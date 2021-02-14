WRESTLING: Royall 113-pounder Nolan McKittrick wins Div. 3 state title; Markesan's Cole Slark takes 5th

With the score tied at 2, McKittrick was able to get a takedown to go up 4-2. But with time ticking down in the match Sullivan was able to get an escape to make it 4-3 — a point, it turns out, that McCittrick was just fine giving up.

“I knew that I was going to be able to get on his leg, so just letting him get that one-point escape there at the end rather than giving up a reversal and having to go into overtime — I just knew that’s what I had to do to win,” said McKittrick, who took third at 106 last year and also was a state qualifier as both a freshman and sophomore.

He got gold Saturday, in his final chance to do so.

The day began with a 9-0 major decision over Coleman sophomore Ray LeMieux in the quarterfinals followed by a 10-3 decision over Spring Valley/Elmwood junior Kaleb Casey in the semifinals.

It ended atop the podium.

“I’ve been dreaming of this since I was really little,” McCittrick said. “Me and my dad have talked about this for a long time, and just to be able to finally do it feels great.”

Markesan’s Slark a medalist