WRESTLING: Horicon's Zamorano, Markesan's Friday lead list of state qualfiers from Saturday's sectional at Dodgeland

JUNEAU — Brandon Zamorano already knew he was headed to the WIAA Division 3 individual state wrestling tournament. The Horicon 170-pounder was in the finals at Saturday’s sectional tournament held at Dodgeland High School, and since the top three in each weight class advance, that much had been decided.
All that was left to do was put an exclamation mark on things, which the senior did in dramatic fashion.
Zamorano trailed 3-2 in the third period against Marshall’s Dylan Horstmeyer but was able to get an escape in the final minute to knot things up, setting the stage for the thrilling ending in which the two traded stalling penalties to force overtime and then Zamorano got a takedown for a 6-4 sudden victory.
“This is the time I’ve got to go — I’ve got to win it,” Zamorano said of his mindset in overtime. “I practiced the shot I love to do and (then in the match) did what my coach told me to do — commit to it — and I finished it.”
Zamorano got in position to strike for the takedown by being relentless, he said.
“Just moving around. It was all heart,” he said. “I’ve got the three strongest men behind me (in my two grandpas and my dad) and they push me to be a better person every day.”
The win for Zamorano, who’s ranked fifth in D3 at 170 according to WIWrestling.com, pushed his record on the year to 37-5. More importantly, though, it avenged last week’s 12-7 loss to Horstmeyer in the finals at regionals and earned him a first-round bye at state.
Rather than compete in Thursday’s prelims, he’ll take the mat in Friday’s quarterfinals needing only to win that match or — if he loses — his consolation quarterfinals match later on Friday in order to be a medalist.
Zamorano won’t be alone in representing Horicon at state, though — he’ll be joined by 195-pound senior Dakota Reinwald, who suffered a narrow 6-5 defeat to eventual champion Jake Pronschinske of Palmyra-Eagle in the semifinals but bounced back to pin Oshkosh Lourdes’ Keagan Stelzer in the third-place match.
Reinwald led 1-0 in the third period and was riding Stelzer out before things fell in place for him to put Stelzer to his back and all-but guarantee victory.
“I hooked an ankle and I was just prying on his hip, prying on his hip and all of a sudden I got him to go a little bit,” Reinwald said of turning Stelzer. “I thought I was going to get the fall right there but he just rolled through. But I got the two points so it felt really great.”
Reinwald got the pin seconds before the buzzer sounded, a bow on top of his state berth.
“I felt him kind of just give up so I turned him quick and got the fall,” he said. “I’ve been wrestling since second grade. I’ve been working, working, working and it’s been my goal since Day One to get here — to get myself to state — and I got my goal.
“It felt like a sigh of relief and just a bunch of happiness. It was great.”
For rival Dodgeland, three individuals advanced — all after suffering close losses in the finals.
Senior Hayden Kurth, ranked eighth in D3 at 145, lost 6-3 to Random Lake’s Joey Bock, ranked as honorable mention. Kurth then pinned Kenosha Christian Life’s Sam Wilson in a wrestleback match for second since the two hadn’t wrestled earlier in the day and needed to sort out second and third place for seeding purposes at state.
Meantime, Trojans’ senior Tye Bader was tied with Random Lake’s Brock Upson late in their championship match at 182 pounds before Upson scored a flurry of points in the final 30 seconds to win 10-5. Bader, who’s ranked 11th, then took second by rule since he had already defeated Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Aaron Duenk 3-2 in the semifinals.
Trojans’ 160-pounder Andrew Benzing, who’s ranked ninth, suffered a 6-1 loss to Laconia’s Tyler Lovejoy, who’s ranked fourth, in the finals. Benzing then was dealt a 10-8 sudden victory loss by Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Sawyer De Ruyter in the wrestleback match, sending the Dodgeland junior to third place.
Dodgeland finished sixth in the team standings with 51 points, while Horicon took 10th with 34.
The best area team Saturday was Markesan, which was led by heavyweight champion Bryce Friday and 113-pound runner-up Cole Slark and took fourth with 61 points.
For Friday, it was his second straight sectional title. But he had to work hard to get it, that’s for sure.
The second-ranked heavyweight in the state in D3 trailed 5-0 against sixth-ranked Evan Grubbs of Christian Life in the semifinals but rallied to win that match 10-8. Then after giving up two quick back points in the finals, Friday regrouped to pin Random Lake’s Jordan Arendt with 21 seconds remaining in the second period.
“I got thrown to my back early but I’ve kind of learned to wrestle with it and flow with it — fight off your back and never give up,” Friday said of trailing early against Arendt. “I went back to my game plan and just went back to work and figured it out.”
It wasn’t quite as easy against Grubbs.
“He was kind of mentally struggling a little bit — he had a couple of injuries — and it was just a battle back and forth,” Friday said. “You’ve just got to be able to want it. Being mentally tough is a big thing — dig deep and get the win.”
It’s a motto he’s carried with him this year after losing only once a year ago prior to the state tournament before being upset twice while going 0-2 at the Kohl Center in Madison, costing him a spot on the medal stand.
He’s not underestimating anyone this year, he said, and he’s confident he can win in a variety of ways — two things he says will help him do better at state this time around.
“I was down twice today, so just my ability to come back and be able to wrestle and use my gas tank was huge. If I’ve got to go all six minutes, I’ve got to go all six minutes — I’ll use it,” he said. “The next stage is the big stage, so let’s go down and get that done.
“To be the sectional champ — there’s a lot of tough opponents here, so just to be able to get that done and get a confidence booster before going down to Madison is huge.”
