Waupun’s Easton Hull doesn’t like to put a ton of pressure on himself when he’s wrestling. In fact, when the 113-pound freshman takes the mat,…
The senior takes a 41-0 record into Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Evansville regional, with two sophomores also earning state rankings.
Things weren’t particularly difficult for Waupun 113-pounder Easton Hull in his last two matches at Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 wrestling secti…
WRESTLING: Horicon's Zamorano, Markesan's Friday lead list of state qualfiers from Saturday's sectional at Dodgeland
JUNEAU — Brandon Zamorano already knew he was headed to the WIAA Division 3 individual state wrestling tournament. The Horicon 170-pounder was…
COLUMBUS — A year ago, James Roche was in a sling. He was wearing street clothes, not a singlet.
Poynette sophomore Cash Stewart will be returning to the state individual wrestling tournament, but this time he won’t be alone.
WESTBY — Three years, three state appearances for Royall junior Nolan McKittrick. And this time around, he won’t have to break a sweat during …
PARDEEVILLE — When Pardeeville sophomore Jayden Price takes the mat for his 113-pound preliminary match against Port Washington’s Brodie Breck…
Caden Fry extended the Reedsburg prep wrestling season a week by winning a WIAA Division 1 sectional title on Saturday.
The Horicon prep wrestling team had three wrestlers win regional championships, and three more finish in second on its way to winning the team…