WRESTLING: Markesan caps off dominant season in conference by winning Trailways tourney

“I had to take it to him — last year I lost to both of the guys I wrestled previously (on Saturday) but I had never wrestled Stoll before, so I knew I just had to take it to him,” Augustine said. “I knew if I was on bottom he was going to try for an arm bar, and I couldn’t let that happen. So I had to take him down as many times as I could — not let him get a breath.”

Zamorano also won his title emphatically, with a bye in the quarterfinals before pinning Johnson Creek’s Leonel Sabala in 2:16 in the semifinals and Bartascewicz in 3:15 in the finals.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I was going for one move that I always try and he kind of went for it and I was able to turn him. I kind of tricked him into it,” Zamorano, who took second last season, said of how he got the pin against Bartascewicz.

And while the Marshmen weren’t quite able to complete the sweep of dual season and tournament championships, Zamorano was still pleased.

“I’m proud of my team,” he said. “We’ve worked hard throughout the whole season. We get in the wrestling room and work our butts off until the very end.”