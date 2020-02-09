WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Columbus' 220-pounder James Roche wins Capitol Conference title; others from area place

The Columbus prep wrestling team did not make any waves in the standings at Saturday’s Capitol Conference tournament in Belleville, finishing with 101½ points to take eighth out of 10 teams.
But the Cardinals did, however, make waves at a couple of weights.
James Roche pinned Lodi’s Bryce James in 3 minutes, 16 seconds to win the title at 220 pounds, capping off a dominant day as he received a bye in the prelims and the quarterfinals before pinning Waterloo’s Luis Sanchez in 1:35 in the semifinals.
At the opposite end of the weight spectrum, 106-pounder Anthony Genco won by technical fall over Waterloo’s Christopher Stonestreet, 18-3 with 2:27 remaining in the match, in the third-place match to claim bronze.
Rounding things out for the Cardinals, Jevin Burbach took fifth at 182 pounds; Ty Cowell (126) and Eddie Roelke (195) both took sixth; Owen Krueger (132), Anthony Goelzer (160) and Malani Aragon (170) took seventh; and Zak Reinwald (120) and Ethan Hendrickson (152) both took eighth.
Lodi dominated the field, scoring 328½ points to easily outdo runner-up Marshall (178) and third-place Waterloo (171) for its 28th straight league championship.
Warriors take third
Five individuals took second place for Waupun and two others took third to lead the Warriors to third place (146½ points) at Saturday’s East Central Conference tournament held at Campbellsport High School, barely ahead of fourth-place Plymouth (144) and fifth-place Berlin (143) but also barely behind runner-up Kewaskum (153½) in a bunched-up middle of the pack.
Winneconne won the tournament rather comfortably, finishing with 229½ points.
Caiden DeGroff (120 pounds), Issac Glewen (132), Trevor Roecker (145), Zackry Pemberton (195) and Darren Wittchow (220) were the Warriors’ silver-medal winners while Easton Hull (113) and Anthony Nighbor (138) took Bronze.
Zeke Kelly (fifth at 126), Jaren McLinn (sixth at 152), Ethan Nighbor (fifth at 160) and Jacob Doughty (fifth at 182) rounded out finishers for Waupun.
BD/Wayland trio places
Dietrich Jaeckel took fifth at 145 pounds, Kyler Neuberger took sixth at 106 and Andrew Rosado took seventh at 170 to all medal for Beaver Dam/Wayland on Saturday at the Badger Conference tournament held at Watertown High School, leading the way for the Golden Beavers as they took 14th among 15 teams.
BD/W scored 49 points to edge out last place Mount Horeb (44 points). DeForest took 13th with 57 points and the Monona Grove/McFarland co-op was comfortably ahead of all three in 12th place with 107 points.
Stoughton won the tournament with 326 points, easily out-pacing runner-up Milton’s 240 points. Waunakee was third with 215½ points.
Jaeckel pinned Reedsburg's Garrett Schinker in 56 seconds in the fifth-place match to earn his medal while Rosado pinned Mount Horeb's Neil Droster in 17 seconds in the seventh-place match to earn his.