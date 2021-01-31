WRESTLING: Neuberger, Klatt do well at regionals to advance to sectionals

Somebody should’ve told Neuberger he commanded the match because the junior said he felt sluggish during the match and could’ve done better. Instead of dwelling on that feeling, Neuberger said he went to the wrestling room where the Golden Beavers practice and did about 20 sprints – “It was just to blow my lung out, so I could perform better,” he said – before his championship match against Monona Grove’s Jaden Denman.

The sprints did the trick because Neuberger was at ease and said, “Going into the finals I was just super confident that no one could beat me.”

It definitely did the trick because Neuberger pinned Denman in 2 minutes, 54 seconds to win the regional.

Winker said Neuberger has been wrestling well as of late but hadn’t wrestled his best match of the season. He came close in his championship match with Denman and Winker said he hopes it follows into next week at Mukwonago.

“To make it down into next week and especially into the state tournament this year, where you’re trying to be the top two out of 32, you’re going to have to beat some pretty good athletes.” Winker said. “Kyler was able to set the pace in both of his matches. It was great to see. Hopefully it was a confidence booster knowing he can do that against quality opponents.”