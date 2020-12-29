WRESTLING: Reedsburg holds off Beaver Dam's comeback attempt to win 48-29

Reedsburg wrestling coach Rob Bautch preaches to his team “we want to get pins” in every match.
Well the Beavers did just that Tuesday morning, finishing with six en route to a 48-29 victory over Beaver Dam.
“That’s what you need to do,” Bautch said. “If you get pins, that’s good for the team.”
Reedsburg wasted little time doing so, picking up first-period pins at the opening three weight classes. Devin Judd got things started at 170 pounds with a pin in 1 minute, 3 seconds, a trend that 182-pounder Tommy Strehlow (0:34) and 195-pounder Charlie Walker (1:07) followed up to build an 18-0 lead.
While he didn't follow the parade of pins, Nate Schreiner kept the wins coming for the Beavers at 220. Bumping up from 195, Schreiner scored a reversal in the waning seconds to top Beaver Dam's Nick Ludowese, 9-7, and extend the lead to 21-0.
“He’s really come around,” Bautch said of Schreiner. “I think when these kids bump up a weight class, they’re going against somebody a little bit heavier. They go out, and we only had one practice this week, and he didn’t look as far as conditioning-wise he should be there. That’s something we’ll have to work on. It’s just a real key for him to have the heart and guts to get out there and get the win.”
Heavyweight Jesus Gonzalaz kept things rolling for Reedsburg as he pinned Beaver Dam’s Hayden DeZarn in 2:39 to stretch the advantage to 27-0 before Beaver Dam got on the board. Turning over to the lighter weights, Eddie Tostado earned the Golden Beavers' first win at 106 as he pinned Reedsburg's Boe Severson in just 18 seconds to cut the hole to 27-6.
Brogan Mittlesteadt added another pin for the Beavers at 113 before a Beaver Dam forfeit at 120 pounds extended things to 39-6. The 33-point hole helped light a fire under the Golden Beavers as they began to claw back.
Beaver Dam’s Kyler Neuberger got things started as he coasted to a technical fall over Reedsburg's Caden Schneider at 126 pounds, limiting Schneider all match long.
“The kid he wrestled, he’s a quality wrestler,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Winker said. “It’s just he needed to get his locks a little bit tighter to be able to get the fall. He was certainly getting the near fall, but he couldn’t quite get the pin. It’s something we’ll keep working on him with to try and get that pin. Technically, very good that he’s scoring 15 points unanswered. I’m very proud of the way he wrestled.”
Beaver Dam’s 132-pounder Matthew Hendrix and 138-pounder Ren Nickel both trailed by three or more points before earning pins to cut the deficit to 39-23. Hendrix trailed Reedsburg’s Ryan Michel, 6-3, before pinning him in 5:42, while Nickel erased an 11-0 deficit by pinning Reedsburg’s Wyatt Tourdot in 5:10.
“We just always preach to our kids to stay in good position,” Winker said. “We had two or three matches in a row where we were losing, and the kids just stayed in good position our opponents made a mistake and we found a way to get the falls. It’s our kids doing what we were talking about, staying in good position and finding a way to win. It’s just believing in their conditioning.
“That’s focusing less on what the score is and more on scoring points. If you’re always focusing on scoring points, it doesn’t matter what’s on the scoreboard. We’re just always trying to find a way to stay in good position and take advantage of the situation.”
The lead never got lower, however, as Reedsburg's Darren Greenwood and Beaver Dam's Carson Graham traded pins at 145 and 152, respectively, for a 45-29 Reedsburg lead.
“Carson has only been wrestling for two years and he’s been on varsity both years,” Winker said. “Last year specifically just because we had a need. He filled the spot. He’s a kid with a motor and works really hard. He’s picking up the sport really quickly. I love the kid’s effort. He’s sticking to that mentality of staying in good position and eventually capitalizing on the opponent’s mistakes.”
After the onslaught of quick finishes over the course of the day, the final match of the day provided some of the best action between Reedsburg senior Nick Coplien and Beaver Dam's Gabe Klatt at 160 pounds. Coplien, who bumped up from 152 to get a better challenge, had his hands full with the Golden Beavers freshman but ultimately came out on top in a tight 6-4 decision.
For Bautsch, the varsity finale was easily the highlight of the day due to the quality opponents.
“I know he’s solid,” Bautsch said of Klatt. “I know the Beaver Dam kid has three years left. He’s going to be somebody to reckon with. It was good for Nick to come up and battle with him.
“You know you’re going up against a quality kid and that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to get equal matches. There’s no sense going up against somebody where you can pin him right away. Let’s get some good matches.”
Winker echoed Bautch’s praise of Klatt because he believes the freshman can learn a thing or two from this match for later in the postseason and the rest of his career.
“We knew coming in Gabe could compete with just about anybody in the state,” Winker said. “He’s shown that so far. He’s ended up on the wrong end in a couple of them against some of the top kids in the state, but he knows he’s right there with some of the top kids in the state. That’s something we can build on.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.