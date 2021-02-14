WRESTLING: Poynette's Stewart, Hamre both bring home bronze from Saturday's Div. 3 state tourney

Stewart, too, was pleased to be on the podium again. But he couldn’t quite shake the sting of that loss to Drexler — a junior who was the 126-pound state champ last year — in the semis.

“I needed to go out and get more on my offense and attack more. I kind of left the match in his hands and he capitalized,” Stewart said. “At the beginning, I got to my offense — I got to my attacks — and I got a nice takedown. But from there, he took the match away.

“He’s a great opponent — he’s a two-time state champ now — and maybe next year I’ll get to wrestle him (again) if the weights line up.”

Stewart didn’t hang his head after that loss to Drexler, though. Before turning his attention to the offseason and to working to get back in position to win a state title, he had to finish out Saturday with the best possible finish — third.

“I just had to remember that I had to keep my head straight — keep my composure — and go out and wrestle the rest of the tournament,” he said. “Just keep giving it your all until it’s over.”

That’s exactly what he did, building a 4-0 lead over Miess with a pair of takedowns before a near-fall boosted the advantage to 7-0. Another takedown in the third period made it 9-0 before Miess finally scored with an escape.

