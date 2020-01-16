WRESTLING: Horicon blows out Palmyra-Eagle, 69-2, forces showdown with Johnson Creek next week

HORICON — Ask any wrestler and they’ll all say any dual meet victory is critical.
That held true Thursday night between Horicon and Palmyra-Eagle because the Marshmen needed a victory to earn at least a share of the Trailways South Conference dual meet title.
And the Marshmen made it look easy as they defeated the Panthers 69-2.
“It was vitally important,” Horicon coach Joe Kern said. “We’re getting late in the season and to give the kids a springboard into our big dual next week against Johnson Creek (is key). After that, we get coming up on conference, and then regionals and sectionals. Anytime we get to have a match in front of our home crowd, it really gets the kids’ juices flowing and really boosts their confidence.”
The blowout victory over the Panthers now puts the Marshmen in a showdown with the Bluejays next Thursday. If Horicon wins, the Marshmen, who are undefeated in conference duals, will win the league-title outright as the Bluejays already have one blemish on their record thanks to Orfordville Parkview earlier this season.
“All I know is we have to beat Johnson Creek and then we’ll be sole conference champs,” Kern said.
The Marshmen finished with five pins on the night.
“Our kids work hard in practice every single day,” Kern said. “Nothing in wrestling is easy, but something we stress is it doesn’t matter how many individuals the other team has, bonus points and pins are key. We stress every single day getting a pin is very important. You can’t give up pins. Every chance we get, we’re going to try to put the hammer down and get the fall.”
Horicon 195-pounder Dakota Reinwald started the night with a 7-5 victory over Jake Pronschinske, which Kern said was important for the senior.
“It shows them every day that even the smallest victory still counts in the win column,” Kern said. “This is (Reinwald’s) last year; he understands what he can clean up and what he needs to do to get a little bit better.”
At 220 pounds, Horicon’s Kyle Kreuziger pinned Tim Dillard in 3 minutes, 43 seconds. Horicon heavyweight Cole Nicolaus then pinned Bryce Stephan in 5:04 to put the Marshmen up 15-0.
You have free articles remaining.
Horicon received victories by forfeit at 106, 113, 120, 126 and 132 to go up 45-0.
Alex Krumholz then pinned Alex Williams in 3:27 at 138 pounds to put Horicon up 51-0.
“Alex Krumholz is a freshman and every time he wrestles, it’s like he shot out of a cannon,” Kern said. “He’s a lot of fun, but sometimes we have to reign in that energy. That was exciting.”
After that it was Horicon 145-pounder Hunter Augustine’s turn to get a pin, which he did against Ben Schuester in 2:28 to give the Marshmen to take a 57-0 lead.
And Horicon’s Josh Thomsen only needed 30 seconds to pin Kenny Schulz to make it 63-0.
“Josh has been working really hard,” Kern said. “He came down from where he was in football. He translates a lot of (those football skills) over. Josh is a kid who always stays in good position and good shape. He’s a gym rat – he loves the weight room. That’s something that he really strives on.”
After a double forfeit at 160 pounds and Horicon’s Brandon Zamorano receiving a win by forfeit at 170, the Marshmen were up 69-0.
Palmyra-Eagle finally got on the board in the last match of the night when Austin Pogreba edged out Brady Elvers, 4-3, to cut it to 69-3. However, the Panthers were decked a point because Pogreba was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, which made the final score 69-2.
“Even in a loss, he showed a lot out there,” Kern said of Elvers. “He wrestled a kid who is big and strong, and is a very high-quality wrestler.
“Brady showed a lot of resolve to not give up. He fought through that whole match. If we had a couple more seconds, I think he could’ve pulled that one out.”
HORICON 69, PALMYRA-EAGLE 2</&hspag3>
106 pounds — Mason Holl, H, wins by forfeit. 113 — Brady Groenewold, H, wins by forfeit. 120 — Austin Zamorano, H, wins by forieit. 126 — Josh Renning, H, wins by forfeit. 132 — Cayden Reinald, H, wins by forfeit. 138 — Alex Krumholz, H, pins Alex Williams, PE, in 3:27. 145 — Hunter Augustine, H, pins Ben Schueter, PE, in 2:28. 152 — Josh Thomsen, H, pins Kenny Schulz, PE, in :30. 160 — Double forfeit. 170 — Brandon Zamorano, H, wins by forfeit. 182 — Austin Pogreba, PE, def. Brady Elvers, H, 4-3. 195* — Dakota Reinwald, H, def. Jake Pronschinske, PE, 7-5. 220 — Kyle Kreuziger, H, pins Tim Dillard, PE, in 3:43. Hwt — Cole Nicolaus, H, pins Bryce Stephan, PE, in 5:04.
<&SPAGEm>*Starting weight</&SPAGEm>
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.