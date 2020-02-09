WRESTLING: Markesan caps off dominant season in conference by winning Trailways tourney

HORICON — Markesan’s prep wrestling team had little trouble breezing through the Trailways North Conference schedule this season, winning all five of its dual meets by an average of 61 points.
In fact, the Hornets average margin of victory was greater than the combined points (52) they gave up.
They got a little bit stiffer test from South champion Horicon at Saturday’s league-wide conference tournament but still won rather comfortably, overcoming a week filled with illness to claim a trio of individual champions, three runner-ups and one third-place finisher en route to outscoring the Marshmen 232½-197½ for the program’s second title in the last five years but only the third in the last 45 years.
Markesan was short seven guys at one point during the week and was without one Saturday who coach Mike Thom said “would have scored us a lot of points.”
But it ended up mattering little.
“The kids dug deep and we did what we needed to do to come out champs today,” Thom added. “When we started this season our goal was to be conference champs, and once we got everybody where they wanted to be, we knew we could do it. We just needed to make sure everybody was healthy — that’s the toughest part. We struggled a little bit with that this week, but the kids gutted it out and we did OK.”
Better than OK, actually. And the torch bearer was a familiar face — heavyweight Bryce Friday, who entered looking to notch his name in the program’s record books as the second four-time conference champ.
Mission accomplished.
Friday — who also qualified for the WIAA Division 3 individual state tournament each of the last two years and has a 2-4 record there but has yet to finish on the podium — had a bye in the quarterfinals and then pinned his way to the title, first taking care of Horicon’s Cole Nicolaus in 1 minute, 28 second and then beating Hustisford’s Gavan Stark in 3:01.
“In the first period (against Stark) I kind of had a couple missed opportunities — I probably could have took him down a couple times. But that’s the way championship matches go when you have tough guy on tough guy,” Friday said. “They always talk about the Trailways being soft but I don’t know — you always have the top two guys who are pretty solid.”
The senior was equally as pleased his team was able cap off the perfect season in conference for its first championship since 2015 and third since 1975.
“We were paying attention throughout the day and just keeping it in the back of our mind that we’ve been in front for the whole day, let’s keep it there,” he said. “Before the finals in the locker room we had a big talk and said, ‘Let’s finish this out and get this done.”
They did — and so did Friday, who joined Lucas Brown (from 2004-2007) as Markesan’s only four-time champs.
Markesan’s Cole Slark pinned Dodgeland’s Braxton Kohn in 39 seconds to win the championship at 113 pounds, meaning the junior now has three straight conference titles and can join Friday and Brown in the illustrious club with another title next year.
The Hornets’ Gavin Campnell, a freshman who Thom said has been “a surprise all season,” pinned Pardeeville/Cambria-Friesland/Rio junior Alex Tenfel in 1:13 to win the title at 132 pounds for the Hornets’ other championship. Meantime, Caleb Stoll (138 pounds), Jayden Walker (152) and John Bartaszewicz (170) all took second place and Carter Newton (120) took third. And of the Hornets’ 13 wrestlers, all but two finished in the top four and all but one were in the top six.
Horicon has good day
The runner-up Marshmen were led by a pair of champions in Hunter Augustine (138 pounds) and Brandon Zamorano (170).
For Augustine, taking his place atop the podium completed a breakout season.
The senior took fifth at conference a year ago but on Saturday pinned Palmyra-Eagle’s Ben Schuster in 1:03 in the quarterfinals then notched a 10-6 win over Princeton/Green Lake’s Collin Schueler in the semifinals — two guys he lost to at conference last season — before an emphatic 12-2 win over Markesan’s Caleb Stoll in the finals.
“I had to take it to him — last year I lost to both of the guys I wrestled previously (on Saturday) but I had never wrestled Stoll before, so I knew I just had to take it to him,” Augustine said. “I knew if I was on bottom he was going to try for an arm bar, and I couldn’t let that happen. So I had to take him down as many times as I could — not let him get a breath.”
