WRESTLING: Horicon blows out Palmyra-Eagle, 69-2, forces showdown with Johnson Creek next week

HORICON — Ask any wrestler and they’ll all say any dual meet victory is critical.

That held true Thursday night between Horicon and Palmyra-Eagle because the Marshmen needed a victory to earn at least a share of the Trailways South Conference dual meet title.

And the Marshmen made it look easy as they defeated the Panthers 69-2.

“It was vitally important,” Horicon coach Joe Kern said. “We’re getting late in the season and to give the kids a springboard into our big dual next week against Johnson Creek (is key). After that, we get coming up on conference, and then regionals and sectionals. Anytime we get to have a match in front of our home crowd, it really gets the kids’ juices flowing and really boosts their confidence.”

The blowout victory over the Panthers now puts the Marshmen in a showdown with the Bluejays next Thursday. If Horicon wins, the Marshmen, who are undefeated in conference duals, will win the league-title outright as the Bluejays already have one blemish on their record thanks to Orfordville Parkview earlier this season.

“All I know is we have to beat Johnson Creek and then we’ll be sole conference champs,” Kern said.

The Marshmen finished with five pins on the night.