WRESTLING: Waupun's Easton Hull ready for WIAA Division 2 state wrestling tournament

Waupun’s Easton Hull doesn’t like to put a ton of pressure on himself when he’s wrestling. In fact, when the 113-pound freshman takes the mat, he usually has a smile on his face.
Whether it’s a gimmick to toy with his opponent, or he genually tries to relax before a match, not feeling any stress or butterflies is a big reason why the 14-year-old will be making his WIAA Division 2 state individual tournament debut at the Kohl Center in Madison on Friday.
“It’s just go out there and do my best and have fun,” Hull said of what he wants to do when he wrestles either Seymour junior Wyatt Kaczrowski (40-3) or Osceola junior Thomas Oswald (39-6) in the quarterfinals on Friday morning.
Hull (39-7) has had a blast his first season with the Warriors ― winning 84.7% of his matches, which was a goal of his before the season began.
In fact, Hull has accomplished many of the goals he wrote down before the season began. And they were pretty high for a freshman.
He said he wanted to get to the state tournament after having been to the last two youth state tournaments as a seventh and eighth grader. And aside from winning three-quarters of his matches, he wanted to take away a lesson from each one of his losses.
“I met those goals that I had before the year and have exceeded them already,” Hull said.
Now his next goal is to win a state championship at 113 pounds.
“I know the competition is going to be top notch from the state and we’ve seen the Seymour wrestler a few times,” Hull said. “I know about some of these guys, but a lot of them, I’m going in blind. It doesn’t make it harder. You get a feel for it on the mat. Once you get out there, they don’t know what you’re doing and you can’t tell what you’re doing yet. You can figure it out from watching (their) match.
“I’ll probably go down to watch their match (on Thursday night) to get an idea of what they’re going to do.”
Hull doesn’t seem to act like the normal freshman either, taking the time after practice to work on different techniques. The two constant lessons he learned after every loss this season was that he needed to work on his shooting techniques, and his foot work.
It’s a big reason why he’ll be in Madison this week. Hull lost to Campbellsport’s Drake Muellenbach three times during the season. The first loss came in a dual meet between the Cougars and Warriors where Muellenbach won 2-1. At the East Central Conference meet three weeks ago, Muellenbach obtained a 5-4 victory over Hull in the semifinals. And at regionals, Hull lost to Muellenbach again, this time 4-2 in overtime.
“I knew I missed a few things in those matches before, and I knew improving on those and working after practice, I could keep going and beat him,” Hull said.
In the championship round at the Lomira Sectional last week, Hull overcame all the small mistakes he made the last three times against Muellenbach to win 8-1.
“I would say it’s more of a relief,” Hull said. “I had him in a pinning combination and was holding him there for the last 10 seconds. When the final buzzer went off it was a relief that I finally beat him and won sectionals.”
Even though Hull has made it this far, and he tries not to put any pressure on himself, doubts have trickled into the back of his head at times. But Hull has been wrestling with the Waupun Youth Wrestling Club, from the age of 4, up until he was in eighth grade, when he then joined the Askren Wrestling Academy. Competing in two youth state tournaments, Hull has learned he can beat some stiff competition.
“I had some doubts, but those all go away once you start to warm up and get ready for the match,” Hull said. “You just tell yourself, ‘you’ve put more time in than the other wrestlers and you can go out there and beat higher competition.’”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.