WRESTLING ROUND-UP: Markesan wins regional team title; many area individuals advance to sectionals

Hull pinned North Fond du Lac’s Nick Cohen in 1:52 in the semifinals. He then earned a technical fall (16-0) over Lomira’s Alex Faber in the championship match.

Waupun 113-pounder Alex Falke and 132-pounder Caiden DeGroff finished second.

Falke pinned Lomira’s Oscar Lopez in 4:42 in the semifinals, but was pinned in 27 seconds by Campbellsport’s Drake Mullenbach in the championship match. DeGroff defeated Lomira’s Brandon Faber, 6-1, in the semifinals. He was pinned in 3:06 by Campbellsport’s JJ Ksloszk during the championship match, but still finished second when he defeated Lomira’s Brandon Faber, 7-4, in the wrestle back.

Mayville 195-pounder Nathan Peterson took second place. He pinned Laconia’s Jaden Jaegar in 2:26 in the semifinals. Then in the championship match he was pinned in 41 seconds by Lomira’s Abram Helsell.

DIVISION 3 WATERLOO REGIONAL

Horicon’s 120-pounder wrestler Brady Groenwold and 182-pounder Brady Evers both won their respective brackets. Groenwold received to byes and went directly to the championship match where pinned Dodgeland’s Dylan Kohn in 2:20. Evers defeated Poynette’s Dylan Elsing in 1:49 in the semifinals, and defeated Waterloo’s Renol Limon, 5-2, for the championship.