WRESTLING ROUND-UP: Waupun, Mayville, Columbus all see seasons end as no one advances out of sectionals

But in the championship match, he lost by tech fall (21-6) in 5:25 to Kewaskum’s Braeden Scoles, who is the top ranked wrestler at 160 pounds and reigning 152-pound state champion.

Like Hull, Roecker was forced into a wrestleback for runner-up and fell short by way of a 5-1 decision to sixth-ranked Owen Chelminiak of Delavan-Darien.

Other Warriors who participated were 113-pounder Alex Falke, who took sixth at 113 pounds, and Caiden DeGroff, who dropped both his matches at 132.

Mayville 195-pounder Nathan Peterson was pinned in both of his matches on Saturday. Kewaskum’s Kanon Muckerheide, an honorable mention pick, stuck the Cardinals junior in 3:04 before Plymouth’s Alonzo Trunell-Spindler pinned him in 2:26.

Road ends for Cardinals trio.

Columbus 152-pounder Logan Olmsted, an honorable mention wrestler, got his day started with a pin over Adams-Friendships’ James Kujawa at 5:40. However, a 16-0 tech fall in 1:48 to Viroqua’s Cale Anderson, who’s ranked second at 152 pounds, in the quarterfinals, and then being pinned in 1:45 by Whitewater’s Davis Cushman, ranked 11th, put him in contention for just fifth place.

That’s where Olmsted edged out Beloit Turner’s Jon Tosini, 9-8, to indeed take fifth.

Columbus 170-pounder Anthony Goelzer had a similar route as his teammate, but he lost his fifth-place match and finished sixth. Meanwhile, Logan Raeder dropped both of his matches by first-round pin at 106.

