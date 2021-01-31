WRESTLING ROUND-UP: Markesan wins regional team title; many area individuals advance to sectionals

The Markesan prep wrestling team looked like one of the best teams at the WIAA Division 3 wrestling regional on Saturday.
The Hornets had eight wrestlers win their brackets, three take second and one take third to help win the regional title with 256 points to easily advance to next week’s Jefferson sectional. The next closest team was Princeton/Green Lake with 176 points. Westfield also had 129 points.
Markesan’s 113-pounder Kyle Henning, 120-pounder Cole Stark, 126-pounder Carter Newton, 132-pounder Gavin Campnell, 145-pounder Caleb Stoll, 160-pounder Jaden Walker, 170-pounder Devin Brooks and 220-pounder Jayden Digman all won their brackets.
Markesan’s 195-pounder Andrew Worm, 152-pounder Brock Stracks and 106-pounder Edgar Hernandez each finished second, but still advanced.
DIVISION 2 JEFFERSON REGIONAL
Columbus’ Logan Olmsted made Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 regional at Jefferson High School look easy.
The freshman 152-pounder pinned Lakeside Lutheran in 1 minute, 5 seconds in the semifinals. He then followed it up and stunned No. 1 seeded Watertown Lutheran Prep’s Josh Kehren, 5-0, to advance to next weekend’s sectional tournament at Richland Center.
He won’t be alone as two other Cardinals advanced by finishing second place in 106 pounds and 170 pounds.
Columbus 106-pounder Logan Raeder had an easy road to the championship match with Jefferson’s Logan Metz after receiving two byes. However, Raeder narrowly lost 7-6, but since they were only two in 106, Raeder is moving on.
At 170-pounders, Columbus’ Anthony Goelzer pinned Lakeside Lutheran’s Christian Schmidt in 4:42 in the semifinals. Goelzer lost the championship match, 11-3, to Lake Mill’s Charlie Cassady.
Goelzer found a way to forget the loss and defeat Watertown Luther Prep’s Jed Mittelstadt, 6-4 to advance to sectionals.
Columbus’ Owen Krueger narrowly missed out on advancing, placing third in 132 pounds. He started the day by getting pinned in 2:23 by Lakeside Lutheran’s Riley Schmidt, but pinned Pardeeville co-op’s Dayton Epps in 5:14. However, he lost his wrestle-back match when he was pinned in 3:21 by Watertown Luther Prep’s Zair Palacios.
DIVISION 2 LACONIA REGIONAL
Waupun had four wrestlers advance while Mayville had just one advance to next week’s Jefferson sectional.
Both 160-pounder Trevor Roecker and 126-pounder Easton Hull won their respective brackets.
Roecker needed only 52 seconds to pin North Fond du Lac’s Colin Perry in the semifinals. He then pinned Lomira’s Eric Pilling in 1:25 in the championship match.
Hull pinned North Fond du Lac’s Nick Cohen in 1:52 in the semifinals. He then earned a technical fall (16-0) over Lomira’s Alex Faber in the championship match.
Waupun 113-pounder Alex Falke and 132-pounder Caiden DeGroff finished second.
Falke pinned Lomira’s Oscar Lopez in 4:42 in the semifinals, but was pinned in 27 seconds by Campbellsport’s Drake Mullenbach in the championship match. DeGroff defeated Lomira’s Brandon Faber, 6-1, in the semifinals. He was pinned in 3:06 by Campbellsport’s JJ Ksloszk during the championship match, but still finished second when he defeated Lomira’s Brandon Faber, 7-4, in the wrestle back.
Mayville 195-pounder Nathan Peterson took second place. He pinned Laconia’s Jaden Jaegar in 2:26 in the semifinals. Then in the championship match he was pinned in 41 seconds by Lomira’s Abram Helsell.
DIVISION 3 WATERLOO REGIONAL
Horicon’s 120-pounder wrestler Brady Groenwold and 182-pounder Brady Evers both won their respective brackets. Groenwold received to byes and went directly to the championship match where pinned Dodgeland’s Dylan Kohn in 2:20. Evers defeated Poynette’s Dylan Elsing in 1:49 in the semifinals, and defeated Waterloo’s Renol Limon, 5-2, for the championship.
Horicon’s Alex Krumholz finished second at 145 pounds. He pinned Waterloo’s Kyle Fugate in 2:32 in the semifinals. However, he was pinned in the championship match at 1:07 by Poynette’s Gunner Hamre.
Horicon’s Trailways Conference foe Dodgeland also had three wrestlers advance to state. Both Andrew Benzing and Louie White both won their brackets at 170 pounds and 220 pounds, respectively.
Benzing pinned Waterloo’s Dylan Bostwick in 55 seconds and then pinned Johnson Creek’s Leo Sabala in 3:58. Meanwhile, White wasn’t outdone as he pinned Horicon’s Shane Fluhr in 1:32 and then pinned Waterloo’s Max Best in just 26 seconds.
Dodgeland’s Dylan Kohn finished second at 120 pounds. He pinned Johnson Creek’s Gavin Riley in 1:33, but was pinned himself by Groenewold in the championship match.
Hustisford’s Gavin Stark won the heavyweight division after pinning Horicon’s Cole Nicolaus in 1:09 and Waterloo’s Gavin Wright in 2:27.
Hustisford’s Mason Nicholls finished second in 195 pounds. After receiving two byes, he was pinned by Waterloo’s Francisco Moreno in the championship match.