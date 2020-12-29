WRESTLING: Reedsburg holds off Beaver Dam's comeback attempt to win 48-29

Reedsburg wrestling coach Rob Bautch preaches to his team “we want to get pins” in every match.

Well the Beavers did just that Tuesday morning, finishing with six en route to a 48-29 victory over Beaver Dam.

“That’s what you need to do,” Bautch said. “If you get pins, that’s good for the team.”

Reedsburg wasted little time doing so, picking up first-period pins at the opening three weight classes. Devin Judd got things started at 170 pounds with a pin in 1 minute, 3 seconds, a trend that 182-pounder Tommy Strehlow (0:34) and 195-pounder Charlie Walker (1:07) followed up to build an 18-0 lead.

While he didn't follow the parade of pins, Nate Schreiner kept the wins coming for the Beavers at 220. Bumping up from 195, Schreiner scored a reversal in the waning seconds to top Beaver Dam's Nick Ludowese, 9-7, and extend the lead to 21-0.

“He’s really come around,” Bautch said of Schreiner. “I think when these kids bump up a weight class, they’re going against somebody a little bit heavier. They go out, and we only had one practice this week, and he didn’t look as far as conditioning-wise he should be there. That’s something we’ll have to work on. It’s just a real key for him to have the heart and guts to get out there and get the win.”