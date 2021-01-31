WRESTLING: Neuberger, Klatt do well at regionals to advance to sectionals

When the dust settled at Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 regional tournament at Beaver Dam High School, Beaver Dam coach Tim Winker had nothing by praise for his team.
The Golden Beavers advanced two wrestlers and four more finished third and were close to advancing to next week’s Div. 1 Mukwonago sectional.
“I thought this was the best we’ve wrestled all year,” Winker said. “I thought their aggressive, their sense of urgency out on the mat, that’s the best I’ve seen all year. Certainly we still made mistakes, but we’re still overall a pretty young team. Their sense of aggression, their sense of urgency on the mat was great to see. I was just really proud of the way we wrestled today.”
Things seemed to fall into place for Beaver Dam junior Kyler Neuberger when he got out of bed in the morning. The 126-pounder for Beaver Dam said he woke up on time and made weight like he wanted to, but “everything just felt a little too perfect.”
That didn’t stop Neuberger – who is a Div. 1 honorable mention in his weight class according to wiwrestling.com – from defeating Stoughton’s Alex Wicks 11-4 in the semifinals.
“I think the Stoughton kid probably struggled with conditioning,” Winker said. “I think he was losing quite a bit of weight to make it down to 126. Having just started his season, I think his conditioning caught up with him. That Alex Wicks from Stoughton is a really good wrestler. Kyler really commanded that match the entire time.”
Somebody should’ve told Neuberger he commanded the match because the junior said he felt sluggish during the match and could’ve done better. Instead of dwelling on that feeling, Neuberger said he went to the wrestling room where the Golden Beavers practice and did about 20 sprints – “It was just to blow my lung out, so I could perform better,” he said – before his championship match against Monona Grove’s Jaden Denman.
The sprints did the trick because Neuberger was at ease and said, “Going into the finals I was just super confident that no one could beat me.”
It definitely did the trick because Neuberger pinned Denman in 2 minutes, 54 seconds to win the regional.
Winker said Neuberger has been wrestling well as of late but hadn’t wrestled his best match of the season. He came close in his championship match with Denman and Winker said he hopes it follows into next week at Mukwonago.
“To make it down into next week and especially into the state tournament this year, where you’re trying to be the top two out of 32, you’re going to have to beat some pretty good athletes.” Winker said. “Kyler was able to set the pace in both of his matches. It was great to see. Hopefully it was a confidence booster knowing he can do that against quality opponents.”
“I’m hoping to win it,” Neuberger added about next week’s sectional tournament. “This regionals tournament was one of the three tournaments I’d like to win this year. Regionals, sectionals and state, I have some pretty tough kids I have lost to in the past in sectionals. So hopefully I can get that out and win.”
Neuberger won’t be alone heading into next week either. Beaver Dam freshman Gabe Klatt – who’s ranked honorable mention at 160 pounds – finished second at 160 pounds.
Klatt started out the day by pinning DeForest’s Koby Prellwitz in just 51 seconds, getting Winker to nonchalantly say he won his semifinals match “pretty convincingly.”
Klatt started off hot, but was soon humbled in the championship match when he faced last year’s Div. 1 state champion at 145 pounds, Stoughton’s Luke Mechler. Mechler – who’s the top-ranked wrestler at 160 pounds – was too much for Klatt and easily won by technical fall (20-4) in 4:16.
“We knew Gabe was going to get everything he possibly wanted out of that match,” Winker said. “Gabe wasn’t scared of him. He went out there and went toe to toe. He stilled tried to do everything her could.”
The heart out of the young freshman for Beaver Dam stood out for Winker, who said Klatt isn’t far off from competing with a guy like Mechler.
“Mechler is a very talented wrestler,” Winker said. “He’s one of the most elite in the state.”
Three Golden Beavers come oh so close
It wasn’t like they didn’t give it their all, by 106-pounder Eduardo Tostado, 195-pounder Kaden Reabe, 220-pounder Nick Ludowese and heavyweight Hayden DeZarn both took third and fell just one place short of advancing to sectionals next week.
All but DeZarn earned a wrestle back for second place. However, DeZarn did win his third-place match against Sun Prairie’s Isaiah Horan with a pinfall at 1:11. But he didn’t get a chance at a wrestle back because Monona Grove’s Kristian Schlicht, the wrestler who honorable mention in Div. 1 and defeated DeZarn 11-0 in the semis, lost the championship match 5-1 to Stoughton’s Griffin Empey, the third-ranked wrestler in Div. 1.
Even with how things ended for DeZarn, Winker was pleased to see how the sophomore performed.
“I liked his aggression. Hayden, we knew all year if we could get his aggression out of him, he’d be able to wrestle with just about anybody in the state,” Winker said. “Even in his semifinals match against Monona Grove, it ended up being 11-0, but Hayden realized how close he was to scoring points against somebody at that caliber.”
Tostado and Reabe both were pinned in their wrestle-back opportunities.
Tostado, who received back-to-back byes, lost the championship match in a technical fall (19-4) in 4:56 to Sun Prairie’s Christopher Anderson in the championship match. In the wrestle back, Totstado was pinned by Stoughton’s Rose Ann Marshall in 1:28, which ended his career with the Golden Beavers.
Reabe pinned DeForest’s Jagger Lokken in 4:43 in the semis before being pinned in 43 seconds in the championship match to Stoughton’s Rudy Detweiler. In the wrestle back for second place, Reabe was pinned by Oregon’s Tyler Ward in 52 seconds.
In the last match of the day, Ludowese’s wrestle back was one that came down to the wire. Ludowese – who defeated DeForest’s Jack Barske 7-2 in the semis before he was pinned by Stoughton’s Brook’s Empey in 43 seconds in the championship match – had a tied match at 2-2 and 3-3 in the wrestle back match with Monona Grove’s Guenther Switzer.
With less than a minute remaing, Switzer got a takedown and a near fall to go up 7-3, and eventually defeated Ludowese.
“There’s only 20 seconds left and the score is tied, you’re kind of limited on what your options are,” Winker said. “He’s just trying to not let the kid get a takedown and doing that, he ended up getting near-falled too. Hopefully Nick realizes how close he is to being a state qualifier or state place-winner. That leaves him a little more hungry to continue to work hard and improved his skills for next year.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.