WRESTLING: Waupun's Easton Hull ready for WIAA Division 2 state wrestling tournament

Now his next goal is to win a state championship at 113 pounds.

“I know the competition is going to be top notch from the state and we’ve seen the Seymour wrestler a few times,” Hull said. “I know about some of these guys, but a lot of them, I’m going in blind. It doesn’t make it harder. You get a feel for it on the mat. Once you get out there, they don’t know what you’re doing and you can’t tell what you’re doing yet. You can figure it out from watching (their) match.

“I’ll probably go down to watch their match (on Thursday night) to get an idea of what they’re going to do.”

Hull doesn’t seem to act like the normal freshman either, taking the time after practice to work on different techniques. The two constant lessons he learned after every loss this season was that he needed to work on his shooting techniques, and his foot work.

It’s a big reason why he’ll be in Madison this week. Hull lost to Campbellsport’s Drake Muellenbach three times during the season. The first loss came in a dual meet between the Cougars and Warriors where Muellenbach won 2-1. At the East Central Conference meet three weeks ago, Muellenbach obtained a 5-4 victory over Hull in the semifinals. And at regionals, Hull lost to Muellenbach again, this time 4-2 in overtime.