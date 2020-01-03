WRESTLING: Fast start helps Portage crush Beaver Dam 60-6 on Parents' Night in Beaver Dam

“Those two weight classes stood out to me,” Haak said.

Beaver Dam, who was missing 152-pounder Ian Wendt-Utrie, 160-pounder Teagan McCormack, 170-pounder James Brown, and 220-pounder Nick Ludowese, had a rough start.

“We knew going in that their best three wrestlers were going to wrestle our best three wrestlers and they won all the matches,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Winker said. “I’ll give every single one of their kids credit. Chase Becket, Jessie Tijerina and Lowel Arnold (who defeated Logan Thomas 8-1) are very good wrestlers.

“Once I knew the dual was out of reach, I wanted our kids to get the best matches they could. We did and hopefully we gave them a good match to help them get better too.”

At 160 pounds, Beaver Dam’s Spencer Booth definitely got his best, as he got two points out of a reversal in the final three seconds to beat Spencer Andrews 2-1. The win put Beaver Dam on the board to make it 53-3.