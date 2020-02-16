WRESTLING: Many wrestlers and two teams move on to sectionals

Columbus senior James Roche had a lot on the line heading into Saturday’s Division 2 Jefferson Regional.

As a sophomore, Roche finished second at regionals, but couldn’t wrestling in the championship match because of a dislocated shoulder. He injured his shoulder again in the Capitol Conference tournament last year as a junior, ending his season before he could even make it regionals.

This year, Roche wanted redemption, and boy did he get it, winning the 220-pound bracket to advance to next Saturday's Evansville Sectional.

“It was extremely special,” said Roche, who was the only Columbus wrestler to advance to the sectional. “I’ve been working really hard for it, five or six years, and now it’s finally come true.”

Roche did it in dominant fashion — pinning Portage’s Anthony Trujillo in just 45 seconds in the semifinals and then pinning Jefferson’s Curtis Kinkaid in 2:51 in the finals.

“It’s almost just validation that I deserve to be here and that I deserve to go forward and win,” Roche said. "I want to go as far as I can in state and win it.”

As a team, Columbus finished fifth out of seven teams with 84 points. Lodi won the team regional title with 283.5 points.