Determination helped open many doors for Waupun native

Braydon Beahm’s fascination with hockey started at 2 years old as he was learning how to skate.

For the next decade, he played youth hockey in the Waupun Hockey Association where he tended to play with kids a couple years older. By age 10, Beahm was already talking about his goal of playing at the highest level.

“He just had this goal of, ‘This is what I want to do,’” his mother, Chasity Beahm. said. “We were like, ‘We’ll support you however we can.’”

Hockey opened up new opportunities for Beahm.

Once his youth career was finished at age 12 and Beahm attended Waupun High School his freshman and sophomore years, he chose not to go out for the school’s hockey program. He instead spent the next four years playing AAA, a tier-one level of hockey, for the Green Bay Jr. Gamblers.

It led to Beahm playing with and against some of the top competition from around the country.

“It was the friendships I made, and playing that level of hockey for so long pushed me to get better every day in practice,” he said. “It pushed me onto the next step.”

Once his time with the Gamblers was over, Beahm signed with the Kenai River Brown Bears, a team based out of Soldotna, Alaska, in the North American Hockey League. However, the coach resigned and the Brown Bears traded him to the Minot Minotauros before the 2021-22 season was set to begin.

With Beahm deciding to travel the country to play hockey, he chose to attend a tuition-free online public school — Wisconsin Connections Academy — his last two years of high school.

“It’s a little bit different high school experience than a lot of kids have,” Beahm said. “The route I took with hockey, it was the choice that was going to be best for me because of the flexibility it gives me with my hockey schedule. I’m doing school whenever I want and at my own pace has been really nice to have.”

As his hockey career has taken off, his schoolwork never suffered, maintaining a 3.9 grade-point average.

“He’s always had a really high expectation for himself in school,” his mother said. “So we knew he would be successful online. We knew he was driven in that realm of things, and he knew the better of a student he was, the more opportunities for college he would have because that wouldn’t be a barrier.”

Beahm said he likes the independence he gets from an online school. He has to put more effort into learning since he doesn’t have the in-class teaching on a daily basis.

“It’s on me to get my stuff done,” he said. “I don’t have teachers in class who are on me about it. It’s just on me to get it done. It’s taught me to be responsible and not procrastinate.”

Beahm has matured in recent years because of not only his school schedule but also playing against older competition.

He said while with the Minotauros, he was playing against guys who were anywhere from 16 to 20 years old while he was just 17.

“It’s definitely a bit of an adjustment,” said Beahm, who produced 24 points (14 goals, 10 assists) in his only season with the Minotauros. “You look at them and they look like men. A lot of it is just confidence in yourself. You belong there. You can play at this level. You’ve just got to believe in yourself. You have to trust in what got you there and you’re there for a reason. You’ve just got to go out, don’t be intimidated and just play how you play, and good things will happen.”

For the 3Oth pick, in the 2nd round of the 2022 Phase II USHL Draft, the Lancers select, Braydon Beahm! pic.twitter.com/jPuabobG95 — Omaha Lancers (@OmahaLancers) May 3, 2022

The Omaha Lancers, a squad in the United States Hockey League, noticed Beahm’s performance with the Minotauros. The Lancers drafted him with the 30th selection of the second round in May.

“I was watching the draft with my mom and then my name came up on the screen,” Beahm said. “We got pretty excited then. Then I got a phone call — a quick phone call and they were saying how they were excited to get me. They like my game and what I can bring to the table. They said they were looking forward to having me for the season.”

Chasity Beahm was excited for her son because playing in the USHL was something he had talked about since he was 13. Adding to the excitement was both Chasity Beahm and her husband, Michael, getting to attend the 2022 Fall Classic held in Pittsburgh where the Lancers participated.

Beahm's parents saw him score a goal in a 3-0 victory over the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Sept. 25.

“It was such a moment for me and my husband to share that with him, and to see his dream come to life,” his mom said. “He did it.”

Beahm has five points (2 goals, 3 assists) in 18 games for the Lancers, who are 9-12 and seventh in the Western Conference.

“We haven’t found that little push we need to get over,” he said. “We have all the talent, so it’s all about coming together. For me, it’s going well. It’s been a process, but I’ve just got to keep working through it.”

I’m proud and blessed to announce my commitment to play Division 1 college hockey at Clarkson University. Thanks to all my coaches, friends, family, and teammates who have supported me and helped me get here. So excited to be a Golden Knight🔰 #letsgotech pic.twitter.com/wfH4UX6KNa — Braydon Beahm (@braydon_beahm) January 2, 2022

Beahm verbally committed in January to play college hockey at Clarkson University, a Division 1 program in Potsdam, New York. He said he plans to play at the college level, but not before he’s ready. He’ll finish out this season and hopefully next season in the USHL before joining the Golden Knights for the 2024-25 season.

“When I was growing up, it was always my dream to play Division 1 hockey," he said. "That’s always been my goal and I’ve always wanted to be at the highest level I could. I’ve been pushing every day to reach that dream. When I was finally able to announce my commitment, it was a pretty special feeling. I’ve still got a lot to do, prove myself and hopefully I can make an impact at that next level. Hopefully, I can make it further.”