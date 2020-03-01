WRESTLING: Markesan's Friday, Slark as well as Horicon's Zamorano all make medal stand at state

Friday, who ends the year 47-2, was better against Farkas the second time around than the first.

“It’s all mental,” he said, “The first match I kind of let the nerves get to me. It happens but I just bounced back.”

It was a single-leg takedown that Friday was able to get on Farkas in order to get in position to turn him and pin him.

In addition to ending on the medal stand, there was another highlight for Friday — his good friend Tanner Weber, who won the D3 heavyweight title in 2018 for Markesan, was along for the ride and even warmed up with Friday.

“So to be able to (bounce) back and get on the podium, and just giving back to my family and friends who always support me, is big,” Friday said.

Also for Markesan, junior 113-pounder Cole Slark took fourth place.

“I had a goal coming into it to hopefully make the podium,” Slark said, “and I took fourth, so I exceed that. It was as lot of fun here.”

“This is the first time Markesan has had two guys place at state, so we made a little history,” he added. “Bryce and I are pretty good buds, and we had a lot of fun together here this year. Hopefully I can make it back next year.”