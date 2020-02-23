WRESTLING ROUND-UP: Trio from area punch tickets to state at D2 sectional tournaments

Things weren’t particularly difficult for Waupun 113-pounder Easton Hull in his last two matches at Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 wrestling sectional tournament held at Lomira High School, not on paper anyway.
The freshman needed a 7-5 victory Kiel’s Max Schaeffer in the quarterfinals to advance, however.
After the close call early on, Hull won by major decision, 13-2, over Port Washington’s Brodie Brecke in the semifinals and then won 8-1 over Campbellsport’s Drake Muellenbach in the finals.
With the three victories, Hull’s record now sits at 39-7. And as a sectional champion, he gets a bye in Thursday’s prelims at the individual state tournament and will first hit the mat on Friday in the quarterfinals, needing only a win in that match or — if he loses — a win in the consolation quarterfinals later Friday to secure a spot on the medals stand as a top-six finisher.
The top three finishers at each weight Saturday earned state berths, but for seeding purposes, if the loser of the championship match and the winner of the third-place match didn’t face each other in the semifinals, then they had to wrestle each other in a “wrestleback” match to sort out second and third place.
Waupun's Caiden DeGroff took fourth at 120 pounds after suffering a 23-8 loss by technical fall to Plymouth's Devin Gore in the third-place match.
Warriors' 132-pounder Isaac Glewen and 138-pounder Anthony Nighbor both did not place.
Mayville’s Zane Vetter also was in action Saturday in Lomira but he was pinned in his first match of the day and then again in the consolation round, ending the day 0-2.
Roche on road to state
James Roche began Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional tournament at Evansville High School with a 30-3 record. The 220-pounder ended it 32-4.
Which means the Columbus senior lost only once on the day and is bound for next weekend’s individual state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Roche started out by pinning Darlington/South Wayne Black Hawk’s Bailey Schilling with 3 seconds remaining in the second period of their quarterfinals bout, then he pinned Beloit Turner’s Trey Griinke in 2:58 in the semifinals.
Colten Wall, who’s ranked ninth in D2 at 220 according to WIWrestling.com, was the only one who could spoil Roche’s day, winning 7-3 in the championship match.
Roche, who’s ranked 12th, had already defeated the eighth-ranked Griinke, so Roche finished as the runner-up by rule.
He was the only one for Columbus competing at sectionals.
Sophomore Jayden Price also was alone in representing the Pardeeville/Cambria-Friesland/Rio co-op — and he’ll be alone in representing the Bulldogs at state, too.
The 113-pounder lost by technical fall to fourth-ranked Josh Frye of Viroqua, 15-0, in the finals at 113 pounds but rebounded to defeat Edgerton’s Ryen Hazzard by the score of 11-5 in the wrestleback match for second place.
Earlier in the day, he won 4-0 over Richland Center’s Trevyn Thielmann in the quarterfinals and then won 4-2 over Evansville/Albany’s Camden Staver in the semifinals.
Price came into the tournament unranked, although he was ranked earlier in the year, whereas Staver is earning honorable mention. Had Price lost to Staver in the semifinals, he would have had to wrestle in the third place win-or-go-home match.
BD/W pair barely misses out
Beaver Dam/Wayland's Kyler Neuberger and Dietrich Jaeckel both came close to moving on to state, but needing to finish in the top two at Saturday's Division 1 regional tournament at Oshkosh North High School in order to do so, they both took third.
Neuberger defeated West Bend West's Ben Bast 7-5 in the opening round of the 106-pound bracket but then lost by major decision, 10-0, to Hartford's Tyler Klein in the next round. Neuberger would pin Tyler Beauchamp in 1:50 in the third-place match but got beat 8-2 by Slinger's Noah Tonsor in the wrestleback match for second.
Tonsor, Klein and Bast are ranked Nos. 8, 9 and 12, respectively, in D1 at 106.
At 145 pounds, Jaeckel took the exact same path to the second-place wrestleback — pinned Sheboygan North's Anakin Paulson in the opening round, was pinned by Neenah's Drake Hayward in the next round then won by major decision, 13-3, over West Bend East's Jordan Ward in the third-place match — only since Hayward lost in the finals and Hayward had already defeated Jaeckel, second place was determined by rule.
Hayward is ranked sixth while Ward received honorable mention