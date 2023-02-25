Cody Endres just completed his sixth season as the coach of the Lodi wrestling program and no one has impressed him as much as senior Zane Licht.

The North Dakota commit defeated Wrightstown senior Nick Alexander 6-1 to repeat as the 152-pound state champion during Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 state tournament at the Kohl Center.

“He’s the best Lodi wrestler I’ve have seen, and I think he’s had the most historic career as a Lodi wrestler, ever,” Endres said.

Licht became the first Blue Devils wrestler to compete in three straight state finals, and joins Kyle Richards (1982 and 1983 at Class B 185 pounds), Ryan Kutz (125 pound in 1992 and 130 in 1993) and Kelby Mack (189 pound in 2001 and 2002) as repeat champions.

“I put in the work, so I feel like it’s kind of deserved to a certain extent,” Licht said.

Licht had two takedowns against Alexander to go up 4-0 after the first two periods. Licht ended the season with 380 takedowns and set the school record for most in a season, beating out Kutz’s 265 he set in 1993.

“It’s even more amazing he gave up zero,” Endres said. “He didn’t give up a single takedown all season. I’ve never seen anything like it. To have the courage to go out there and just cut guys, take them down again, again and again, and not be afraid of what could happen.”

Said Licht: “I just love wrestling on my feet and I feel like I can dominate and build my lead on my feet."

Kutz and Mack have had their hand in Licht's historic career.

“Those guys that started it before like Ryan Kutz and Kelby Mack come in and talk to me all the time,” Licht said. “They keep me composed. They let me know there’s always another level to get up to. Working hard is never a bad thing.”

Endres said Licht had a “business-like” approach to his final match because he wanted to complete a perfect season, which he finished 55-0.

“I knew people were going to be chasing me this year,” Licht said. “The last couple weeks during sectionals and regionals, I started turning it up in practice. I knew I had one goal and I wasn’t going to let anyone catch me.”

It doesn’t surprise Endres because no one’s work ethic compares to Licht.

“Zane Licht changed the culture of the Lodi wrestling program,” Endres said. “He taught us how to bring takedowns back, score points, pin people and tech people. As good of a wrestler as he is, he’s the leader of this program. We’re going to be forever grateful for what he did wearing a Lodi singlet.”

Licht got a reversal to go up 6-0 and allowed Alexander to get one point from an escape to complete the final match of his career.

“Everything was a milestone,” Licht said. “It feels great. I’m just paving the way for younger guys coming up and let them know it’s doable and hopefully we can have a three-time state champ in the future.”

Photos: Action from Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships