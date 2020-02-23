WRESTLING ROUND-UP: Trio from area punch tickets to state at D2 sectional tournaments

The 113-pounder lost by technical fall to fourth-ranked Josh Frye of Viroqua, 15-0, in the finals at 113 pounds but rebounded to defeat Edgerton’s Ryen Hazzard by the score of 11-5 in the wrestleback match for second place.

Earlier in the day, he won 4-0 over Richland Center’s Trevyn Thielmann in the quarterfinals and then won 4-2 over Evansville/Albany’s Camden Staver in the semifinals.

Price came into the tournament unranked, although he was ranked earlier in the year, whereas Staver is earning honorable mention. Had Price lost to Staver in the semifinals, he would have had to wrestle in the third place win-or-go-home match.

BD/W pair barely misses out

Beaver Dam/Wayland's Kyler Neuberger and Dietrich Jaeckel both came close to moving on to state, but needing to finish in the top two at Saturday's Division 1 regional tournament at Oshkosh North High School in order to do so, they both took third.

Neuberger defeated West Bend West's Ben Bast 7-5 in the opening round of the 106-pound bracket but then lost by major decision, 10-0, to Hartford's Tyler Klein in the next round. Neuberger would pin Tyler Beauchamp in 1:50 in the third-place match but got beat 8-2 by Slinger's Noah Tonsor in the wrestleback match for second.