never misses a practice and always gives it his all.

Couple that with having the motivation to do well, and you’ve got yourself yet another Dodgeland wrestler to qualify for the WIAA Division 3 state tournament this Saturday at Wausau East High School.

“He had a goal from the beginning of the year that he wanted to make it to state,” said Dodgeland co-coach Dean Burrow about the 220-pounder who pinned Princeton/Green Lake’s Alexander Douglas in a wrestleback for second place and a trip to state.

“We’ve had a lot of kids go to state their third year. That was his goal. He’s had some health issues and wasn’t able to even compete (to go to state last year). For him to actually be able to get to compete this year was huge for him. I’m super proud of him. He does some things, like all kids do, that frustrate the heck out of the coaches, but he’s a hard worker and he’s deceptively strong.”

Due to COVID-19, the WIAA cut down the field of competitors to eight and only accepted the top-two finishers to advance.

But White, who had some trouble with Douglas, fought off the senior in a very tough match to move on.