WRESTLING: Markesan's Friday, Slark as well as Horicon's Zamorano all make medal stand at state

MADISON — Bryce Friday had his hopes of winning the Division 3 heavyweight title at this weekend’s WIAA individual state wrestling tournament dashed in a hurry, losing 5-3 to Amherst’s John Farkas in his first match.
But after bowing out of contention for gold in the quarterfinals, Friday didn’t hang his head. Instead, the Markesan senior went to work at earning the best possible medal he could get — bronze.
Friday won in the consolation round on Friday afternoon to clinch his spot on the medal stand and then on Saturday he beat Kenosha Christian Life’s Evan Grubbs 8-2 to advance to the third-place match, where he pinned Farkas in 2 minutes, 42 seconds to avenge that tournament-opening defeat.
The key to Friday’s 3-0 finish at state, Hornets coach Mike Thom said, was “just to get him calmed and get him to wrestle.”
Friday was a little out of sorts in the loss to Farkas in the quarterfinals — “I could see with his nerves, he did not have any balance out there. For a big guy, he usually is very athletic and he didn’t look like that in the first match,” Thom said —but he righted the ship and made the most out the hand he was dealt.
“He rested up, came out with some gameplans for the two matches today and they paid off,” Thom said. “Where he was five years ago, I would never guess he’d be finishing his career with a bronze medal at state.”
Friday, who ends the year 47-2, was better against Farkas the second time around than the first.
“It’s all mental,” he said, “The first match I kind of let the nerves get to me. It happens but I just bounced back.”
It was a single-leg takedown that Friday was able to get on Farkas in order to get in position to turn him and pin him.
In addition to ending on the medal stand, there was another highlight for Friday — his good friend Tanner Weber, who won the D3 heavyweight title in 2018 for Markesan, was along for the ride and even warmed up with Friday.
“So to be able to (bounce) back and get on the podium, and just giving back to my family and friends who always support me, is big,” Friday said.
Also for Markesan, junior 113-pounder Cole Slark took fourth place.
“I had a goal coming into it to hopefully make the podium,” Slark said, “and I took fourth, so I exceed that. It was as lot of fun here.”
“This is the first time Markesan has had two guys place at state, so we made a little history,” he added. “Bryce and I are pretty good buds, and we had a lot of fun together here this year. Hopefully I can make it back next year.”
Slark won by forfeit Stattford’s Karter Stuttgen in his first match Saturday and then was pinned by Kenosha Christian Life’s Troy Dolphin in 1:52 in the third-place match, ending his season with a 40-7 record.
Rounding out medalists from the area was Horicon’s Brandon Zamorano, a senior who took sixth place in D3 at 170 pounds after being pinned by Random Lake’s Samuel Schwabe and then suffering an 8-2 loss to Riverdale’s Tyler Hach in the fifth-place match.
“It’s pretty special,” said Zamorano, who battled through a minor knee injury he sustained while losing in the semifinals Friday night, perhaps costing him a spot or two on the medal stand. “The goal was to get to the top of the podium, but placing is pretty damn good too.”
Added Horicon coach Joe Kern, “It’s really special. I’ve seen all the work he’s put in and I’ve known Brandon since he was a little kid in our youth program. For him to get here, and yeah we didn’t quite get to what we wanted, but he busted his butt and to get on the podium is a big accomplishment. It doesn’t matter freshman, junior or senior, he earned it and worked really hard.”