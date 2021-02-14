WRESTLING: Poynette's Stewart, Hamre both bring home bronze from Saturday's Div. 3 state tourney

WAUSAU — Cash Stewart didn’t leave Wausau East High School following Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 state tournament with a championship medal in hand. He didn’t leave empty-handed, either.
In fact, the junior 138-pounder on Poynette’s prep wrestling team left with more than just the third-place medal.
He also left with a fire in his belly.
“A loss like this,” he said of being defeated by eventual champ Gavin Drexler of Stratford in the semifinals, “is definitely going to push me and help me focus more on my goals.
“It’s going to make me a better wrestler."
Stewart, who won the state title at 120 pounds a year ago as a sophomore, rebounded from the 12-4 major decision loss to Drexler by beating Clear Lake freshman Tyler Sunday (technical fall, 17-0 in 4 minutes, 24 seconds) in the consolation semifinals and then taking care of Riverdale sophomore Austin Miess (major decision, 13-1) in the third-place match.
Stewart had company Saturday as well, with fellow Pumas’ middleweight Gunnar Hamre also making it all the way through the consolation side of the bracket — after losing in the quarterfinals to begin the day — to take third at 145 pounds with a 5-4 decision over La Crosse Aquinas junior Joseph Penchi.
“It’s not exactly what I wanted but it still is an amazing accomplishment. It’s one place higher than I got last year,” said Hamre, who was fourth at 138 as a freshman last season. “I worked pretty hard this year. I had a couple times where I didn’t wrestle my best, but I worked through it and I still placed pretty high.”
Stewart, too, was pleased to be on the podium again. But he couldn’t quite shake the sting of that loss to Drexler — a junior who was the 126-pound state champ last year — in the semis.
“I needed to go out and get more on my offense and attack more. I kind of left the match in his hands and he capitalized,” Stewart said. “At the beginning, I got to my offense — I got to my attacks — and I got a nice takedown. But from there, he took the match away.
“He’s a great opponent — he’s a two-time state champ now — and maybe next year I’ll get to wrestle him (again) if the weights line up.”
Stewart didn’t hang his head after that loss to Drexler, though. Before turning his attention to the offseason and to working to get back in position to win a state title, he had to finish out Saturday with the best possible finish — third.
“I just had to remember that I had to keep my head straight — keep my composure — and go out and wrestle the rest of the tournament,” he said. “Just keep giving it your all until it’s over.”
That’s exactly what he did, building a 4-0 lead over Miess with a pair of takedowns before a near-fall boosted the advantage to 7-0. Another takedown in the third period made it 9-0 before Miess finally scored with an escape.
In the final seconds of the third period, Stewart parlayed a takedown into a near-fall and the 13-1 lead.
He wanted the pin.
“It would have been nice,” he said of that last-second try. “But I still got the win — whether it’s by one point or 12, a win’s a win — and I was able to get bronze.”
Hamre didn’t have it quite as easy in his third-place match.
He went in front 2-0 with a takedown in the first period and then 4-1 with another takedown in the second.
But then he got caught and allowed three near-fall points to tie the score at 4 with a minute to go in the match.
“It was pretty scary, honestly. I was trying not to get turned. I didn’t think it was back points, but they gave it to him,” he said of that sequence that evened the match. “I just had to work up, get out and then either score or defend. That’s exactly what I did, and it paid off.”
Indeed it did. After getting the escape to go in front 5-4, Hamre was able to keep Penchi from scoring over the final 55 seconds, securing the third-place finish.
“I worked hand control and got to my controls, keeping him away from his attacks,” Hamre said. “I also went to a couple of my attacks. I shot him there and I got a little stuck. He almost got me — he was really close — but I was able to defend it and beat him.”
So with a fourth-place finish last year and now a third-place spot on the podium to pad his resume, what is Hamre looking forward to a year from now as a junior?
“Hopefully winning it,” he said. “It was a fun year but it had its challenges — masks, the rules, not having enough matches. It’s just awesome that I did this good this year.
“I think I could have done better if we had a longer season, or just a normal season in general, but you’ve got to live with it and just keep going.”
Westfield's Leibsle doesn't place
Not much separated Westfield's Darren Leibsle from the medal stand, at least as far as the score of his two matches went.
The Pioneers' senior first fell 5-2 to Auburndale's Sloan Welch in the quarterfinals and then on the consolation side of the bracket couldn't extend his stay at the tournament, being handed another close defeat with a 7-4 loss to Shell Lake's Blach Fach.
Leibsle, who was Westfield's first state qualifier since 2014, finishes his season with a 17-2 record after entering the tourney unbeaten on the season.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.