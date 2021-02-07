WRESTLING: Dodgeland's White, Markesan's Slark qualify for Div. 3 state tournament

JUNEAU ― According to his coaches, junior Louie White never misses a practice and always gives it his all.
Couple that with having the motivation to do well, and you’ve got yourself yet another Dodgeland wrestler to qualify for the WIAA Division 3 state tournament this Saturday at Wausau East High School.
“He had a goal from the beginning of the year that he wanted to make it to state,” said Dodgeland co-coach Dean Burrow about the 220-pounder who pinned Princeton/Green Lake’s Alexander Douglas in a wrestleback for second place and a trip to state.
“We’ve had a lot of kids go to state their third year. That was his goal. He’s had some health issues and wasn’t able to even compete (to go to state last year). For him to actually be able to get to compete this year was huge for him. I’m super proud of him. He does some things, like all kids do, that frustrate the heck out of the coaches, but he’s a hard worker and he’s deceptively strong.”
Due to COVID-19, the WIAA cut down the field of competitors to eight and only accepted the top-two finishers to advance.
But White, who had some trouble with Douglas, fought off the senior in a very tough match to move on.
“This is my seventh consecutive season of getting somebody to state with myself and coach (Josh) Engel and now myself and coach (Steve) Good,” Burrow said. “It never gets old. Unfortunately, it’s not going to be in Madison. It’s going to be in Wausau this year. State is state. It’s a different deal this year. I’m just thankful we were able to get the kids to wrestle.”
White had a tough road in the first two matches, pinning Ozaukee freshman Skyler Millers in 32 seconds and then Markesan’s Jayden Digman — the 10th ranked 220-pounder by WiWrestling.com — in 1:54 to advance to the finals. There he met Kenosha Christian Life senior Isaiah Hernandez, ranked eighth, who pinned White in 4:21.
“He’s strong. Louie said that’s the strongest kid he’s wrestled all year,” Burrow said. “Louie wrestled in heavyweight earlier in the season, but his weight was coming down. He said that was the strongest he’s seen all year.”
White isn’t the only one to make it to the state tournament as fifth-ranked Markesan senior Cole Slark punched his ticket by placing second in 120 pounds.
Slark took second after losing by technical fall (15-0) in 4:10 to second-ranked Troy Dolphin of Kenosha Christian Life in the championship round.
Markesan coach Mike Thom said it was the 9-2 victory over eighth-ranked Random Lake’s Ethan San Felippo in the semifinals, which allowed Slark to return to state by rule, that stood out the most.
“It was probably his best match I’ve ever seen him wrestle,” Thom said. “We knew we had to beat the Random Lake kid because we would’ve had a Kenosha Christian Life kid in the finals that we have not been able to beat in the past.”
Slark finished fourth at the Div. 3 state tournament at 113 pounds last year after Dolphin pinned him at 1:52 for third place.
“It’s just to get him to place,” Thom said. “That’s the biggest thing. With the screwed up year, state state is totally different.
“We’ll see what happens.”
Fellow Hornets, Trojans fall short
Aside from White and Slark, Markesan and Dodgeland's other sectional qualifiers missed out on earning their way to the big dance.
The Hornets, who sent 11 wrestlers to sectionals, had 132-pounder Gavin Campnell and 160-pounder Jaden Walker take third place and just missed a trip to state.
Campnell won his third-place match by pinning Deefield’s Jack McDonough in 2:40, but since Random Lake’s Stone Pomeroy pinned him in the first round in 5:20, there was no wrestle back. That’s because Pomeroy defeated Ozaukee’s Cael Large by major decision (16-8) in the championship match.
“We had two days off of school, Thursday and Friday, and it hurt us today,” Thomm said his Hornets who had two place sixth (113-pounder Kyle Henning, 170-pounder Devin Brooks) two place fifth (106-pounder Edgar Hernandez, 220-pounder Jayden Digman) and two more place fourth (126-pounder Carter Newton, 145-pounder Caleb Stoll). “When you get the kids out of a routine, everybody becomes lackadaisical. One day, we may have been of, but two days, it hurt us.”
Meanwhile, Dodgeland senior Andrew Benzing finished fifth when he defeated Markesan’s Devin Brooks 5-2 at 170 pounds. Benzing started his day with a heartbreaking 6-4 loss to Oostburg’s Jay DeBlaey, but he followed it up with a pinfall over Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic’s Nathan Mullen in 59 seconds.
Benzing lost 19-8 to Parkview/Albany’s Wyatt Edgar in the semifinals of the consolations bracket.
The Trojans final qualifier Dylan Kohn lost both of his matches at 120 by pinfall. To start the day, he was pinned by Slark in 1:22. Then in the first round of the consolations, he was pinned in 3:09 by Parkview/Albany’s Evan Suer.
Marshmen wrestle well
Horicon had three wrestlers make it to sectionals, however the Marshmen failed to advance any of their trio to state. The heaviest of the bunch was 182-pounder Brady Elvers who started his day with a close 3-2 victory over Kenosha Christian Life’s Carl Travis and pinned Oostberg’s Nick Smies in 4:51.
However, things got away from him in the championship match when he lost a close 2-1 match to Westfield’s Darren Leibsle. Still with a chance to become state bound, the honorable mention pickgot pinned in 1:17 by Parkview/Albany Luke Schwengels to settle for third.
“That was something that kind of just got away from us at the end. He was going for it. It just didn’t quite go our way,” said Horicon coach Joe Kerns about Elvers in the championship match. “It’s a kid we’ve wrestled a bunch of times. It’s kind of a mental block. He’s getting there. That one just got away from us.”
