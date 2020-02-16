WRESTLING: Many wrestlers and two teams move on to sectionals

The Horicon prep wrestling team had three wrestlers win regional championships, and three more finish in second on its way to winning the team title at Saturday's Johnson Creek Regional.
The Marshmen finished with 220.5 points, which was 50.5 points ahead of runner-up Marshall. With the victory, the Marshmen will travel to Random Lake for Tuesday's Division 3 team sectional, where it will face Markesan in a semifinal at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to the team sectional final, which will follow at 8 p.m.
Winning regional titles for Horicon were Brady Groenewold (23-15) at 113 pounds, Cayden Reinwald (20-19) at 132 pounds and Dakota Reinwald (33-10) at 195 pounds.
Also advancing to next Saturday's Division 3 individual sectional at Dodgeland High School after finishing second at Saturday's regional for Horicon were Hunter Augustine (25-15) at 138 pounds, Josh Thomsen (29-15) at 145 pounds and Brandon Zamorano (31-5) at 170 pounds.
Dodgeland finished sixth at the regional with 128 points and had four individuals advance to sectionals.
Winning regional titles for Dodgeland were Hayden Kurth (30-8) at 145 pounds, Andrew Benzing (31-7) at 160 pounds and Tye Bader (33-6) at 182 pounds, while Dylan Kohn (11-12) also advanced to next Saturday's Dodgeland Sectional after finishing second at 106 pounds.
Hustisford finished seventh as a team with 70 points at the regional. Heavyweight Gavin Stark (22-4) won the 285-pound title on Saturday and was the only Hustisford individual to advance to next Saturday's sectional.
Division 3 Markesan Regional
Host Markesan did its thing on Saturday, finishing with seven champions, and four runner-up finshers en route to scoring 264 points and winning the regional it hosted by 95 points over runner-up Laconia.
With the championship, Markesan advances to face Horicon in a semifinal at the Division 3 team sectional in Random Lake on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to the 8 p.m. sectional final.
Adavancing to next Saturday's Division 3 individual sectional at Dodgeland High School for Markesan as regional champions were Cole Slark (31-4) at 113 pounds, Carter Newton (32-7) at 120 pounds, Gavin Campnell (33-8) at 132 pounds, Brock Straks (32-8) at 145 pounds, Jaden Walker (29-12) at 152 pounds, John Bartaszewicz (28-11) at 170 pounds and Bryce Friday (39-1) at 285 pounds.
Also advancing to the individual sectional for the Hornets after finishing second at the regional were Edgar Hernandez (27-15) at 106 pounds, Caleb Stoll (23-7) at 138 pounds, Devin Brooks (23-13) at 160 pounds and Daniel Saylor (27-14) at 195 pounds.
Division 2 Jefferson Regional
Columbus senior James Roche had a lot on the line heading into Saturday’s Division 2 Jefferson Regional.
As a sophomore, Roche finished second at regionals, but couldn’t wrestling in the championship match because of a dislocated shoulder. He injured his shoulder again in the Capitol Conference tournament last year as a junior, ending his season before he could even make it regionals.
This year, Roche wanted redemption, and boy did he get it, winning the 220-pound bracket to advance to next Saturday's Evansville Sectional.
“It was extremely special,” said Roche, who was the only Columbus wrestler to advance to the sectional. “I’ve been working really hard for it, five or six years, and now it’s finally come true.”
Roche did it in dominant fashion — pinning Portage’s Anthony Trujillo in just 45 seconds in the semifinals and then pinning Jefferson’s Curtis Kinkaid in 2:51 in the finals.
“It’s almost just validation that I deserve to be here and that I deserve to go forward and win,” Roche said. "I want to go as far as I can in state and win it.”
As a team, Columbus finished fifth out of seven teams with 84 points. Lodi won the team regional title with 283.5 points.
Division 2 North Fond du Lac Regional
Waupun's Caiden DeGroff and Issac Glewen both won championships at Saturday's North Fond du Lac Regional to become two of four Waupun wrestlers to advance to next Saturday's Lomira individual sectional.
DeGroff (24-14) won his title at 120 pounds, while Glewen (29-11) was the 132-pound champion.
DeGroff reaeched the finals with a 16-0 technical all over North Fond du Lac/St. Mary’s Springs’ Nick Cohen in the semifinals. DeGroff then sealed his championship with a 9-1 major decision over Campbellsport’s Ostin Blanchard in the finals.
Glewen pinned his opponent in both his matches on Saturday, first sticking North Fond du Lac/St. Mary’s Springs’ Ethan Ingraham in 1:18 in the semifinals. Glewen then pinned Omro’s Jacob Beulen in 5:16 in the championship match.
Waupun’s Easton Hull (36-7) also qualified for sectionals, finishing second at 113 pounds. Hull lost to Campbellsport’s Drake Muellenbach in overtime in the finals, but defeated Berlin’s Devin Derleth 11-1 in the second-place match.
Anthony Nighbor also advanced to sectionals for Waupun after finishing second at 138 pounds on Saturday. Nighbor was pinned in the finals, but bounced back to pin Berlin’s Wyatt Miller in 1:11 in the second-place match.
As a team, Waupun finished fifth at the seven-tea regional with 137.5 points. Lomira won the regional with 214 points.
Division 1 Slinger Regional
Beaver Dam/Wayland’s Dietrich Jaeckel finished third at 145 pounds and teammate Kyler Neuberger placed fourth at 106 pounds to earn a spot at next Saturday’s Division 1 Oshkosh North sectional.
Jaeckel (34-7) pinned Oshkosh North’s Jose Collins in 3:11 in the first round and defeated Hartford’s Connor Gishkowsky with a 17-7 major decision in the semifinals. In the finals, Jaeckel lost to Neenah’s Drake Hayward before falling to Fond du Lac’s Issac Ortegon in the second-place match.
Neuberger (26-11) pinned Oshkosh West’s JR Brown in 3:11 in the quarterfinals, but lost to Slinger’s Noah Tonsor, 4-0, in the semifinals. Neuberger lost his third-place match to Neenah’s Tyler Beauchamp, 7-2, but came back in the fourth-place match by defeating Oshkosh North’s Gabe Medina, 14-6.
Jaeckel and Neuberger were the only two sectional qualifiers for Beaver Dam, who finished in last place at the eight-team sectional with 38 points. Neenah won the sectional with 228.5 points.