Zamorano also won his title emphatically, with a bye in the quarterfinals before pinning Johnson Creek’s Leonel Sabala in 2:16 in the semifinals and Bartascewicz in 3:15 in the finals.
“I was going for one move that I always try and he kind of went for it and I was able to turn him. I kind of tricked him into it,” Zamorano, who took second last season, said of how he got the pin against Bartascewicz.
And while the Marshmen weren’t quite able to complete the sweep of dual season and tournament championships, Zamorano was still pleased.
“I’m proud of my team,” he said. “We’ve worked hard throughout the whole season. We get in the wrestling room and work our butts off until the very end.”
Horicon’s other wrestlers to finish in the top three were Josh Renning (second at 126), Josh Thomsen (third at 160), Brady Elvers (third at 182), Dakota Reinwald (second at 195) and Nicolaus (third at heavyweight).
Trio of Trojans triumph
Dodgeland had three champions en route to taking fourth (126 points) behind third-place Orfordville Parkview (149) and ahead of fifth-place Johnson Creek (122).
Hayden Kurth won at 145 pounds thanks to a pair of pins and a hard-fought decision. He needed only 29 seconds to take care of Pardeeville/C-F/Rio’s Ryah Jacobson then won 17-11 over Markesan’s Brock Straks in the semifinals before pinning Johnson Creek’s Isaiah Wollet in 1:08 in the finals.
“I faced him twice last year, in the finals at conference and at sectionals. We were trying to counter each other and it was just a tough match overall,” Kurth, a state qualifier last year, said of getting by Straks.
As far as having no trouble with Wollet, Kurth said, “I faced him a week earlier at a tournament and I kind of just memorized what he did and what he didn’t do and I just worked off that — what he wasn’t strong at.”
Kurth missed a bit of time earlier in the season but is back now and ready to make some noise over the next month.
“I’m feeling pretty confident,” he said. “This was the first tournament I won this year. It’s been a tough year — harder competition, but that’s what I like. It’s only getting me better and getting me ready for regionals and sectionals.”
Meantime, fellow 2019 state qualifier Tye Bader also won a title for Dodgeland on Saturday — the senior doing so by pinning Parkview’s Luke Schwengel in 3:10 in the finals at 182 pounds after notching career win No. 100 with an 11-6 victory over Oshkosh Lourdes’ Jack Reinardy in the semifinals.
Bader, also a conference champion last year, got a scare in the finals, though — getting put on his back for the first time all year prior to fighting free and eventually taking care of business.
“I just went in a little too confident,” he said. “In the dual (season) I tech-falled him 15-0, so I just kind of figured I’d walk right through him. But he was tough.”
With the score tied at 6-6 in the third period, Bader made his move.
“He shot in on me and I sprawled back and countered it (with a takedown),” Bader said. “After he put me on my back I was like, ‘Well, he’s tough, so I’ve got to step it up a little bit.’”
Last but not least among champions for the Trojans was 160-pounder Andrew Benzing, who won by technical fall (15-0) over Parkview’s Wyatt Egan in 4:47.
“He’s open to the (double-leg takedowns) a lot — I saw him wrestle (Princeton/Green Lake’s) Casey Dykstra the match before and (Dykstra) was getting pretty deep on his doubles, so I kind of figured I’d go out there and kind of imitate the same thing,” said Benzing, who was third at conference last year. “I used my length to my advantage and got the job done.
Benzing was seeded first Saturday — and he was well aware of that fact.
“I didn’t want to accept anything other than that,” he said. “I had to finish it off.”
Dodgeland’s other top-three finishers were Braxton Kohn (second at 113) and Louie White (second at 220).
Pardeeville/C-F/Rio took seventh (96 points) and was led by champions Jackson Preston (106) and Jayden Price (120). The Bulldogs’ Alex Tenfel (second at 132) and Max Raymond (third at 152) also finished in the top three.
Hustisford took ninth (66 points) and was led by Stark’s runner-up finish at heavyweight.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.