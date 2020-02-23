WRESTLING: Horicon's Zamorano, Markesan's Friday lead list of state qualfiers from Saturday's sectional at Dodgeland

JUNEAU — Brandon Zamorano already knew he was headed to the WIAA Division 3 individual state wrestling tournament. The Horicon 170-pounder was in the finals at Saturday’s sectional tournament held at Dodgeland High School, and since the top three in each weight class advance, that much had been decided.

All that was left to do was put an exclamation mark on things, which the senior did in dramatic fashion.

Zamorano trailed 3-2 in the third period against Marshall’s Dylan Horstmeyer but was able to get an escape in the final minute to knot things up, setting the stage for the thrilling ending in which the two traded stalling penalties to force overtime and then Zamorano got a takedown for a 6-4 sudden victory.

“This is the time I’ve got to go — I’ve got to win it,” Zamorano said of his mindset in overtime. “I practiced the shot I love to do and (then in the match) did what my coach told me to do — commit to it — and I finished it.”

Zamorano got in position to strike for the takedown by being relentless, he said.

“Just moving around. It was all heart,” he said. “I’ve got the three strongest men behind me (in my two grandpas and my dad) and they push me to be a better person every day.”