120-pounder Brady Groenwold took fourth place after being pinned by Random Lake’s Ethan San Felippo in just 31 seconds.
Groenwold started the day with a bang, pinning Princeton/Green Lake’s Isaiah Wagner in 24 seconds. In the semis, Groenwold was pinned by Dolphin in 1:53 and later got stuck by Suer in 1:46.
“We knew a couple of the kids in his weight class are really top-notch wrestlers and it showed there was a clear divide in that weight class,” Kern said. “He wrestled really well. I was happy with his aggressiveness and his willingness to just go get it. He pulled off some real big wins during the day, but unfortunately he just, in the end, he ran into some hammers. I was proud he was aggressive. His day shows the divide. That’s just the next notch we have to go up in competition.”
Rounding out the Horicon contingent was 145-pounder Alex Krumholz, who re-injured his right foot in his first-match loss to Cedar-Grove Belguim’s Cael Erickson by being pinned in 45 seconds and had to medical forfeit his consolation bout.
“It took every bit of me to hold him back and not let him wrestle,” said Kern. “He really wanted to."
Husty’s Stark takes sixth
Hustisford had three wrestlers qualify for state, but only heavyweight Gavan Stark finish inside the top-six, while 113-pounder Kylee Firari and 195-pounder Mason Nicholls each lost both of their matches.
Stark, who received a first-round bye, was pinned by Cedar Grove Belgium’s Diego Morales in 5:06 in the 285 pound semifinals. In the consolations semis, Stark was pinned by Westfield’s Mason Peters in 2:55.
182 championship 2.jpg
182 championship 3.jpg
182 championship.jpg
Alex Krumholz.jpg
Andrew Benzing 2.jpg
Andrew Benzing 3.jpg
Andrew Benzing 4.jpg
Andrew Benzing 5.jpg
Andrew Benzing.jpg
Andrew Worm.jpg
Brady Elvers 2.jpg
Brady Elvers 3.jpg
Brady Elvers championship 2.jpg
Brady Elvers championship.jpg
Brady Elvers.jpg
Brady Groenwold 2.jpg
Brady Groenwold 3.jpg
Brady Groenwold 3rd.jpg
Brady Groenwold 4.jpg
Brady Groenwold 5.jpg
Brady Groenwold.jpg
Brock Straks 2.jpg
Brock Straks.jpg
Caleb Stoll.jpg
Carter Newton 2.jpg
Carter Newton 3.jpg
Carter Newton 3rd 2.jpg
Carter Newton 3rd.jpg
Carter Newton 4.jpg
Carter Newton 5.jpg
Carter Newton.jpg
Cash Stewart 2.jpg
Cash Stewart 3.jpg
Cash Stewart 4.jpg
Cash Stewart 5.jpg
Cash Stewart championship 2.jpg
Cash Stewart championship 3.jpg
Cash Stewart championship.jpg
Cash Stewart.jpg
Cole Slark championship 2.jpg
Cole Slark championship 3.jpg
Cole Slark championship 4.jpg
Cole Slark championship 5.jpg
Cole Slark championship.jpg
Cole Slark 2.jpg
Cole Slark.jpg
Darren Leibsle 2.jpg
Darren Leibsle 3.jpg
Darren Leibsle 4.jpg
Darren Leibsle and coaches.jpg
Darren Leibsle championship 2.jpg
Darren Leibsle championship.jpg
Darren Leibsle.jpg
Devin Brooks 2.jpg
Devin Brooks.jpg
Dodgeland coaches.jpg
Dylan Kohn 2.jpg
Dylan Kohn 3.jpg
Dylan Kohn.jpg
Edgar Hernandez 2.jpg
Edgar Hernandez.jpg
Gavan Stark 2.jpg
Gavan Stark 3.jpg
Gavan Stark 4.jpg
Gavan Stark 5.jpg
Gavan Stark 6.jpg
Gavan Stark.jpg
Gavin Campnell 2.jpg
Gavin Campnell 3.jpg
Gavin Campnell 3rd 2.jpg
Gavin Campnell 3rd.jpg
Gavin Campnell 4.jpg
Gavin Campnell 5.jpg
Gavin Campnell 6.jpg
Gavin Campnell.jpg
Gunnar Hamre 2.jpg
Gunnar Hamre 3.jpg
Gunnar Hamre championship 2.jpg
Gunnar Hamre championship 3.jpg
Gunnar Hamre championship.jpg
Gunnar Hamre.jpg
Holden Hockerman.jpg
Horicon coach and wrestler.jpg
Isaiah Gauer 2.jpg
Isaiah Gauer 3.jpg
Isaiah Gauer.jpg
Jaden Walker 2.jpg
Jaden Walker 3.jpg
Jaden Walker.jpg
James Amacher 2.jpg
James Amacher 3rd.jpg
James Amacher.jpg
Joe Kern 2.jpg
Joe Kern.jpg
Kyle and Kylee.jpg
Kyle Henning 2.jpg
Kyle Henning.jpg
Kylee Firari 2.jpg
Kylee Firari 3.jpg
Kylee Firari 4.jpg
Kylee Firari.jpg
Louie White 2.jpg
Louie White 3.jpg
Louie White.jpg
Lucas Knoch.jpg
Markesan coach.jpg
Mason Nicholls 2.jpg
Mason Nicholls.jpg
Mason Peters 2.jpg
Mason Peters 3.jpg
Mason Peters 4.jpg
Mason Peters 5.jpg
Mason Peters 6.jpg
Mason Peters.jpg
Mya Delleree.jpg
Owen Bahr.jpg
Poynette stretching.jpg
Video.jpg
Westfield coaches.jpg
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.