 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WRESTLING: Royall 113-pounder Nolan McKittrick wins Div. 3 state title; Markesan's Cole Slark takes 5th
comments
alert top story

WRESTLING: Royall 113-pounder Nolan McKittrick wins Div. 3 state title; Markesan's Cole Slark takes 5th

{{featured_button_text}}

WAUSAU — Saturday night’s victory for Royall’s Nolan McKittrick in the WIAA Division 3 state championship match at 113 pounds was nice.

The celebration was better.

“The biggest thing,” the senior said, “was being able to hug my mom right at the end.”

Nolan McKittrick, Mom Kristi Vlasak

Royall senior Nolan McKittrick and his mother Kristi Vlasak hug after McKittrick won the WIAA Division 3 state championship at 113 pounds during Saturday's Div. 3 state tournament at Wausau East High School.

It was an emotional embrace, indeed — one that McKittrick got to enjoy thanks to a 4-3 decision over Mineral Point sophomore Lucas Sullivan.

The third-period buzzer sounded. The referee raised his arm in victory. McKittrick took care of the obligatory post match duties — congratulate the opponent, congratulate the opponent’s coaches, check out at the scorer's table, hugs and handshakes from his own coaches — and then it was his mother’s turn to join in.

McKittrick made a dead sprint for the bleachers at Wausau East High School, where it surely was a lot easier to get to his mom than it would have been if COVID-19 restrictions in Dane County hadn’t forced the meet from its usual home of the Kohl Center.

Nolan McCittrick

Royall senior Nolan McKittrick races to hug his mother, Kristi Vlasak, after winning the championship match at 113 pounds during Saturday's WIAA Division 3 state tournament at Wausau East High School.

“Yeah,” McCittrick said, “I would have had to jump a little bit (at the Kohl Center). And I’m not too good at jumping.”

“He would have needed a boost,” his coaches joked in the background.

McKittrick, who finished off a perfect season (20-0) with his three victories Saturday en route to the top spot on the podium, certainly had to earn the title.

With the score tied at 2, McKittrick was able to get a takedown to go up 4-2. But with time ticking down in the match Sullivan was able to get an escape to make it 4-3 — a point, it turns out, that McCittrick was just fine giving up.

“I knew that I was going to be able to get on his leg, so just letting him get that one-point escape there at the end rather than giving up a reversal and having to go into overtime — I just knew that’s what I had to do to win,” said McKittrick, who took third at 106 last year and also was a state qualifier as both a freshman and sophomore.

He got gold Saturday, in his final chance to do so.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The day began with a 9-0 major decision over Coleman sophomore Ray LeMieux in the quarterfinals followed by a 10-3 decision over Spring Valley/Elmwood junior Kaleb Casey in the semifinals.

It ended atop the podium.

Nolan McKittrick

Royall senior Nolan McKittrick is pictured atop the podium after winning the championship at 113 pounds during Saturday's WIAA Division 3 state tournament at Wausau East High School.

“I’ve been dreaming of this since I was really little,” McCittrick said. “Me and my dad have talked about this for a long time, and just to be able to finally do it feels great.”

Markesan’s Slark a medalist

It was an emotional roller-coaster for Markesan senior Cole Slark, who lost in the quarterfinals by technical fall to Iowa-Grant/Highland junior Mason Welsh but won the necessary consolation match in order to secure a spot on the podium.

After falling to Welsh, Slark pinned Crandon’s Hutson Crane in 1 minute, 34 seconds, guaranteeing no worse than sixth place.

It was the next match for Slark that stung the most.

Needing a win to move into the third-place match, Slark suffered a 12-7 loss to Fennimore sophomore Brett Birchman.

“He was more aggressive than me I guess,” Slark said. “I just didn’t do what it takes. I kind of want a rematch.”

Cole Slark

Markesan 120-pounder Cole Slark (top) reaches to try and turn Fennimore's Brett Birchman to the mat during a match on the consolation side of the bracket at Saturday's WIAA Division 3 state tournament at Wausau East High School.

Instead, he got a spot in the fifth-place match, which he won by forfeit over Kenosha Christian Life junior Troy Dolphin.

A year ago, it was Dolphin who got the upper hand, pinning Slark in the third-place match at 113 pounds to send Slark to fourth place.

Slark was hoping for an equal or better spot on the podium this time around but isn’t letting the fact he took fifth be a downer.

“I’m pretty happy with it,” he said. “I’m pretty proud of myself.”

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

 

comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tony Granato dissects Badgers men's hockey loss at Michigan

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News