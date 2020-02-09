WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Columbus' 220-pounder James Roche wins Capitol Conference title; others from area place

The Columbus prep wrestling team did not make any waves in the standings at Saturday’s Capitol Conference tournament in Belleville, finishing with 101½ points to take eighth out of 10 teams.

But the Cardinals did, however, make waves at a couple of weights.

James Roche pinned Lodi’s Bryce James in 3 minutes, 16 seconds to win the title at 220 pounds, capping off a dominant day as he received a bye in the prelims and the quarterfinals before pinning Waterloo’s Luis Sanchez in 1:35 in the semifinals.

At the opposite end of the weight spectrum, 106-pounder Anthony Genco won by technical fall over Waterloo’s Christopher Stonestreet, 18-3 with 2:27 remaining in the match, in the third-place match to claim bronze.

Rounding things out for the Cardinals, Jevin Burbach took fifth at 182 pounds; Ty Cowell (126) and Eddie Roelke (195) both took sixth; Owen Krueger (132), Anthony Goelzer (160) and Malani Aragon (170) took seventh; and Zak Reinwald (120) and Ethan Hendrickson (152) both took eighth.

Lodi dominated the field, scoring 328½ points to easily outdo runner-up Marshall (178) and third-place Waterloo (171) for its 28th straight league championship.

Warriors take third

