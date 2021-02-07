WRESTLING ROUND-UP: Waupun, Mayville, Columbus all see seasons end as no one advances out of sectionals

The Waupun wrestling team had two athletes come oh-so-close to earning a trip to next weekend’s WIAA Division 2 state tournament, held at Adams-Friendship High School.
Both 126-pounder Easton Hull (11-4) and 160-pounder Trevor Roecker (14-2) finished third during Saturday’s sectional tournament at Kiel High School, missing the big dance by
Hull – an honorable mention pick by WiWrestling.com – won his first two matches over Delavan-Darien’s Jacob Griedanus (13-4) and Kewaskum’s Nick Deheck (7-0) to earn a spot in the championship match.
His day took a turn for the worse from there however, as Hull lost the championship match, 16-5, to Kiel’s Andrew Schad, ranked fourth at 126 pounds. The loss sent Hull into a wrestleback for second place against eighth-ranked Mason Gill of Shoreland Lutheran. Hull hung with Gill throughout but dropped a narrow 3-2 decision.
Hull and Gill didn't face each other during any previous round of the tournament, necessitating the decisive second-place bout with only the top-two advancing to state this season due to the WIAA's reduction from 12 to eight qualifiers in each weight class.
Roecker, ranked 12th at 160 pounds, defeated Pius XI's Jonathan Crump by tech fall, 18-1, in 5 minutes, 10 seconds to start the day before pinning St. Lawrence Seminary’s Joseph Hall in 1:59 in the semifinals.
But in the championship match, he lost by tech fall (21-6) in 5:25 to Kewaskum’s Braeden Scoles, who is the top ranked wrestler at 160 pounds and reigning 152-pound state champion.
Like Hull, Roecker was forced into a wrestleback for runner-up and fell short by way of a 5-1 decision to sixth-ranked Owen Chelminiak of Delavan-Darien.
Other Warriors who participated were 113-pounder Alex Falke, who took sixth at 113 pounds, and Caiden DeGroff, who dropped both his matches at 132.
Mayville 195-pounder Nathan Peterson was pinned in both of his matches on Saturday. Kewaskum’s Kanon Muckerheide, an honorable mention pick, stuck the Cardinals junior in 3:04 before Plymouth’s Alonzo Trunell-Spindler pinned him in 2:26.
Road ends for Cardinals trio.
Columbus 152-pounder Logan Olmsted, an honorable mention wrestler, got his day started with a pin over Adams-Friendships’ James Kujawa at 5:40. However, a 16-0 tech fall in 1:48 to Viroqua’s Cale Anderson, who’s ranked second at 152 pounds, in the quarterfinals, and then being pinned in 1:45 by Whitewater’s Davis Cushman, ranked 11th, put him in contention for just fifth place.
That’s where Olmsted edged out Beloit Turner’s Jon Tosini, 9-8, to indeed take fifth.
Columbus 170-pounder Anthony Goelzer had a similar route as his teammate, but he lost his fifth-place match and finished sixth. Meanwhile, Logan Raeder dropped both of his matches by first-round pin at 106.